Zac Stubblety-Cook Among Aussie Swimmers Nominated For AIS Sport Performance Awards

After winning Olympic gold in 2021, Stubblety-Cook won the men's 200 breast at both the World Championships and Commonwealth Games in 2022. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. 2022 world champion Zac Stubblety-Cook is one of four Australian swimmers nominated for an AIS Sport Performance Award (ASPA) next month, which...
GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/25/2022

Scarlet Aquatics' Chloe Kim was among this week's age group standouts, setting four lifetime bests at the LIAC Thanksgiving Invitational last weekend. Archive photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. In our GMX7 Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming series, we celebrate swimmers of every age and experience level with age group...
Maria Kameneva Ties #2 Swim In History, Matches European Record In Women’s 50 Back (SC)

Kameneva blasted her way to a time of 25.60, tying the European Record established (and then matched) by Kira Toussaint in 2020. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) November 20-25, 2022. Kazan, Russia. Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for 50 &...
Bentley’s Huminski, Motisi Earn Northeast-10 Weekly Swim & Dive Honors

WALTHAM, Mass. – Bentley University senior diver Mary Huminski (Madison, Conn./Daniel Hand HS) and freshman swimmer Grace Motisi (Ellington, Conn./Ellington HS) are among this week’s Northeast-10 Conference honorees for women’s swimming and diving. Huminski was selected as the NE10 Women’s Diver of the Week for the first...
FINIS Set of the Week: Finding Your Natural Stoke Rate For Freestyle

This is an introduction to lifting your natural stroke rate without forcing it too much. Archive photo via Mike Lewis/Ola Vista Photography. Set of the Week is courtesy of FINIS, a SwimSwam partner. This week’s set of the week comes from Coach Shauqie Aziz, passionate triathlon swim coach at mySwimCoaching.com...
High-Level International Meets For December 2022

Check out the high-level international meets headed our way for December 2022, including the FINA Short Course World Championships. Archive photo via Simone Castrovillari. We’re about to enter the final month of 2022, a year that saw many swimming events somewhat return to normal after the past couple of years’ worth of changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Teenager Jovan Lekic Breaks Bosnia & Herzegovina Records in 400, 800 Frees

Jovan Lekic broke a pair of Bosnia & Herzegovina Records this week at the Russian Short Course Swimming Championships in Kazan. 2022 RUSSIAN SWIMMING CHAMPIONSHIPS (SCM) Short Course Meters (25 meters), prelims/finals + semi-finals for 50 & 100 meter races. Jovan Lekic, who returned to racing earlier this year after...
Full Schedule Revealed For 2023 LEN Open Water Cup

The six-leg series will run from 19 March and conclude on 23 September. Archive photo via LEN/Simone Castrovillari. European Aquatics is delighted to reveal the full schedule for the 2023 LEN Open Water Cup program. As in 2022 the season will begin in Eliat, Israel, before heading to the Italian...
Mid-Season Week 1 Deep Dive & Golden Goggles Review | SWIMSWAM BREAKDOWN

We do a deep dive into the first week of Mid-Season meets plus review the 2022 Golden Goggle Awards. Current photo via Jack Spitser/Spitser Photography. This week on the SwimSwam Breakdown, we do a deep dive into the first week of Mid-Season meets plus review the 2022 Golden Goggle Awards. See below for full list of topics:

