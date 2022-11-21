ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All of Thalía’s spectacular looks at the 2022 Latin GRAMMY

By Andrea Pérez
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2znjlC_0jIkfCwX00

Thalía had a spectacular night at this year’s Latin GRAMMY Awards . The singer hosted the 23rd edition of the awards along with Luis Fonsi , Laura Pausini, and Anitta . On the red carpet and stage, the iconic Mexican singer of “Tú y Yo” looked stunning in all her wardrobe changes. We gathered all her looks throughout the evening. Scroll below and see which one is your favorite.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004C2B_0jIkfCwX00

Thalía

Thalía looked amazing on the red carpet of the 23rd edition of the Latin GRAMMY. The singer shined in a burgundy colored strapless gown by Dolce & Gabbana. She completed her look with black sandals and jewelry from Tiffany & Co.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47gb5a_0jIkfCwX00

Thalía

Throughout the evening, Thalía, who was styled by Irma Martínez , changed into several outfits. For her second wardrobe change on stage, she wore a glamorous dress with diamond sequins and rhinestones.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28VECj_0jIkfCwX00

Thalía

The Mexican singer must truly love dresses with rhinestones because for her following wardrobe change, she wore a similar stunning, shiny gown, which she paired with a large cape.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07ksJu_0jIkfCwX00

Thalía

True to her unique and fun style, Thalía also wore a voluminous fuchsia mini dress and white heels. She also swapped her wavy hair style to a straightened look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45c6R9_0jIkfCwX00

Thalía

Throughout the night, Thalía showcased several unique and stylish looks, like this lemon-yellow sequined dress. The lower part of the dress was fabulous as it looked like huge golden flowers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yu8OH_0jIkfCwX00

Thalía

For another of her looks, the singer wore an off-the-shoulder royal blue dress with pleats and a high slit that exposed her toned legs. As for her hairstyle, she opted for a slick back, wet look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EFvzk_0jIkfCwX00

Thalía

Thalía added one more dress to her Latin GRAMMY wardrobe, with the classic color that never fails: black. The singer wore a Michael Costello cut-off dress with a halter neck.

