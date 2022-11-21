Read full article on original website
Mick Foley Recalls WWE Being Unhappy With Jonah Hill As Guest Raw GM
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer discussed why Jonah Hill as guest GM for Raw never happened. This would’ve happened in November 20211, but his appearance was later canceled and didn’t make air.
Former AEW Star Signs with Impact Wrestling, Changes Ring Name
Former AEW star Alan Angels has officially signed with Impact Wrestling. Impact announced this week that Angels has signed with the company. He also dropped his first name, and will be going by just “Angels” moving forward. Angels’ signing was first revealed during his interview with Darren Paltrowitz...
Update On Ticket Sales For WWE Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series takes place on November 26 from the TD Garden, Boston, MA. WrestleTix noted on Patreon the show has sold 12,735 tickets, with 183 left. The venue will reportedly be set up for a capacity of 12,918. Here is the updated card:. Men’s WarGames Match:. The Bloodline...
Big Tag Team Match Set for WWE NXT Deadline, Updated Card
A big hard-hitting tag team match has been announced for the upcoming WWE NXT Deadline Premium Live Event. It was announced during tonight’s NXT show that The Creed Brothers, Julius Creed and Brutus Creed, will finally lock up with Veer Mahaan and Sanga of Indus Sher at Deadline. Indus...
The House of Black Returns on AEW Dynamite to Destroy Other Stables
The House of Black has officially returned to AEW as a four-person stable – Malakai Black, Buddy Matthews, Brody King, and Julia Hart. Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite saw AEW All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy retain his title over Jake Hager. After the match, Cassidy was tended to by Chuck Taylor, Trent Beretta and Rocky Romero, but QT Marshall and The Factory (Cole Karter, Nick Comoroto, Lee Johnsons, Aaron Solo) came out to the ramp for a promo. Marshall began to issue a challenge to Cassidy, but the lights went out and the music hit, then Hart appeared on the ramp.
Opening Betting Odds For Women’s WarGames Match At WWE Survivor Series
Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley have been booked in the Women’s WarGames match at the upcoming WWE Survivor Series premium live event. The early betting odds are out for the match and list Team...
Sgt. Slaughter Thinks Vince McMahon Is Still Involved With WWE: “There’s No Way To Keep Him Away”
WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently spoke with Sportskeeda Wrestling about a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on Vince McMahon retiring and how he believes the former Chairman is still invovled with WWE in some capacity. Highlights from the interview can be bound below. Says he thinks...
Bobby Lashley Working on a New Reality TV Show
WWE’s Bobby Lashley is currently filming a reality TV show. Lashley recently appeared on the Sidewalks Entertainment show and talked about his side hustle – flipping real estate. He revealed that he’s currently filming a reality TV show that focuses on how he and his team flip houses.
Roman Reigns Reflects On Universal Title Feud Against Jey Uso: “I Don’t Think Anyone’s Ever Pushed Me Emotionally Like Jey Has”
WWE superstar and Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns recently spoke with The Ringer to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on working with his cousin, Jey Uso, back in 2020, and how that Universal title feud helped elevate Jey to the next level in WWE. Highlights from the interview are below.
New WWE NXT Match Revealed for Tonight, Updated Card
Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been added to tonight’s WWE NXT line-up. Ruca took to TikTok today to post a video, seen below, where she took issue with Stark’s promo from last week, where she took shots at the NXT women’s locker room and warned that she is now out to hunt everyone else. Ruca said the NXT women’s locker room is no place for Stark’s negative energy, and she has no problem telling her that, to her face, in the middle of the ring tonight.
AEW Files For ‘AEW Together’ Trademark
On November 18, AEW filed to trademark “AEW Together” for merchandise purposes. Here is the description for the term:. “Mark For: AEW TOGETHER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of bandanas; Beanies; Hats; Shirts; Sweatshirts; T-shirts; Tank-tops.”. AEW will present a new episode of Dynamite tonight...
Jade Cargill vs. Bow Wow Feud to Continue on AEW Dynamite, Updated Card
The ongoing feud between AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill and rapper Bow Wow will continue during Wednesday’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS. As noted, Cargill and The Baddies had a confrontation with Bow Wow while backstage at the rapper’s concert in Miami on Sunday, following weeks of social media beef between the two, and one night after Cargill retained her title over Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. You can click here for footage from the concert face-off.
Road Dogg: ‘I Didn’t Get Broken Matt Hardy’
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about how he didn’t understand Matt Hardy’s Broken character that he did in Impact Wrestling and later the Woken character in WWE.
Eric Bischoff Wonders If MJF Will Follow John Cena’s Footsteps And Become An Actor
On the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed the career trajectory of new AEW world champion MJF, and how he wonders if the Salt of the Earth will follow the footsteps of John Cena and leave professional wrestling and become a full-time actor. Check out Bischoff’s full thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
Mia Yim Explains Why She Returned To WWE
Mia Yim spoke with Steve Fall’s Ten Count to talk about her return to WWE. During it, the WWE Raw star spoke about why she returned to the company after being let go last year. She has since aligned herself with The OC. “Triple H. I have a lot...
Dustin Rhodes On Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW For WWE: ‘I Wish He Was Still Here’
Dustin Rhodes made an appearance on Talk Is Jericho to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, he spoke about his little brother, Cody, leaving AEW for WWE earlier this year after being a founder of the rival promotion. “Kind of down a little bit, but you know, Cody...
Kenny Omega Talks the Goal of AEW’s Best Of 7 Series, Says Fans Will Get to Know Death Triangle
Tonight’s post-Full Gear edition of AEW Dynamite will feature AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in match 2 of their Best Of 7 Series. The first match was held at Full Gear this past Saturday, with Death Triangle getting the win. AEW Executive Vice President Kenny...
Mick Foley Explains Why His Wife Was Not Welcomed Backstage In WWE In 1996
Mick Foley recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Foley is Pod, available via AdFreeShows including the edict of having no wives or girlfriends backstage at WWE events in 1996. Here are the highlights:. The first time he brought his kids backstage at a WWE show:. “She...
Rhea Ripley Talks Recent Lack of WWE TV Matches, How She Feels About Her Current Career Status
WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley is excited about the future after recovering from recent “brain and teeth” injuries. It was revealed back in the summer how Ripley suffered the injuries during the June 6 Fatal 4 Way on RAW, which also featured Alexa Bliss, Doudrop and Liv Morgan. Since returning to the ring in mid-October, Ripley has only worked two TV matches – a win over Roxanne Perez on the October 18 WWE NXT show, and this week’s RAW main event win over Asuka to earn the Women’s War Games numbers advantage for her team. She’s also worked a half-dozen non-televised live event matches since being cleared.
WWE NXT Results 11/22/2022
– Tonight’s WWE NXT episode opens up on the USA Network with a look back at how NXT Champion Bron Breakker and NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose retained over Von Wagner and Alba Fyre on last week’s Title Tuesday show. – We’re now live from the WWE...
