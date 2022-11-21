Read full article on original website
This Huge Flea Market in Michigan is a Must-VisitJoe MertensRomulus, MI
MI Hindus give back to the CommunityRajender SandadiDetroit, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
3 players for Pittsburgh Pirates to target this offseason
The Pittsburgh Pirates are very slowly starting to put a core together. With Ke’Bryan Hayes, Bryan Reynolds, and Oneil Cruz, there are reasons to hope that the lineup can start to be more dangerous. Roansy Contreras, Mitch Keller, and Johan Oviedo could be a solid trio atop the starting rotation. David Bednar has the ninth inning locked down. And with coming prospects such as Quinn Priester, Endy Rodriguez, and Henry Davis, the Pirates would seem to have a bright future that could be closer than expected.
Yardbarker
Current and Former Padres for Blue Jays to Consider
One writer says the Blue Jays can look to San Diego for some upgrades this offseason. Some ideas make sense, some are too fun not to mention. The Toronto Blue Jays are in the midst of an exciting offseason and still have a number of spots to fill on the roster. There is a Teoscar Hernandez sized hole in he outfield that must be addressed, as well as a solid mid rotation starter to be added. The bullpen has already been improved, but could be further augmented. While the Jays front office will be leaving no stone unturned (or more aptly, no iPhone not messaged?) there are a few current and recent members of the San Diego Padres that could help the Jays address their needs and improve this team.
Offseason outlook: Houston Astros
In conjunction with this post, Anthony Franco will hold an Astros-centric chat on 11-23-22 at 11:00 am CST. Click here to leave a question in advance. After a few years of near-misses, the Astros returned to the top of the league in 2022 by claiming their second title in franchise history. They’ve won 100-plus games in four of the last five full seasons and will be one of the top handful of championship favorites next season. Expectations are high as ever in Houston, but months of tension in the front office culminated in a change atop baseball operations just days after their parade. The Astros are suddenly one of the league’s more unpredictable teams going into the offseason — but there’s no question any moves are going to be geared towards maximizing their chances of a repeat.
Red Sox Officially Complete Trade For Young Former Pirates Utility Man
The Red Sox continued their busy Wednesday by signing a former Pirates utility man
Former Red Sox Slugging Outfielder Reportedly On Move Back To American League
The Red Sox will face off with a familiar foe in 2023 after being dealt to the Angels
Predicting Lions' Remaining 2022 NFL Schedule
How many wins will the Lions finish with in 2022?
Detroit Lions WR Jameson Williams 'real, real, real excited to put my cleats on' again
Former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford had a message for Jameson Williams when the rookie receiver reached out about wearing Stafford's old No. 9 jersey in training camp. "I don’t pretty much remember a lot, but one thing he told me is the 9 going to be moving a lot...
Jonah Jackson’s brain injury means Lions likely without top 4 guards on Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are feeling the short week, with four of their top offensive guards likely to miss the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills. Jonah Jackson missed Monday’s session listed with an illness, then appeared on Tuesday’s report with a concussion. And with the...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to fantastic Detroit Lions news
Last season, former Alabama Crimson Tide star receiver Jameson Williams was one of the best and most dominant receivers in all of college football. But then during Alabama’s showdown with the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff title game, Williams suffered an ACL injury that has sidelined him ever since.
MLive.com
Detroit Lions don’t regret playcalling on final drive
DETROIT -- Dan Campbell has seen what Josh Allen is capable of. The whole world has. Allen’s quick strikes against Kansas City in the playoffs last season are legendary. So as the Lions made their way downfield in the waning moments of a tie ballgame against Buffalo, Campbell was minding the clock as much as anything else.
