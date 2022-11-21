ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where To Get The Best Pumpkin Pie In Phoenix

By Ginny Reese
 4 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means that pumpkin pie season is in full swing! There are plenty of places across the city that offer delicious pumpkin pie , but only one can be the best.

Yelp has a list of the best places in Phoenix to get pumpkin pie . According to the list, the best pumpkin pie comes from Pie Snob on East Indian School Road. The eatery has tons of great reviews. One user wrote:

"Pie Snob rocks and I do not consider myself a pie person. After trying a couple free slices at this year's 4th of July parade in Arcadia, we were hooked. How cool of them to give out free pie. Once Thanksgiving rolled around, I grabbed a few pies for the family and they were gone faster than the blink of an eye. The Razzleberry was great, but the Carmel apple crumble is out of this world, epic-ly amazing. I don't love pie and I'm grabbing one for my birthday treat in a couple months, that's sayin something!"

Here are the top 10 best places to get pumpkin pie in Phoenix:

  1. Pie Snob (East Indian School Rd)
  2. Mamma Toledo's The Pie Hole
  3. Piefection
  4. The Dinersaur
  5. SugarJam
  6. Karl's Wuality Bakery
  7. Urban Cookies Bake Shop
  8. Bertha's Café
  9. Pie Snob (N 16th St)
  10. The Angry Muffin

Check out the full list of the best places in the city to get pumpkin pie on Yelp's website .

