Sol Ruca vs. Zoey Stark has been added to tonight’s WWE NXT line-up. Ruca took to TikTok today to post a video, seen below, where she took issue with Stark’s promo from last week, where she took shots at the NXT women’s locker room and warned that she is now out to hunt everyone else. Ruca said the NXT women’s locker room is no place for Stark’s negative energy, and she has no problem telling her that, to her face, in the middle of the ring tonight.

2 DAYS AGO