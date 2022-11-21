Read full article on original website
Justin Sun v. CZ? Sun's Poloniex Stops Using BSC-Based Stablecoins
Cardano Sees 90% Daily Increase in Active Addresses, Here's How It Affects Price
Cardano Stablecoin Djed to Supercharge Own Payment System: Sneak Peek
Unique overcollateralized stablecoin on Cardano: What is Djed?. Cardano’s hotly anticipated stablecoin Djed (DJED) might get its own payments system for retail usage, e-commerce and donations in crypto, and here’s how. DjedPay sneak peek published on Twitter. Today, on Nov. 23, 2022, a first-ever preview of the mobile...
Cardano's Major Blockchain Metric Eyes Significant Increase, Here's What Happened
XT.COM Lists TRI in Its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of TRI on its platform in the Main Zone and the TRI/USDT trading pair has been opened for trading since 2022-11-23 10:00 (UTC). Users can deposit TRI for trading since 2022-11-22 10:00(UTC) Withdrawals for TRI...
Turkey Seizes Assets of FTX Founder Sam Bankman-Fried
Turkish authorities have seized the assets of seizes assets of former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried, according to a report by Anadolu Agency. The Ankara-based state-run news agency has added that the assets of FTX affiliates have been confiscated as well amid an investigation over fraud allegations. The new probe was launched by the Financial Crimes Investigation Board (MASAK).
Bitcoin Price Will Hit $1 Million, Says Superstar Investor Cathie Wood
Cathie Wood, chief executive officer of investment management firm Ark Invest, continues to stand by her firm’s prediction that Bitcoin is likely to hit $1 million by 2030. “You know, sometimes you need to battle-test, you need to go through crises to see the survivors first of all,” said the noted investor.
Sad Story Behind Bankruptcy of Alameda Research and FTX
Bitcoin Might Reach $149K After Next Halving Cycle: Pantera Capital
Can Cardano Be Next Leading Blockchain for NFTs?
Morgan Stanley Compares Bitcoin (BTC) to Tesla (TSLA)
American banking giant Morgan Stanley recently compared the performance of Bitcoin (BTC) to that of Tesla (TSLA). As the chart below shows, they have been trading virtually in lockstep over the past year. The Tesla stock has shed roughly $500 billion of its market cap over the past two months...
Ripple CTO Sees Silver Lining in Elizabeth Warren’s Crypto Warning
David Schwartz, chief technology officer at blockchain company Ripple, believes that Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren might actually have a point when it comes to cryptocurrency regulation. In a recent op-ed published by The Wall Street Journal, Warren argues that crypto might end up taking down the economy if there is...
U.Today Is Now Included as Top 3 News Outlet on CoinTracking
U.Today has been placed in the top three among the best cryptocurrency news outlets listed by CoinTracking portfolio tracker and tax reporting tool. The service is used by a variety of traders and investors, including institutional-grade clients, that manage or work with whale-tier portfolios. CoinTracking is the industry-leading taxing and...
Millions of SHIB to Be Gifted During Listing on Major Japanese Crypto Exchange
Japan's major crypto exchange, BITPoint, is reportedly set to begin trading Shiba Inu token (SHIB). SHIB will start quoting there on Nov. 30 under its usual ticker. In addition to the news of the listing of Shiba Inu token, BITPoint has announced a themed gift campaign. As part of the promotion, the exchange will give away millions of SHIBs to its old and new customers.
Did Solana's Crash Make Room for Cardano in Race as “Ethereum Killer?”
Shytoshi Kusama Shares Mysterious SHIB Post, XRP Prepares for Major Price Action, Shiba Inu Announces “Exclusive Deal” with Travala: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
U.Today presents the top four news stories over the past day. Mysterious Shiba post from lead SHIB dev puzzles community. Mysterious Shiba Inu-related tweets from both the community and the project’s team continue popping up here and there. This time, it was SHIB lead dev Shytoshi Kusama to puzzle meme coin supporters: yesterday he shared a cryptic “WOOF” with his followers. Even though Kusama did not reveal the true message behind this tweet was, it seems that his intention was to encourage the SHIB community at the time of a major price rollback. The post quickly gained traction, getting more than 4,000 likes and 800 comments. Some followers used the post as an opportunity to share SHIB memes, while others used it as a chance to ask if the tweet was somehow hinting at Shibarium getting released soon.
Ethereum Now 62% Dependent on Amazon, Decentralization Under Threat?
The dependence of the Ethereum network on Amazon's web services continues to worsen. According to the Etherenodes portal, 62.7% of all Ethereum nodes in data centers are hosted by Amazon. Meanwhile, back in August, that number was 52%. With Hetzner, which initiated an anti-crypto policy and is currently the second...
Co-founder of Crypto Firm Amber Group Dies at 30
Tiantian Kullander, the co-founder of the $3 billion cryptocurrency firm Amber Group, has died. He was 30. Amber announced his death on Friday in a statement published on its website. The statement says that Kullander unexpectedly died in his sleep on Wednesday. “His passing is a tragedy and our thoughts...
RavenCoin (RVN) up 20% as Binance Makes Major Mining Announcement
Cardano Community Raises Red Flags on Two Projects: Details
