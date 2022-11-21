Biz Buzz Monday: Permanent location opens in SW Wisconsin for cheerleading, fitness classes

Read full article on original website
Teenager cited after driving into home on Madison’s east side
MADISON, Wis. — A teenager was cited for driving without a driver’s license after striking a home on Madison’s east side on Tuesday evening, according to Madison police reports. Witnesses told officers that four people fled after the car struck the home. Three people who had been in the car returned with their parents while the officers were still on...
nbc15.com
City of Platteville receives resignation from City Manager
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Platteville received a resignation letter from its City Manager Tuesday. In a letter to the Common Council, Platteville City Manager Adam Ruechel said his resignation as full-time manager is effective Jan. 13, 2023. “The emotions I feel in tendering this resignation are beyond...
fortatkinsononline.com
DNR: Deer harvest numbers updated; 6 firearms incidents reported, including a child fatality
As of Tuesday, some 103,623 deer have been harvested during the 2022 regular gun deer season, according to information released by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR). Of that number, 56,638 were bucks. The regular gun deer season remains open through Sunday, Nov. 27. Additionally, the department reported six...
beckersspine.com
SSM Health canceling procedures as 11 orthopedic surgeons begin early departure
Surgeries and appointments at SSM Health in Madison, Wis., are being canceled weeks before 11 orthopedic surgeons, who resigned earlier this month, plan to leave the practice, according to a Nov. 23 report from the Chippewa Herald. On Nov. 6, the surgeon group asked SSM Health's CEO for a patient...
Channel 3000
Williamson Street restaurant carries on with new owners
“Let’s go to the Weary” is such a common phrase on Madison’s near-east side that it requires no further comment. Once these words have been uttered, the decision has already been made. You see yourself there, hunkered down at a heavy wooden table, surrounded by friends. A record is playing from behind the bar and the lights are low. The only thing left to decide is if it’s going to be the goulash or the burger, the West of the Andes sandwich or maybe the special. If it’s winter, you might be lucky enough to get a mug of the grog, a house special that warms the soul and has a two-glass limit.
nbc15.com
Name released of driver killed in Village of Maple Bluff crash
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Dane Co. Medical Examiner’s Office released the name of the Madison man who died in a crash in the Village of Maple Bluff earlier this week. According to the medical examiner, 28-year-old Brandon Gulley died at a local hospital after the crash, which happened on the morning of Nov. 20 in the 300 block of Woodland Circle in the Village of Maple Bluff.
Nick Herbig Addresses Targeting Penalty Against Nebraska
Wisconsin junior linebacker Nick Herbig was ejected from last Saturday's win and will miss the first half against Minnesota.
x1071.com
Richland Center Man Arrested in Iowa County
An Iowa County Deputy initiated a traffic stop on Main Street near Industrial Drive in Highland on Monday around 11 am. As a result of the stop, 37 year old William Arndt-Carmody of Richland Center, was arrested for Operating with a Revoked License. Arndt-Carmody was taken to the Iowa County Jail, where he was booked and later released after posting bond.
Bucky's 5th Quarter
Wisconsin volleyball: Badgers and Huskers meet with Big Ten title on the line
The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers (17-1 Big Ten, 23-3 overall) will travel to Lincoln to take on the No. 5 Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-2, 24-3) in a match that will help decide the Big Ten championship. The Badgers and Huskers should be used to high stakes matches at this point. From...
fox47.com
Crash closes multiple lanes on northbound interstate near Highway 151
MADISON, Wis. — The two right lanes of I-39/90 northbound are shut down due to a crash just south of the interchange with Highway 151. Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Transportation said the crash happened around 1:10 p.m. WisDOT officials said they expect the lane closures to last...
biztimes.biz
Local retailers anticipate strong holiday shopping season, despite inflation
Despite the impacts of continued inflation throughout the year, local retailers still expect a strong holiday shopping season. Local retailers either are preparing holiday shopping sales or already have started offering deals for customers looking to get ahead on crossing items off their shopping lists. Officials with several local retailers said they expect to see strong crowds taking advantage of holiday sales and offerings, though inflation concerns likely still will be on the minds of consumers.
biztimes.biz
Dubuque’s casinos report decrease in combined gaming revenue for October
Dubuque’s casinos saw a decrease in combined gaming revenue last month, though one casino saw a slight increase. Diamond Jo Casino and Q Casino reported a combined $10.44 million in gaming revenue in October, down 9.6% from the October 2021 total of $11.54 million. The numbers were shared this...
No. 3 Kansas, Wisconsin put perfect marks on line in Atlantis semis
No. 3 Kansas and Wisconsin will look to remain undefeated and advance to the final of the Battle 4 Atlantis
x1071.com
Dubuque Man Sentenced To Probation For Threatening Kids With Baseball Bat
A Dubuque man was sentenced to one year of probation for threatening a group of teenagers with a baseball bat. 34 year old Kevin Croft Jr. was given the sentence in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a charge of first-degree harassment. A report says that police responded July 27th to the 2100 block of Jackson Street. A then-13-year-old boy told police that he and his friends were walking past Croft’s residence when Croft grabbed a baseball bat and threatened them. Croft’s dog then exited the residence and began to chase the juveniles. Traffic camera footage showed Croft appearing to chase the kids around the front of his house while holding a baseball bat. Croft told police that a group of boys had been threatening to beat up his son and that he used the bat to defend himself and his family.
Dubuque Man Duct-Tapes Women To Chair; Imprisons Woman And Her Daughter At Gunpoint
According to Dubuque Police and a report from the Telegraph Herald; a Dubuque man taped a woman to a chair and held her inside his residence against her will, while also threatening her and her child at gunpoint. Jacob R. Mullins, 24, of 822 West Fifth Street in Dubuque was...
Man killed in shooting near John Nolen Drive; police searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. — Madison police are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting near John Nolen Drive Tuesday afternoon. According to Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes, several people reported hearing shots fired in the area of Lakeside Street and John Nolen Drive around 1:15 p.m. following an altercation between two people MPD officials believe knew each other. Barnes...
nbc15.com
One dead in Madison shooting; MPD searching for suspect
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person has died Tuesday afternoon following a daytime shooting on a Madison street. Madison Police Chief Shon Barnes confirmed the victim’s death during a news conference at the scene and said his investigators are working to determine the identity of the suspect. During the...
KCRG.com
Dubuque woman arrested for child endangerment after sending kid to school with THC gummy
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On Nov. 17th, police were called to Lincoln Elementary School after staff found a gummy inside a student’s lunch pail. The student told school staff that his mother gives the gummy to him once in the morning and that he is to take a second one after lunch.
nbc15.com
Utility worker dies after being struck by SUV on Sauk Co. highway
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WMTV) - A 25-year-old utility worker died Tuesday morning after being struck by an SUV while unloading equipment on a highway in the township of Franklin, the Sauk Co. Sheriff’s Office reported. According to its statement, the Edgerton man was part of a utility crew working...
nrgmediadixon.com
Motorcyclist Succumbs to Injuries Following Wednesday Afternoon Crash
Just after 1:30 Wednesday afternoon, Whiteside County Sheriff Deputies responded to the 16000 block of Crosby Road in Rural Morrison. Upon arrival, they learned that a motorcyclist was northbound on Crosby Road when the driver lost control and entered the ditch. The driver was thrown from the bike. They were taken to Morrison Community Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.
