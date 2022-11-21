Read full article on original website
Zendaya Wore A Cropped Cardigan With Nothing Underneath
Zendaya has been laying low as of late, but alas, when I opened up Instagram this morning, there she was — in all her glory — looking fabulous as f*ck. Posing in the desert, she was serving all the dreamy, minimalist vibes. The 26-year-old star wore a thin...
Blair Underwood ENGAGED To Longtime Friend After Divorcing His Wife Of 27 Years, Says '41-Year' Platonic Relationship Blossomed Into Romance
Actor Blair Underwood introduced the world to his new fiancée, Josie Hart, while going public about their engagement 18 months after his divorce from Desiree DaCosta, RadarOnline.com has learned. "The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking, and insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud. The future is crazy-bright Girl!" the Sex and the City star began his Instagram caption on November 23, alongside a photo of the pair dressed to impress while posing on the red carpet at the 50th International Emmy Awards."None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," Underwood continued, praising Hart...
Are Victoria & Greg Still Together After Bachelor In Paradise Reunion?
Going into Bachelor in Paradise, Victoria Fuller and Johnny DePhillipo had one major thing in common: neither imagined they’d actually get engaged at the end of it. That’s what made it so surprising when the couple did leave the beach betrothed. However, after the proposal — and while...
Owen Warner's Net Worth Might Surprise I'm A Celeb Fans
During the 2022 series of ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, actor Owen Warner managed to win the hearts of viewers with his endearing charm. Outside of the Autralian jungle, Warner is better known as Romeo Nightinglae, the character he has played on the Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks for the past four years.
Gilmore Girls’ Lauren Graham Just Revived Our Hopes For A New Reunion
This is what we've been training for our whole lives. This is our destiny. This is our finest hour. Though the final season of Gilmore Girls wrapped up way back in 2007, we may not have seen the last of Lorelai Gilmore and Stars Hollow – if actor Lauren Graham’s hint-dropping is to be believed, anyway.
Matt Hancock Broke a Major Rule With I’m A Celeb
Another day, another rule break for Matt Hancock. An anti-corruption watchdog has said that the serving MP for West Suffolk, famously ousted from his post as as Health Secretary after breaking his own social distancing restrictions by having a workplace affair with aide and now-partner Gina Colangelo, broke government rules by taking part in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here!
Lily Collins Has Pretty Strong Opinions About Being A “Nepo Baby”
The daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, actor Lily-Rose Depp, recently reignited an online conversation around nepotism, where she rejected her “nepo baby” tag and credited her acting career so far to independent hard work instead. And now, Lily Collins — the daughter of musician Phil Collins — is the latest celebrity to become embroiled in this conversation.
Matt Hancock's “Cringe” Jungle Karaoke Left Twitter Reeling
Along with his controversial tenure as Health Secretary, Matt Hancock has become known (for better or worse) for his love of karaoke. A clip of the Tory MP belting out Queen’s 1978 hit “Don’t Stop Me Now” at a Conservative Party Conference went viral back in 2017 — and perhaps not for the right reasons. More recently, Hancock took to the mic on ITV’s I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, and the viewer response has been predictably brutal.
The Wednesday Creators Are Already Discussing A Potential Season 2
While viewers are already familiar with the character, Netflix’s Wednesday adds a whole new dimension to the iconic Addams Family daughter. The series — described as a “sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery” — charts Wednesday Addams’ (Jenna Ortega) years as a student at Nevermore Academy. There, she “attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships.”
Bachelor In Paradise?
Though the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 split week had many casualties, it also gave way to one of the season’s strongest relationships: Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. The pair clicked right away and continued their relationship at the beach, too. “The first night, we talked for hours,” Tyler told Bustle in October. “Everyone else went to bed, and we were up until 3 or 4 a.m., just talking. Right then and there, I was like, OK, obviously I have something good. We can talk about anything. It’s fun. My head was just thinking that I found something pretty awesome.”
Mike Tindall’s High Earnings Amount To A Royal Flush
Making history as the first member of the royal family (through marriage) to appear on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here!, you may recognise Mike Tindall from a number of places. He was part of England’s winning team during the 2003 Rugby World Cup and of course, he’s married to Zara Tindall, who is Princess Anne’s only daughter. While his fellow campmate, Boy George, is suspected to be the highest paid contestant, Tindall is reportedly among the wealthiest members to take part in the reality show. But how exactly does the 44-year-old make his money and what is his net worth?
Where The Royal Family Stands On I'm A Celeb
As every season, this year’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here is packed to the punch with popular faces. From Boy George and Chris Moyles, to Charlene White and Matt Hancock, the jungle has been full of star power in 2022. With Mike Tindall’s participation, there have been more than a few royal references, which begs the question: does the royal family watch I’m A Celeb? And if so, what do they think?
