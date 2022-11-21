ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Penguins Made Sure Malkin's Wife and Son Witnessed Milestone Game

Director of team operations Jason Seidling came up with the idea for Nikita to read the starting lineup ahead of Evgeni's 1,000th game. For a while, the Penguins two franchise centers had been fortunate to hit their millennial milestones in Pittsburgh. Sidney Crosby got his 1,000th career point on Feb....
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

MTL@CHI: What you need to know

CHICAGO - The Canadiens play a rare weekday afternoon contest on Friday in Chicago to wrap up a two-game road trip. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup:. 1. The Canadiens arrive in Chicago on the heels of a 3-1 win over the Blue Jackets in Columbus...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Number 71 ... And A Half

Birman, who had joined the Penguins ticketing department in 1999 after immigrating from Ukraine eight years earlier, was told that he might need to accompany the young Russian to dinner at Mario Lemieux's house to translate. "But then they called back and said hey, Sergei Gonchar is going to go,"...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Preview: Blues at Lightning

BLUES The St. Louis Blues saw their seven-game win streak come to an end on Wednesday as they faced a Buffalo Sabres team looking to reheat their offense. Buffalo's Jeff Skinner scored 18 seconds in, making it difficult for the Blues to settle in and play their game. The Blues...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NHL

MTL@CBJ : Game recap

COLUMBUS - Sam Montembeault made 30 saves and the Canadiens scored three unanswered goals on Wednesday to bounce right back from a tough outing the evening prior. With the Habs playing a second game in as many nights, head coach Martin St-Louis made a few changes to his lineup ahead of puck drop.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Penguins Players Divide and Conquer to Serve the Pittsburgh Community

One group participated in the Burgh Proud Thanksgiving Meal Distribution event, while another served hot meals at Rainbow Kitchen. Families will come together on Thursday to express thanks, tell stories, and create memories. And of course, they will also eat a Thanksgiving meal with those they care about. But not...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Game Preview: Islanders at Blue Jackets

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (13-8-0) AT COLUMBUS BLUE JACKETS (7-11-1) FRI. NOV. 25 | 8 PM | NATIONWIDE ARENA. Time to work off the turkey. The New York Islanders take on the Columbus Blue Jackets in a Black Friday showdown at Nationwide Arena. The Islanders enter the contest on a two-game...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

Final Buzzer: Kraken Hang On, Score Franchise-Best Eight Goals

In a game that could have taken a wrong turn, Seattle rights the night to earn an 8-5 victory, 4-1-1 homestand record and establish home crowd decibels level never higher. This date with San Jose was circled as a celebratory night given Thanksgiving eve and all. Well, that happened here at the raucous Climate Pledge Arena. This kind of night was just a dream this time last season for the Kraken, but now owners of 11 wins, shook off an early Sharks lead and later a San Jose tying goal to stamp this divisional matchup as a decisive and goal-packed 8-5 win.
SEATTLE, WA
NHL

Lightning recall F Alex Barre-Boulet from Syracuse

TAMPA BAY - The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled forward Alex Barre-Boulet from the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League today, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Barre-Boulet, 5-foot-10, 180 pounds, has played in 16 games with the Crunch this season, recording four goals and 24 points....
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Adidas, NHL Unveil Jerseys for 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic

The Pittsburgh Penguins and Boston Bruins Will Wear Special-Edition Jerseys in Jan. 2 Outdoor Game at Fenway Park. NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - adidas and the National Hockey League today revealed the special-edition jerseys the Boston Bruins and Pittsburgh Penguins will wear in the 2023 Discover NHL Winter Classic® on Monday, Jan. 2 at Fenway Park in Boston (2 p.m. ET, TNT, Sportsnet, and TVA Sports). The jerseys will be available Dec. 1 at adidas.com, adidas.ca, NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca, ProShop powered by 47, all PensGear store locations, at additional retailers, including NHL Shop NYC at Manhattan West.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

NHL Postpones Today's Colorado at Nashville Game

NEW YORK (Nov. 25, 2022) - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed.
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

Avalanche-Predators game for Nov. 25 postponed

NEW YORK - Today's game between the Colorado Avalanche and Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena has been postponed due to a water main break that has significantly impacted the event level of the arena. A makeup date will be announced as soon as it can be confirmed. A decision on...
NASHVILLE, TN
NHL

3 Takeaways: Sorokin, Islanders Shut Out Oilers 3-0

Ilya Sorokin stops career-high 49 shots, JG Pageau scores two goals as Isles top Oilers. Ilya Sorokin was dominant, with a career-high 49 saves, and the Islanders went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill to shut out the Edmonton Oilers 3-0 on Wednesday night at UBS Arena. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored shorthanded...
ELMONT, NY
NHL

RELEASE: Oilers recall Broberg, assign Niemelainen to Bakersfield

EDMONTON, AB - The Edmonton Oilers have recalled defenceman Philip Broberg and assigned defenceman Markus Niemelainen to the Bakersfield Condors. The 2019 first-round pick (eighth overall) has recorded two goal and two assists in seven games in the American Hockey League this season after accumulating 23 points (4G, 19A) in 31 contests with the Condors last campaign. In his NHL career, the 21-year-old has recorded three points (1G, 2A) in 21 games, scoring his first-career goal on April 29 against the San Jose Sharks.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
NHL

Devils proving they're for real with 13-game winning streak

NEWARK, N.J. -- The New Jersey Devils are fast, fun, fearless and on fire. They've proven to the rest of the NHL that they're not the same Devils from the last decade, a team that went to the Stanley Cup Playoffs once since 2013. But most importantly, the hottest team in the NHL has proven to itself it knows what it takes to win.
NEWARK, NJ
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Devils

Kyle Okposo will return to the lineup for the Sabres when they host the New Jersey Devils tonight at KeyBank Center. Okposo has missed the last six games with a lower-body injury. He had been skating on his own in recent days prior to joining teammates on the ice this morning.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'REALLY GOOD EFFORT'

What was talked about following a 2-1 shootout loss in Pittsburgh. "That's my job, right? When I get the call, I've got to perform as best as I can. Tough game, right? Close game, tight. We didn't get the outcome, but I still think (it was) a good point." ON...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Fantasy hockey MVP for each team at Thanksgiving

Most valuable players in standard categories; podcast analysis. NHL.com identifies the most valuable player in fantasy hockey for each team at Thanksgiving during the 2022-23 season. For more coverage, visit NHL.com/Fantasy and subscribe for free to the "NHL Fantasy on Ice" podcast. NOTE: Each team's most valuable player is based...
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy