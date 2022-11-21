ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Candy Canes Cross Stitch Pattern

This free cross stitch pattern from Ugly Duckling House uses nine colors and is 66 by 62 stitches. That works out to about 4.7 by 4.4 inches on 14-coutn fabric. Grab the pattern from Ugly Duckling House. [Photo: Ugly Duckling House.]. Looking for more Christmas Cross Stitch patterns? Check these...
How to Make a Hand Embroidered Polka Dot Christmas Tree

Here’s unique pattern for a hand embroidered Christmas tree. It is brought to you by the Spruce Crafts and best of all it is a free. There is no tutorial with the pattern, so it is a design best suited to a hand embroiderer with some experience. However it is so unique. It would make a lovely design on a canvas or even as special holiday card.
Colorful Pumpkin Patch Layout

I love the bold bright colors on this Pumpkin Patch Layout from Nathalie! She used new products from Doodlebug that are also perfect for Farmer’s Markets, Apple Orchards, Thanksgiving, Fall Harvests page designs and more. Over the printed word background paper she added layers of colorful papers with the 3 photos in the center surrounded by lots of cute pre-printed die cut elements, title and banner.
Interactive Penguin Card

Marine used cute stamps from Sunny Studio for this adorable Penguin Holiday Card. I love the bright non-traditional pink and purple color scheme! And there’s even an interactive element, when you turn the dial at the side the bottom penguin slides back and forth on the ice. She’s sharing a video tutorial over on her blog.
Printable Winter Book

This I Like Winter printable book is great for preschoolers and kindergartners to color and to use in the classroom or at home to talk about great things about the season. It includes things like making snowballs, drinking cocoa and making snow angels. There’s a version with all the words included or one with a blank where kids can practice writing the word like.
Ricky

People with blue eyes have a single common ancestor

New research done at the University of Copenhagen found that all the blue-eyed people in this world can be traced back to a single common ancestor. Researchers from the university tracked down the 6,000-10,000-year-old genetic mutation responsible for the blue eye color and found many interesting results.
The Daily South

The Meaning Of Redbirds At Christmas

Redbirds–also known as northern cardinals–often appear as popular images in holiday decor. Their inquisitive beaks and lively red colors make them eye-catching additions to Christmas cards and ornaments, but how the birds became associated with the holiday season is a more mysterious story. That tale begins with the color red, a hue with many Christmastime connections, and includes the winter season, the habits of cardinals, and the symbolism that has developed around them over centuries.
Whiskey Riff

Yellowstone Visitors Horrified Watching Black Bear Rip Unborn Elk Out Of Dead Mother

In world where nature always seems to offer something wild, Yellowstone always seems to be the one place in America where you can always find it. Black bears are predictable creatures in some ways. In other ways? Definitely not. The predictable part is that no matter what, you can count on the fact that they are looking for food 99% of the time. The unpredictable part is how they get said food.
Maya Devi

‘Time traveler’ claims people will mysteriously ‘fall from the sky in 2023'

A mysterious time traveler, who claims to be from 2671, has declared that seven people will fall from the sky in 2023 in areas where no flights were flying. Eno Alaric, a TikToker who posts videos under the username @radianttimetraveller, has claimed that seven people will fall from the sky in June 2023 in places where planes weren’t flying.
Motorious

Huge Barn Find Stash Uncovered In Secret Location

Stumbling across just one or two barn find cars can be pretty exciting, but just imagine coming across a huge collection like the one featured in the included video. Documented by The Bearded Explorer, a UK YouTuber who likes to check out abandoned locations, this is truly a breathtaking discovery. Row after row of dusty British and European classic cars have been hidden away from view, revealing how some collections are truly forgotten.
ESPN Sioux Falls

No Time To Defrost Icy Car Windows? Try This.

You're pressed for time. There's no time to let the defroster melt the ice from your windshield and your plastic ice scraper couldn't cut through a wet paper bag. What now?. There's a hack that I learned a few years ago that easily and quickly melts away ice and all you will need are some items that you probably have around the house.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE

