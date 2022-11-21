Read full article on original website
Kiera Hogan Fired From The Baddies During AEW Dynamite
Jade Cargill formed The Baddies even though she never needed the group in the first place. Tonight, the AEW TBS Champion fired a member of the group in a shocking development on Dynamite. Jade Cargill and The Baddies were on Dynamite tonight. Cargill cut a promo on her recent confrontation...
Baron Corbin Says Braun Strowman Is Full Of Crap For Calling Himself The Greatest Big Man
Baron Corbin has been one of the greatest heels of the modern era of WWE. Whether its portraying the Lone Wolf or jackpot winning Happy Corbin, Corbin has been known to adapt to any persona presented to him. However, Baron Corbin has taken a shot at fellow RAW Star Braun Strowman for praising himself.
Dustin Rhodes Doesn’t Want To End Up Like Ric Flair In His Retirement Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, and he is currently in the last chapter of his in-ring career. In fact, The Natural had quite a few good matches in AEW so far. While he might be retiring eventually, he doesn’t want to end up like Ric Flair.
MJF Threatens To Show Up At UFC 282 To Confront Paddy Pimblett
The Salt of the Earth MJF has risen to the top of the All-Elite Mountain. Moreover, he became prominent for his excellent heel work and vocal nature. Most recently, He took shots at UFC Fighter Paddy Pimblett and now the Devil has threatened to show up at an event for a supposed confrontation.
Why WWE Is Keeping Aliyah Off Television
Aliyah spent over half a decade in NXT, and she finally received her main roster call-up under Vince McMahon’s regime. She had a couple little pushes on television, but Aliyah has been absent in recent memory. There is a good reason for that. Ringside News asked around about Aliyah’s...
Sable’s Ex-Husband Recalls Finding Out About Affair With Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar and Sable are one of the most well-known couples in WWE, but their personal lives are usually kept secret. However, over the years, a few details and facts have come to light regarding them. One of them was when she had an affair with The Beast while still married.
Baron Corbin Believes Wrestlers Like Kevin Owens Poison The Business
Baron Corbin has been part of the WWE family for ten years now, and he has consistently been excellent at any role he was given. He continues to be a deplorable heel and recently had some scathing words for Kevin Owens. Corbin eventually changed into Happy Corbin and became one...
Dustin Rhodes Was Afraid Vince McMahon Would Fire Him For Getting Too Handsy During Match
Dustin Rhodes is a true veteran in pro wrestling, whose career spans many decades, as he has competed in many companies over the years. Rhodes is best known for breaking barriers with his Goldust character. In fact, Rhodes was afraid Vince McMahon was going to fire him for a bizarre reason.
Debra Once Told Off Torrie Wilson For Hitting On Steve Austin
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin was the biggest attraction for the WWE during the Attitude Era. During that same period, he dated former superstar Debra. Austin and Debra were also paired on-screen for a short run. Debra once accused her co-worker Torrie Wilson of hitting on Austin, and the claws came out for a moment.
Bianca Belair Is Not Sure About Turning Heel On WWE’s Main Roster
Bianca Belair is one of the most athletic and talented superstars in WWE’s evergrowing women’s division. The current RAW Women’s Champion has experienced a surge in popularity since she first won the title. Unlike her run in NXT where she was a heel, Belair is currently being presented as a babyface since her main roster debut.
Fans Spot Bizarre Botch On AEW Roster Page
AEW has a lot going on in the company, so it’s safe to assume that some things can slip through the cracks. It seems that happened once again, and fans were quick to call the company out on that. Kris Statlander’s one of the original stars of AEW’s women’s...
The Undertaker & Michelle McCool Will Be In Attendance For WWE Survivor Series WarGames
WWE Survivor Series: War Games is set to emanate from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts on November 26th. This will be the first edition to be presented under the War Games concept, moved up to the main roster from NXT. Now, a new report suggests that The Undertaker and his family might be in attendance for the show.
Spoiler On Major Heel Turn At AEW Rampage This Week
Dark Order have been struggling to gain momentum ever since their loss to The Elite for the AEW World Trios Tag Team Championship at All Out. The group suffered another shocking loss during the Rampage taping this week. This article contains spoilers for the November 25, 2022 edition of AEW...
Saraya Feared She Made A Mistake Coming Back To Pro Wrestling After Botched AEW Promo
Saraya’s WWE career will forever be remembered as one of the most important in the last decade. After being let go by WWE, Saraya decided to test her luck in AEW. It didn’t get off to the best of starts, as even Saraya felt coming back to pro wrestling was a mistake.
Conor McGregor Has No Idea Who MJF Is
MJF is one of the hottest acts in professional wrestling. Few wrestlers are on his level when it comes to mic skills. He doesn’t shy away from confrontation and isn’t afraid to let others know precisely what he thinks of them. This recently caused a spat with a UFC fighter, and now Conor McGregor is weighing in.
Brock Lesnar Refused To Work With Kevin Owens
Brock Lesnar is certainly one of the most decorated pro wrestlers in the history of the industry. Lesnar commands a lot of pull backstage, and it is not hard to see why. Lesnar also doesn’t want to work with just everyone in WWE, and that seems to include Kevin Owens for some reason.
Toni Storm Shows Off Nasty Face Injury After AEW Full Gear
Toni Storm made her way to AEW after a disappointing run on the WWE main roster. She certainly had a solid run as the Interim AEW Women’s Champion, but that saw it end at Full Gear. She also showed off her nasty wounds after the event. Toni Storm defended...
Brock Lesnar Has Not Been Pitched WWE WrestleMania Match Yet
WrestleMania 39 will be here before we know it as the company takes over SoFi Stadium on April 1st and 2nd. The company’s biggest show of the year is an “all hands on deck” situation, and Brock Lesnar is expected. That being said, the Beast Incarnate’s opponent is still a matter of discussion.
Dante Martin Possibly Injured During AEW Rampage Taping
Dante Martin is one of the fastest rising stars in AEW. The one-half of Top Flight never fails to impress fans with his incredible high-flying moves. Unfortunately, he may have suffered an injury during AEW Rampage taping this week. Dante Martin teamed up with Darius Martin to take on Ring...
Spoiler On WWE’s Plan For Bray Wyatt On SmackDown
WWE brought a lot of eyes to them when Bray Wyatt returned to the company. It seems that his situation with LA Knight is only heating up, and it will continue this week. Sean Sapp reported a couple notes about WWE’s plan for Bray Wyatt this week on SmackDown behind Fightful’s paywayll. LA Knight is going to continue selling his injuries from last week’s brutal backstage attack. Also, they brought a couple Bray Wyatt masks to the show tonight.
