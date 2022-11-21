ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insideradio.com

Latino Media Group Cleared By FCC To Buy 18 Univision Radio Stations.

TelevisaUnivision has been cleared to sell 18 Spanish-language radio stations to the newly-formed Latino Media Group by the Federal Communications Commission. A petition seeking to block the proposed $60 million sale was filed by a Miami listener. But the FCC says that the filer did not follow the required procedures and also failed to provide any facts or evidence to back up the allegations included in the petition.
