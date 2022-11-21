Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
$85,000 Reward To Help Solve Stray Bullet KillingStill Unsolved
Guinness World Records names 22-year-old Gino Wolf of California as world’s oldest dog livingB.R. ShenoyLos Angeles, CA
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
Black Friday mall hours in greater Los Angeles and the one mall open on Thanksgiving nightDon SimkovichLos Angeles, CA
Witnesses of China’s Cultural Revolution to speak at online meeting hosted by Wende Museum on December 7D.J. EatonLos Angeles, CA
Elton John Says Goodbye In Triumphant Last-Ever U.S. Concert At Dodger Stadium
The music icon was joined by multiple guests for the final American date of his farewell tour.
Vice
7 of Lauren Hutton’s most iconic outfits
Lauren Hutton is one of the 20th century’s most underrated supermodels. She embarked on her illustrious modelling career in the mid-60s; by the decade’s end, she’d landed a coveted Chanel campaign and had covered Vogue over a dozen times. As the 70s rolled around, Lauren signed one of the biggest beauty contracts in the game and had become a muse to industry heavyweights from Avedon to Halston. In the 80s, Lauren stepped off the runways of New York and onto Hollywood’s big screen, starring in stylish flicks including Paul Schrader’s American Gigolo.
Sir Elton John Spreads Holiday Cheer in a Monogrammed Embroidered Green Blazer and Red and White Striped Adidas Sambas at Saks Fifth Avenue’s Holiday Window Unveiling
To celebrate the launch of its 2022 holiday campaign and an integrated partnership supporting the Elton John AIDS Foundation, Saks hosted its light show and window unveiling at its New York Flagship feat a special performance of “Your Song” by Sir Elton John on Tuesday night. While a crowd gathered outside to watch the festivities, viewers were able to tune in online via Saks Live. Dressed dapperly, John sat at a glossy black grand piano clad in a festive tailored green blazer jacket with his first name embroidered on the breast pocket, accompanied by a pink bow. Underneath, the “Tiny Dancer” singer wore...
Heidi Klum Romantically Suits Up in Lace Blazer & Heels for Elton John’s Final U.S. Stop of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour
Heidi Klum brought sultry romance to Elton John’s final farewell tour at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium last night. The “Germany’s Next Top Model” host arrived with her husband Tom Kaulitz for the occasion during John’s final “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” performance in the United States. She wore a lace suit by Moschino. The attire featured a black blazer and matching trousers, each featuring both sheer and sparkly panels crafted from swirling lace. Finishing Klum’s ensemble was a similarly paneled satin top and thin rings, as well as layered delicate bracelets. When it came to shoes, Klum appeared to wear a set...
Elle
Partying with Sir Elton John at the Saks Fifth Avenue Holiday Show
I was already convinced that fireworks follow wherever Sir Elton John treads when he arrived at Saks Fifth Avenue on Tuesday night, ready to ignite the department store’s famous annual holiday lights and window display. He wore, as he’d promised me in an email interview that morning, “head-to-toe Gucci”: a red-and-blue tracksuit, Gucci x Adidas sneakers, and a tailored matcha-green blazer with his name emblazoned on the breast pocket. As a golf cart steered him into a blockaded section of the previously bustling street, a grand piano was rolled onto Fifth Avenue in his honor. He tickled the first notes of “Your Song,” and the windows of the department store behind him suddenly glowed with the merchandise he’d helped select. All this is to say, after 52 years on the road, John still knows how to curate a good show.
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Heidi Klum Shines In Plunging Purple Dress & Red Sandals at LACMA Art + Film Gala 2022
Heidi Klum shined on the blue carpet at the 11th annual LACMA Art + Film Gala held at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art tonight. The “America’s Got Talent” judge posed for photos in a purple sequin gown. The sparkling silhouette had a halter neck with a plunging deep V-neckline and a cinched waist. For glam, Klum went with her signature soft smokey eye, dust of blush and neutral matte pout. She styled her straight and let her bangs frame her face. Adding a pop of color to her look, the German supermodel coordinated her long red nails with her small...
Kate and Camilla in tribute to late Queen with sparkling jewels at state banquet
The Queen Consort and the Princess of Wales paid tribute to the late Queen as they stepped out in Elizabeth II’s jewels for their first state banquet in their new roles.Camilla opted for the much-missed monarch’s diamond and sapphire tiara, while Kate wore a pearl bracelet belonging to the late Queen, as well as Diana, Princess of Wales’s earrings.The pair joined the King and the Prince of Wales and more than 160 guests for a glittering white tie evening affair at Buckingham Palace in honour of the South African president.The sapphire collection, sometimes known as the King George VI Victorian...
The Princess of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honored Both Princess Diana and the Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was both a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
The fabulous life of billionaire designer Tom Ford, who has designed for Gucci and directed Hollywood movies
Estée Lauder and Tom Ford have inked the luxury industry's biggest deal of 2022 in a $2.8 billion buyout of the American designer's eponymous brand.
Taylor Swift gets ‘Bejeweled’ in daring dress at MTV EMAs 2022
And by the way, she’s going out tonight. Taylor Swift seemed to nod to “Midnights” standout “Bejeweled” with her look for Sunday’s MTV EMAs 2022: a black bodysuit-style David Koma dress fitted with a sheer, sparkling cage skirt studded with emerald-colored gems. Making a...
Lots of Hot Pink and Minis: Here’s What Talk Show Host and Internet Sensation Ziwe Wears in a Week
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. From Miu Miu’s viral micro pleated skirt to Loewe’s newest pair of It sunglasses to Puppets and Puppet’s chocolate-chip-cookie purse, Ziwe’s assortment of looks is a display of what’s new and notable in fashion. The late-night talk show host brings her Ziwe perspective on how to dress for a week’s worth of occasions, from Hollywood red carpets to on-set work days. The ensembles are as playful and quick-witted as her commentary of them. There’s a mix of designer classics, such as Versace and Miu Miu, but you can also expect a handful of upcoming designer names too like Christian Cowan, Bed on Water, and Brandon Blackwood.
Vogue
Michelle Obama Adds New Bottega To Her “Bestselling Author” Wardrobe
Michelle Obama’s post-White House wardrobe has never been anything less than a joy to behold. The former First Lady set the tone at the end of 2018, when she joined Sarah Jessica Parker on stage in New York to discuss her first book, Becoming, wearing a pair of gold thigh-high Balenciaga boots – well before Kim Kardashian’s wardrobe was awash with stretch-satin and Knife heels.
Elton John Waves Goodbye in Flaming Tailcoat & Gucci Sneakers at Final U.S. Stop of ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ Tour
Elton John brought a burst of glamour to his final performance of the “Farewell Yellow Brick Road” tour in the United States. Last night, the famed Grammy Award-winning musician performed onstage at the Los Angeles Dodgers Stadium — where he iconically performed in 1975. For the occasion, John wore a white shirt and black trousers, layered with sparkling diamond jewelry and pink crystal-rimmed sunglasses. Making a truly dynamic statement was his waistcoat — a black long-sleeved formal jacket, covered in sparkling sequined red, white and blue flame embroidery. When it came to shoes, John opted to lace into a bold set of...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Julia Roberts proves stripes and skirt suits do mix with incredible outfit we want to replicate
Julia Roberts makes a fashion statement while catching a jazz performance in NYC
In Style
TBT: Cody Simpson Said He was "Immediately Infatuated" with Gigi Hadid
Who: Supermodel and fashion founder Gigi Hadid, 27, and Australian swimmer and singer Cody Simpson, 25. How They Met: Hadid and Simpson met when they were just teenagers back in 2013. They were introduced by a mutual friend after the musician and the aforementioned friend were driving and spotted Gigi outside a Guess store, presumably in Beverly Hills.
Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022
Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi Are Auctioning Their Custom Wedding Nike Sneakers To Help Planned Parenthood
Ellen DeGeneres is auctioning a selection of wardrobe items from noteworthy moments in her personal life and career. The sell-off event will happen on Dec. 7 at Bonhams Classic Hollywood: Film and Television in Los Angeles and all proceeds will be donated to Planned Parenthood. The sale will include a red velvet Gucci suit the award-winning comedian wore to host the 79th Annual Academy Awards, as well as two custom-made pairs of sneakers worn by DeGeneres and her wife Portia de Rossi at their wedding in 2008. Both pairs are cream-colored with baby pink accents — one is similar to Nike’s classic...
All It Took Was One Last Pair Of Baggy Thigh-High Boots for Kim to Reach Peak Kardashian
You might have thought we reached peak Kim Kardashian at the point when the star wrapped her entire person in Balenciaga hazard tape. Or her morph suit? That was close too. But Kim’s most recent look, worn, quite simply, to swing by the office where a raft of paps happened to be waiting to photograph the businesswoman exiting her custom Lamborghini, showed her unwavering commitment to elevating even the most mundane of day-to-day outfits into a “moment”.
