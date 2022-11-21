Read full article on original website
NHL
Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game
Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
NHL
Salming's death has Maple Leafs teammate Turnbull 'shocked and saddened'
Hall of Famer died from ALS at 71, remembered fondly by former defense partner. "His English," Ian Turnbull was saying with a laugh, "was way better than he let on. He played that card every now and then: 'I don't understand…' " Borje Salming and Turnbull arrived in the...
NHL
MTL@CHI: What you need to know
CHICAGO - The Canadiens play a rare weekday afternoon contest on Friday in Chicago to wrap up a two-game road trip. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens arrive in Chicago on the heels of a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus...
NHL
Number 71 ... And A Half
Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
NHL
Preview: Blues at Lightning
BLUES The St. Louis Blues saw their seven-game win streak come to an end on Wednesday as they faced a Buffalo Sabres team looking to reheat their offense. Buffalo's Jeff Skinner scored 18 seconds in, making it difficult for the Blues to settle in and play their game. The Blues...
NHL
MTL@CBJ : Game recap
COLUMBUS - Sam Montembeault made 30 saves and the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday to bounce right back from a tough outing the evening prior. With the Habs playing a second game in as many nights, head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to his lineup ahead of puck drop.
NHL
Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community
One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
NHL
Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets
NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-8-0) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-11-1) FRI. NOV. 25 | 8 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA. Time to work off the turkey. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Black Friday showdown at Nationwide Arena. The Islanders enter the contest on a two-game...
NHL
Final Buzzer: Kraken Hang On, Score Franchise-Best Eight Goals
In a game that could have taken a wrong turn, Seattle rights the night to earn an 8-5 victory, 4-1-1 homestand record and establish home crowd decibels level never higher. This date with San Jose was circled as a celebratory night given Thanksgiving eve and all. Well, that happened here at the raucous Climate Pledge Arena. This kind of night was just a dream this time last season for the Kraken, but now owners of 11 wins, shook off an early Sharks lead and later a San Jose tying goal to stamp this divisional matchup as a decisive and goal-packed 8-5 win.
NHL
Lightning recall F Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse
TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Alex Barre-Boulet from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Barre-Boulet, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, has played in 16 games with the Crunch this season, recording four goals and 24 points....
NHL
Adidas, NHL Unveil Jerseys for 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic
The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins Will Wear Special-Edition Jerseys in Jan. 2 Outdoor Game at Fenway Park. NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - adidas and the National Hockey League today revealed the special-edition jerseys the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will wear in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® on Monday, Jan. 2 at Fenway Park in Boston (2 p.m. ET, TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports). The jerseys will be available Dec. 1 at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, ProShop powered by 47, all PensGear store locations, at additional retailers, including NHL Shop NYC at Manhattan West.
NHL
NHL Postpones Today's Colorado at Nashville Game
NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NHL
Avalanche-Predators game for Nov. 25 postponed
NEW YORK - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. A decision on...
NHL
3 Takeaways: Sorokin, Islanders Shut Out Oilers 3-0
Ilya Sorokin stops career-high 49 shots, JG Pageau scores two goals as Isles top Oilers. Ilya Sorokin was dominant, with a career-high 49 saves, and the Islanders went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored shorthanded...
NHL
RELEASE: Oilers recall Broberg, assign Niemelainen to Bakersfield
EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have recalled defenceman Philip Broberg and assigned defenceman Markus Niemelainen to the Bakersfield Condors. The 2019 first-round pick (eighth overall) has recorded two goal and two assists in seven games in the American Hockey League this season after accumulating 23 points (4G, 19A) in 31 contests with the Condors last campaign. In his NHL career, the 21-year-old has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in 21 games, scoring his first-career goal on April 29 against the San Jose Sharks.
NHL
Devils proving they're for real with 13-game winning streak
NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils are fast, fun, fearless and on fire. They've proven to the rest of the NHL that they're not the same Devils from the last decade, a team that went to the Stanley Cup Playoffs once since 2013. But most importantly, the hottest team in the NHL has proven to itself it knows what it takes to win.
NHL
Skinner, Quinn each scores twice, Sabres end Blues win streak at seven
BUFFALO -- Jeff Skinner and Jack Quinn each scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres ended the St. Louis Blues' seven-game winning streak with a 6-2 victory at KeyBank Center on Wednesday. Skinner has four goals and seven points in his past two games. "I think for me, when guys have...
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils
Kyle Okposo will return to the lineup for the Sabres when they host the New Jersey Devils tonight at KeyBank Center. Okposo has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury. He had been skating on his own in recent days prior to joining teammates on the ice this morning.
NHL
SAY WHAT: 'REALLY GOOD EFFORT'
What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss in Pittsburgh. "That's my job, right? When I get the call, I've got to perform as best as I can. Tough game, right? Close game, tight. We didn't get the outcome, but I still think (it was) a good point." ON...
NHL
Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving
Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
