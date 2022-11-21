Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
MLW Fusion Results 11/24/22
First Match: Taya Valkyrie (c) vs. Brittany Blake For The MLW Women’s World Featherweight Championship. Blake attacks Valkyrie before the bell rings. Blake with clubbing blows to Valkyrie’s back. Blake is choking Valkyrie with her boot. Blake transitions into a ground and pound attack. Blake side steps Valkyrie into the turnbuckles. Blake with a forearm smash. Blake is mauling Valkyrie in the corner. Blake puts her knee on the back of Valkyrie’s neck. Blake kicks Valkyrie in the face. Following a snap mare takeover, Blake kicks Valkyrie in the back. Blake applies a bodyscissors hold. Blake kicks Valkyrie in the ribs. Valkyrie with a knife edge chop. Blake tees off on Valkyrie. Blake with forearm shivers. Blake applies a straight jacket hold. Blake jumps on Valkyrie’s back. Valkyrie backs Blake into the turnbuckles. Valkyrie with a back elbow smash. Valkyrie stomps on Blake’s chest.
WWE NXT Results 11/22/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose retained over Von Wagner and Alba Fyre on last week’s Title Tuesday show. – We’re now live from the WWE...
Kenny Omega Talks the Goal of AEW’s Best Of 7 Series, Says Fans Will Get to Know Death Triangle
Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite will feature AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in match 2 of their Best Of 7 Series. The first match was held at Full Gear this past Saturday, with Death Triangle getting the win. AEW Executive Vice President Kenny...
AEW Files For ‘AEW Together’ Trademark
On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:. “Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”. AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight...
IMPACT Wrestling Results 11/24/22
Commentary Team (Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt, Mike Tenay, Don West, TAZ, Josh Mathews) First Match: Alex Shelley vs. Rhino vs. Sheik Abdul Bashir In The 2008 TNA Turkey Bowl. Shelley and Bashir gangs up on Rhino. Shelley applies The Sleeper Hold. Rhino drives Shelley back first into the steel barricade....
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
Jade Cargill vs. Bow Wow Feud to Continue on AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
The ongoing feud between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and rapper Bow Wow will continue during Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As noted, Cargill and The Baddies had a confrontation with Bow Wow while backstage at the rapper’s concert in Miami on Sunday, following weeks of social media beef between the two, and one night after Cargill retained her title over Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. You can click here for footage from the concert face-off.
Big Tag Team Match Set for WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
A big hard-hitting tag team match has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. It was announced during tonight’s NXT show that The Creed Brothers, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, will finally lock up with Veer Mahaan and Sanga of Indus Sher at Deadline. Indus...
Matt Hardy: “I’m Really Excited About MJF’s Run As AEW World Champion”
During the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics including William Regal siding with MJF to help him win the AEW World Heavyweight Title at Full Gear. Here are the highlights:. MJF winning the AEW World...
Kurt Angle Says Randy Orton’s Back Surgery Will Hopefully Save His Career
Randy Orton has been out of action since the May 20 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown when he and Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Titles to The Usos in a unification match. WWE wrote him off television after the match due to a back injury. WWE initially...
Opening Betting Odds For Women’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley have been booked in the Women’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series premium live event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Team...
Jim Ross Reveals Why He Only Called Six Matches At AEW Full Gear
Jim Ross recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Grilling JR podcast. During it, he was asked about announcing only the first six matches at AEW Full Gear. Ross said it was Tony Khan’s call for him to call six matches on the main card. Ross...
AEW Dynamite 11/23/22 Results
It’s time for the Full Gear fallout! The Devil got his due, there’s a new interim Women’s World Champion, and much more! Side note, I appreciate Joshua and Marc covering for me last week as I was actually in house for both Rampage and Full Gear!. AEW...
Former Main Roster Superstar Returns as WWE NXT Superstar Scrypts
Scrypts has officially arrived in WWE NXT. After weeks of teaser vignettes with the mysterious Scrypts leaving voicemail rhymes for the WWE Performance Center receptionist, and spray-painting graffiti on the building, Scrypts made his debut on tonight’s show with a win over Guru Raaj. After the match, Scrypts left a calling card on Raaj’s chest, then went back to celebrating before making his exit.
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been added to tonight’s WWE NXT line-up. Ruca took to TikTok today to post a video, seen below, where she took issue with Stark’s promo from last week, where she took shots at the NXT women’s locker room and warned that she is now out to hunt everyone else. Ruca said the NXT women’s locker room is no place for Stark’s negative energy, and she has no problem telling her that, to her face, in the middle of the ring tonight.
Update On Ticket Sales For Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE will hold SmackDown from Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, RI, this Friday night. WrestleTix noted the show has sold 5,008 tickets, and there are 1,162 left. Here is the updated card for the show:. SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Braun Strowman vs. Ricochet. SmackDown World Cup semifinals: Santos Escobar vs....
Possible Spoilers for WWE Survivor Series on Saturday
Maryse, Michelle McCool and WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker are scheduled to be backstage for Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view in Boston. Taker and McCool will be in town for Taker’s one-man show on Friday night, but there’s no word yet on if they are doing anything else for WWE while there. Maryse could always be filming something for the “Miz & Mrs.” show, or an angle with The Miz.
WWE SmackDown Preview for Tonight: Survivor Series Go-Home Show, World Cup Continues, More
The Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX will air live tonight from the Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island. Tonight’s SmackDown will feature the final build for tomorrow’s big Premium Live Event headlined by War Games. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns is not currently advertised for the show, but the rest of The Bloodline is. It’s still possible that Reigns will appear, despite not being advertised, as we’ve seen in recent weeks.
Donovan Dijak Makes Big Return After Tonight’s WWE NXT Main Event with New Look
The former T-BAR has returned to WWE NXT. Tonight’s NXT episode was headlined by Wes Lee retaining the NXT North American Title over Carmelo Hayes. After the match, Lee stood tall in the ring while a graphic to celebrate his title defense was shown on the entrance-way. A cage graphic suddenly closed around Lee’s celebratory graphic, and Donovan Dijak appeared behind Lee in the ring.
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 26 from the TD Garden, Boston, MA. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 12,735 tickets, with 183 left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 12,918. Here is the updated card:. Men’s WarGames Match:. The Bloodline...
