Freddie Prinze Jr. Shared Why He Quit Acting For 10 Years & Came Back For A Christmas Film

By Jenna Kelley
 4 days ago
Freddie Prinze Jr. has been off-screen for a decade, with his last role as "Fred" from Scooby-Doo in 2002. Ten years later, Prinze Jr. took a plunge back into the spotlight in a new Netflix film, Christmas With You, and told Narcity why he simply just quit.

The movie premiered on November 17 and stars Aimee Garcia, who you might recognize from Lucifer and George Lopez.

She plays a Latin pop star, "Angelina," struggling to stay relevant in an ever-changing industry when she reconnects with what matters to her the most and spends the holidays with a fan's family. Cue Prinze Jr., who plays the father, "Miguel" — a role nobody has seen him in before.

So, we asked the Scooby-Doo turned Christmas film star if this work/life balance is common for actors to struggle with.

"I can only speak for myself, but I just quit," he told Narcity. "Once my daughter was born 13 years ago, I just stopped acting. I wanted to be a full-time dad. I had a full-time mom growing up but never had a father and know the importance of having two parents and how much easier of a life you can have."

As his daughter got older and turned 13, she got involved in theater and school plays and told her dad she was interested in acting. That changed the game for Prinze Jr.

"Both Sarah [Michelle Gellar] and I said we're going to step it up and get back out there and be more active so she can see what we feel is a good example, and not just see fame," he said, referring to his wife.

The goal isn't just to do what he loves, but also to teach his daughter discipline as well as how to take criticism and compliments.

"I didn't care about relevancy when my kid was born. I was like 'peace, I'm a dad.'"

The comeback actor plays a full-time single dad in the film so the preparation process wasn't as transforming as Garcia's, who had to think about how she walked all the way to her poised posture.

"For this role, I really got to do what I love. I got to sing. I got to dance. I got to speak Spanish. I got to do comedy, drama, romance," she told Narcity. "It was very physical, I guess I would say."

She showed just how much work was put into the movie on an Instagram clip of dance rehearsals published on November 18.

She said that the film is really about unconditional love and had so much fun playing the part.

You can now watch Christmas With You on Netflix.

