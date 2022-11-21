One writer says the Blue Jays can look to San Diego for some upgrades this offseason. Some ideas make sense, some are too fun not to mention. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of an exciting offseason and still have a number of spots to fill on the roster. There is a Teoscar Hernandez sized hole in he outfield that must be addressed, as well as a solid mid rotation starter to be added. The bullpen has already been improved, but could be further augmented. While the Jays front office will be leaving no stone unturned (or more aptly, no iPhone not messaged?) there are a few current and recent members of the San Diego Padres that could help the Jays address their needs and improve this team.

