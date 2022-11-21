ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

3 players for Pittsburgh Pirates to target this offseason

The Pittsburgh Pirates are very slowly starting to put a core together. With Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds, and Oneil Cruz, there are reasons to hope that the lineup can start to be more dangerous. Roansy Contreras, Mitch Keller, and Johan Oviedo could be a solid trio atop the starting rotation. David Bednar has the ninth inning locked down. And with coming prospects such as Quinn Priester, Endy Rodriguez, and Henry Davis, the Pirates would seem to have a bright future that could be closer than expected.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Yardbarker

Current and Former Padres for Blue Jays to Consider

One writer says the Blue Jays can look to San Diego for some upgrades this offseason. Some ideas make sense, some are too fun not to mention. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of an exciting offseason and still have a number of spots to fill on the roster. There is a Teoscar Hernandez sized hole in he outfield that must be addressed, as well as a solid mid rotation starter to be added. The bullpen has already been improved, but could be further augmented. While the Jays front office will be leaving no stone unturned (or more aptly, no iPhone not messaged?) there are a few current and recent members of the San Diego Padres that could help the Jays address their needs and improve this team.
SAN DIEGO, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Offseason outlook: Houston Astros

In conjunction with this post, Anthony Franco will hold an Astros-centric chat on 11-23-22 at 11:00 am CST. Click here to leave a question in advance. After a few years of near-misses, the Astros returned to the top of the league in 2022 by claiming their second title in franchise history. They’ve won 100-plus games in four of the last five full seasons and will be one of the top handful of championship favorites next season. Expectations are high as ever in Houston, but months of tension in the front office culminated in a change atop baseball operations just days after their parade. The Astros are suddenly one of the league’s more unpredictable teams going into the offseason — but there’s no question any moves are going to be geared towards maximizing their chances of a repeat.
HOUSTON, TX
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news

Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
DETROIT, MI
MLive.com

Detroit Lions don’t regret playcalling on final drive

DETROIT -- Dan Campbell has seen what Josh Allen is capable of. The whole world has. Allen’s quick strikes against Kansas City in the playoffs last season are legendary. So as the Lions made their way downfield in the waning moments of a tie ballgame against Buffalo, Campbell was minding the clock as much as anything else.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy