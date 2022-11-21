All of Thalía’s spectacular looks at the 2022 Latin GRAMMY
By Andrea Pérez
HOLAUSA
4 days ago
Thalía had a spectacular night at this year’s Latin GRAMMY Awards . The singer hosted the 23rd edition of the awards along with Luis Fonsi , Laura Pausini, and Anitta . On the red carpet and stage, the iconic Mexican singer of “Tú y Yo” looked stunning in all her wardrobe changes. We gathered all her looks throughout the evening. Scroll below and see which one is your favorite.
The recently-concluded 23rd Annual Latin Grammy Awards held significance for the star-studded attendees, including the Queen of Latin Pop, Thalia. While she felt blessed to own the stage at different points, Thalia was also there to remind her slew of fans that her fashion game will always remain at the A-list level. The star impressively pulled all the stops stepping out in several high-end looks that remained memorable for many admirers.
