ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Highly polluting sectors should contribute more to tackle climate change – Ryan

By Cate McCurry
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uk0BJ_0jIkagC000

Environment Minister Eamon Ryan has said that business in highly polluting sectors – including aviation, shipping and fossil fuels – should be contributing more to tackle climate change.

Mr Ryan also called for the reform of international financial institutions to allow developing countries access to better finance.

He said there should be less spending on “mega super yachts” and more funding pumped into the basic provisions for people living in countries adversely effected by climate change.

Mr Ryan made the comments after he returned from the Cop27 conference in Egypt .

Mr Ryan, who was appointed as the European Union’s lead negotiator in loss and damage talks at the climate summit, said the momentum is increasing for climate action.

He said the last-minute deal reached at Cop27 will protect the countries most vulnerable to climate change.

Mr Ryan said that there is now more widespread support for the aviation and fossil fuels sector taking on part of the bill to address damage caused by climate change.

“This is not easy – the aviation sector in general, because it’s transboundary, doesn’t pay the same taxes as other sectors on the likes of fuel, same as shipping,” Mr Ryan said on Monday.

“The oil and gas sector, to take that one example, this year will make 3.9 trillion dollars in net income, which is twice what it did last year, twice. Our message, and when I say our I mean European Union , is that we should be looking for contributions from those sectors.

“This will not be easy to do because tax is a national competency. But there is now 200 countries agreeing for us to look at how we could do it.

“The reason is because the scale of the problem, the scale of the damage that’s already being done, the scale and the losses we can expect to continue as climate change becomes more apparent, more severe, is its those sort of scale of revenues.

“If we just put the burden on a number of Western countries, including Ireland , and say you have to soldier the entire burden of that, we won’t be able to do so.

“We won’t be able to provide the scale of funds that are needed. People talk about as a mosaic of solutions. So it’s not just the aviation, shipping and the fossil fuel industry, not just governments, but also looking at reform of the international financial institutions, so that they, particularly for indebted poorer developing countries can have access to finance.

“It’s a whole variety of different solutions we need.

The reason why more glass half full is because if we got the sense of justice right, that would help us deliver mitigation and reduction in emissions.

Eamon Ryan

“The developed world is borrowing at 4% and the developing world at 14% and it’s those sort of measures, including the recouping some of the extraordinary super profits from the oil sector and gas sector. So maybe there’s a bit less money spent on mega super yachts and a bit more spent on the basic provisions and protections people in the developing world want and we stand up.”

Mr Ryan made the comments as the Department of Children published the report of the National Youth Assembly on Climate.

The report presents the group’s recommendations for consideration to include in Ireland’s Climate Action Plan 2023.

The key recommendations from the youth assembly relate to the areas of transport, just transition, agriculture, circular economy and communication.

Mr Ryan said Ireland’s new climate plan will “deliver the scale of change” that is needed to hit its climate action targets.

The Government’s Climate Action Plan is set to be published in two weeks and will include measures Ireland must take to meet its targets.

Speaking at the launch of the report, Mr Ryan said he is more optimistic about the agreement reached at Cop27.

“(The glass) is more full than empty in my mind,” he added.

“The reason why more glass half full is because if we got the sense of justice right, that would help us deliver mitigation and reduction in emissions.

“We need to be so fast, the scale of the threat is so great that if you want to get a fast transition it has to be a just transition so people are willing to buy into it.”

Minister for Children Roderic O’Gorman said the report makes young people’s views on climate action “open and very transparent”.

“As government we are accountable for translating those views into action and young people we know have led the way in terms of calling for stronger, more urgent climate action,” he added.

“It is our role in government to listen and it’s our role to act. Minister Ryan has assured me that the recommendations of the National Youth Assembly on Climate will be considered as a focus for the Climate Action Plan 2023.

“We’ll continue to liaise with our colleagues across government to ensure that the views of young people are taken into consideration as much as possible and acted on in policy-making and in the actions we take on these very important issues.”

Earlier on Monday, Mr Ryan said the agreement reached the climate conference over the weekend has to work.

The deal will create a fund for compensating poor nations that are victims of extreme weather worsened by rich countries’ carbon pollution.

Poorer nations have long called for funding because they are often the victims of climate-worsened floods, droughts, heatwaves, famines and storms despite having contributed little to the pollution that heats up the globe.

“A transition committee will look at the issue of how we get a range of different funding sources, how we reform perhaps most significantly the global financial system, the IMF, the World Bank, the multilateral development banks, so that they provide better debt relief and financial flows for countries that are in difficulty due to climate,” Mr Ryan added.

“Secondly, that we broaden the base of countries who contribute, that the likes of China, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, countries that were back in 1992 designated as developing are now very wealthy and need to contribute.

“Thirdly, we need to protect the most vulnerable.”

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Russia Risks Knockout Blow in War as Putin Hits Rock Bottom

SOUTHERN ENGLAND—After a string of Russian defeats in the war, U.K. Defence Secretary Ben Wallace is urging Ukraine to “keep up the pressure, keep up the momentum” and continue their rapid-fire attacks on Vladimir Putin’s forces through the winter months. “Given the advantage the Ukrainians have...
The Independent

Tesco pledges support for British egg sector in ‘uncertain times’

Tesco has announced a multi-million pound support package for its British egg suppliers and producers during a time of turbulence for the sector.Earlier this week the supermarket giant confirmed it had introduced a temporary buying limit of three boxes of eggs per customer as a precautionary measure amid the impact on supply of rising costs and bird flu.Asda, Lidl, Marks & Spencer and Morrisons are all also rationing the sale of boxes of eggs.The UK is facing its largest bout of bird flu.This is compounding existing shortages caused by producers cutting back on output or leaving the industry due to...
The Independent

What could ending the limit on luggage liquids mean for flying?

Q What are your thoughts on the proposed ending of the 100ml limit on hand luggage liquids? Surely it will be huge for the industry and travellers alike.Rikard, via the latest Ask Me Anything at independent.co.ukA Many airline passengers say airport security is the worst part of the journey – in particular, the need to limit LAGs (liquids, aerosols and gels) to small containers and extract them from cabin baggage. The regulations were introduced hastily in 2006 as a temporary measure in response to the “liquid bomb plot”. Despite repeated promises to ease the rules, they remain in place.In 2019...
The Independent

Rishi Sunak says nurse pay rise demands ‘obviously unaffordable’

A pay rise demanded by nurses about to go on strike is "obviously unaffordable" the prime minister has said.Speaking on Friday the prime minister claimed that demands by the Royal College of Nursing amounted to a 19 per cent or £10 billion pay rise. Mr Sunak said he has "enormous respect and gratitude" for nurses but told broadcasters: "What the unions are asking for, I think, is a 19 per cent pay rise."And I think most people watching will recognise that that's obviously unaffordable, and that's why I'm pleased that the Health Secretary is sitting down, talking to the union,...
The Independent

EU, US edging toward trade spat when both want unity instead

The European Union and the United States are treading precariously close to a major trans-Atlantic trade dispute at a time when the two Western giants want to show unity in the face of challenges from Russia and China. EU trade ministers on Friday insisted they would be forced to respond if Washington stuck to all the terms of its Inflation Reduction Act, which is favorable to local companies through subsidies and, according to the EU, will unfairly discriminate against its firms that want to compete for contracts. "Nobody wants to get into a tit-for-tat or subsidy race. But what...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Independent

EU weighs plans to ease France, Italy migrant tensions

European Union interior ministers on Friday weighed proposals to ease tensions between France and Italy over migrants arriving on their shores without authorization, including a possible crackdown on charity-run ships doing search and rescue work in the Mediterranean Sea.In recent weeks, several hundred people hoping to enter Europe have been stranded at sea aboard aid ships while countries bicker over whether and where they should be allowed to disembark.It comes during a year in which more than 90,000 migrants have so far arrived in Europe though the Mediterranean, chiefly from Libya and Tunisia - an increase of almost 50%...
The Independent

Midwives in Scotland to be consulted on latest pay offer

Midwives are to be consulted on the latest pay offer made to NHS staff in Scotland.The proposed pay rise, which will cover midwives, maternity support workers (MSWs) and other NHS staff, was tabled by the Scottish Government on Thursday.According to the Government, the deal would mean NHS staff north of the border remain the best paid in the UK, with wage rises ranging from £2,205 to £2,751.For the lowest paid, it means an increase of 11.3%, with an average rise of 7.5%.The Royal College of Midwives (RCM) said on Friday that it will discuss the proposed offer with members next...
The Independent

UK politics news - live: Dominic Raab bullying probe expanded to include another complaint

An investigation into Dominic Raab’s conduct has been expanded to include another complaint, No 10 has said. Downing Street ordered a probe into the deputy prime minister, who also serves as justice secretary, as he faced a number of bullying allegations. The inquiry initially looked at two formal complaints - but No 10 said a third received on Wednesday has now been added to the mix. It involved Mr Raab’s time at the Department for Exiting the European Union, a Downing Street spokesperson said. Rishi Sunak maintains confidence in his deputy, they added.Mr Raab has been hit with allegations...
The Independent

Ukraine: Putin’s Russia declared ‘state sponsor of terrorism’ by European Parliament

The European Parliament has overwhelmingly backed a resolution declaring Vladimir Putin’s Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” for its invasion of and actions in Ukraine.In a 494-58 vote with 48 abstentions, the EU legislature sought to increase pressure on Moscow to bring anyone responsible for war crimes committed from the start of the invasion before an international court.The 27-nation bloc has condemned in the harshest terms the invasion and repeatedly said that several Russian actions over the past 10 months have amounted to war crimes.Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky welcomed the decision by the European Parliament. “Russia must be isolated...
The Independent

The Independent

935K+
Followers
305K+
Post
474M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy