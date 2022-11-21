Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
Retail Therapy Versus No-Spend Days?
People often spend money to impress others with expensive purchases. Instead, money spent on social connections increases happiness. When buying gifts for yourself and for others, focus on what makes you feel connected. As the holiday season is unmissably upon us, many of us are wondering how to deal with...
psychologytoday.com
Why Does It Feel So Good to Do Good?
Many people who are motivated by rewards at work such as salary, privileges, and status still volunteer their time for free. One study of volunteers shows how giving taps into a person's autonomous, intrinsic motivation, which leads to greater fulfillment. Some volunteer activities that are worthwhile can still be unpleasant...
psychologytoday.com
Don’t Enlist an ‘Invisible Army’ for Constructive Criticism
When you include an alleged crowd opinion in your feedback, it’s a manipulation. Give feedback to open up a conversation, not shut it down. Having clear and direct feedback shows good intentions. When I was a marriage therapist, I often heard comments like this from one partner to the...
psychologytoday.com
Why Teleworkers Get Lonely—How to Boost Morale and Mood
Telework only reduces job stress with employees who do not believe that telework will create social isolation. Feelings of isolation are negatively related to worker choice about whether or not to work remotely. There is a positive association between distance from the home office and feeling isolated. In many professions,...
psychologytoday.com
How to Hold onto Valuable Employees
Mentoring is an effective retention tool to keep top employees. Behavioral questions can uncover a new hire's mentoring approach and values. Asking a candidate about specific mentoring scenarios can help an employer make a good hire. Mentoring has become a hot topic lately, and it is no surprise. Research shows...
