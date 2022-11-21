Read full article on original website
WFMJ.com
Holiday travelers: grab the sunglasses Wednesday
The busiest travel day of the year is traditionally the day before Thanksgiving and the weather will cooperate for most this year. Locally, we expect lots of sunshine and mild afternoon temperatures. Nationally, very few locations will be dampened by any precipitation. The dry weather will continue in the Valley into Thanksgiving Day.
A Delicious Thanksgiving Forecast
Today's forecast calls for turkey, football, and mild temperatures. Highs get into the mid-50s Thursday afternoon, with partly sunny skies, so it will be a good day to get outside for some holiday activities. While the weather will be great for some afternoon football games, you might need an umbrella for any early morning Black Friday shopping.
Showers Arrive Overnight
It was a terrific Turkey Day with temperatures reaching the upper 50s across the Valley, and the pleasant conditions will continue into Thursday evening before rain arrives overnight. A cold front approaching from the west will lead to showers just after midnight, continuing through the early morning hours of Black...
