Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Great Pizza Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
This Middle-of-Nowhere Kentucky General Store is Worth the Drive from any Corner of the StateTravel MavenRichmond, KY
Road-trip to Wilmore & Nicholasville: Jessamine County's jewelsRachelle WrightNicholasville, KY
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
Related
Know Your Opponent: No. 25 Louisville Cardinals
The Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5) will look to finish what's been a bumpy 2022 season on a strong note Saturday when it welcomes the arch-rival Louisville Cardinals to Kroger Field for its annual Governor's Cup showdown. Louisville comes to Lexington 7-4 on the year, having posted an even 4-4 record...
wdrb.com
How to Watch | Louisville at Kentucky, TV time, point spread, storylines
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Three years ago the Louisville football team went to Kentucky as a 3-point underdog and the Cards lost by 32. Last year the Cardinals hosted the Wildcats as a 3-point favorite. They lost by 31. The point spread is parked in a similar spot for...
247Sports
Louisville basketball coach Kenny Payne discusses rough start to season after loss to Cincinnati
Louisville completed its brutal trip to the Maui Invitational, suffering its third double-digit loss of the event in an 81-62 defeat to Cincinnati on Wednesday. That loss didn't just secure last place for Louisville in the event, it left the Cardinals at 0-6 in coach Kenny Payne's first year in the program.
Keeping up with FlyVille23: Where the Louisville commitments play this weekend
It's week 14 for most high school teams across the country. And that includes the 15 members of the University of Louisville's Class of 2023 where some of the commitments have championship games this weekend. Our weekly feature of Keeping Up With FlyVille23 is back again this season. We will...
247Sports
How to Watch: Louisville at Kentucky
The Governor's Cup series renews in the Bluegrass this weekend as Louisville (7-4) visits Kentucky (6-5) on Saturday. The game will kickoff at 3pm, with the SEC Network providing the television broadcast. The Cardinals, No. 25 in the latest College Football Playoff poll, are seeking to end a three-game skid...
wdrb.com
BOZICH | Why has Kentucky football dominated Louisville?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The scoreboard says 1,823 days have passed since Louisville last won a football game in the Governor’s Cup rivalry. We know the Who, What and Where. Kentucky has won three games at Kroger Field (twice) and Cardinal Stadium (once). What we don’t know is...
Louisville 'in the mix' for standout Georgia linebacker
The University of Louisville football staff is still looking to add a couple of linebackers to the Class of 2023. And one of the top targets for the Cardinals was on campus last weekend. Tyrone, Ga., Sandy Creek High School linebacker Marcellius Pulliam made an official visit to check out...
TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati
The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
saturdaydownsouth.com
John Calipari explains starting Antonio Reeves, talks future following win over North Florida
Kentucky obliterated North Florida 96-56 Friday following a couple of disappointing losses to Michigan State and Gonzaga. Those are not bad losses by any means, but does show Kentucky still has plenty of work to do if it wishes to truly compete for a national title. Head coach John Calipari agrees.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | At a loss for words: Louisville is historically bad in 70-38 loss to Texas Tech
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Seriously, folks. What do you write about this?. That’s not just a lead. It’s a real question. I’m crowdsourcing. I haven’t seen anything like this. This isn’t just poor basketball, it’s supernaturally poor. And I almost feel guilty even talking about it.
aseaofblue.com
Louisville Basketball reaching historic lows
Boy, things have gotten REALLY bad for Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball. In Year 1 of the Kenny Payne era, this was expected to be a rebuilding year of sorts for the program Payne once helped win the 1986 national championship with — also Louisville’s last natty — but no one saw this level of struggle coming.
Card Chronicle
Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12
Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky
PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Central High School football team will have a game with Boyle County High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
fox56news.com
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are...
5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky
If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
fox56news.com
Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV
In the past, Cadillac mostly reserved its V-series treatment for its high-end sedans and coupes, but you can’t earn the title of “the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV” without a few upgrades, can you? Mike Caudill reports. Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV. In...
WKYT 27
Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
Louisville police chief Shields to resign when Greenberg takes office
Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields will resign when Craig Greenberg takes office as mayor on January 2, he announced.
travellens.co
15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY
Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
247Sports
61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0