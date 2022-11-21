ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Know Your Opponent: No. 25 Louisville Cardinals

The Kentucky Wildcats (6-5, 3-5) will look to finish what's been a bumpy 2022 season on a strong note Saturday when it welcomes the arch-rival Louisville Cardinals to Kroger Field for its annual Governor's Cup showdown. Louisville comes to Lexington 7-4 on the year, having posted an even 4-4 record...
LEXINGTON, KY
247Sports

How to Watch: Louisville at Kentucky

The Governor's Cup series renews in the Bluegrass this weekend as Louisville (7-4) visits Kentucky (6-5) on Saturday. The game will kickoff at 3pm, with the SEC Network providing the television broadcast. The Cardinals, No. 25 in the latest College Football Playoff poll, are seeking to end a three-game skid...
LEXINGTON, KY
wdrb.com

BOZICH | Why has Kentucky football dominated Louisville?

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — The scoreboard says 1,823 days have passed since Louisville last won a football game in the Governor’s Cup rivalry. We know the Who, What and Where. Kentucky has won three games at Kroger Field (twice) and Cardinal Stadium (once). What we don’t know is...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

Louisville 'in the mix' for standout Georgia linebacker

The University of Louisville football staff is still looking to add a couple of linebackers to the Class of 2023. And one of the top targets for the Cardinals was on campus last weekend. Tyrone, Ga., Sandy Creek High School linebacker Marcellius Pulliam made an official visit to check out...
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

TRANSCRIPT: What Louisville coach Kenny Payne said after a loss to Cincinnati

The University of Louisville gave up 50 second-half points and it was another loss for the Cardinals in the Maui Invitational. The Cardinals were outscored 50-32 in the second half and lost to Cincinnati 81-62 in the seventh-place game of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Wednesday night. The first half saw 16 lead changes and the Cardinals trailing just 31-30 after a last-second banked-in three-pointer by David DeJulius.
LOUISVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Louisville Basketball reaching historic lows

Boy, things have gotten REALLY bad for Louisville Cardinals men’s basketball. In Year 1 of the Kenny Payne era, this was expected to be a rebuilding year of sorts for the program Payne once helped win the 1986 national championship with — also Louisville’s last natty — but no one saw this level of struggle coming.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 12

Your RANKED, #25 Louisville Cardinals enter rivalry week with seven wins after taking down the N.C. State Wolfpack 25-10 this past weekend. The Cards have now won six of their last seven games in what’s been a huge turnaround since starting the season 2-3 and losing at Boston College. Not sure any of us could have seen this coming, but I hope everyones enjoying it. Huge props to the coaching staff and the team for staying together after a rough start. Just one last hurdle to clear later this week.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Pizza Places in Kentucky

PizzaPhoto byPhoto by Food Photographer on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Kentucky, here is a list of five amazing pizza spots in Kentucky that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KENTUCKY STATE
High School Football PRO

Danville, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Central High School football team will have a game with Boyle County High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
DANVILLE, KY
fox56news.com

Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'

Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Alina Andras

5 Great Steakhouses in Kentucky

If you live in Kentucky and you are looking for new restaurants to try, here is a list of five amazing steakhouses in Kentucky that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious food and impeccable service.
KENTUCKY STATE
fox56news.com

Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV

In the past, Cadillac mostly reserved its V-series treatment for its high-end sedans and coupes, but you can’t earn the title of “the industry’s most powerful full-size SUV” without a few upgrades, can you? Mike Caudill reports. Say goodbye to the last gas-powered full-size SUV. In...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Kentucky Democratic representative files to run for attorney general

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky state Rep. Pamela Stevenson has filed with the Registry of Election Finance to run for attorney general. She represents Kentucky’s 43rd district in Jefferson County. The Democratic representative will be the first Black woman in Kentucky to run for the seat. During her time...
KENTUCKY STATE
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond, KY

Founded in 1798, Richmond is a remarkable travel destination for its contribution to American history. The founder, Colonel John Miller, founded the city after finding the good spring water and friendly natives within the area captivating. The city is also the site of the Battle of Richmond, which occurred in...
RICHMOND, KY
247Sports

247Sports

61K+
Followers
399K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy