Though the Bachelor in Paradise Season 8 split week had many casualties, it also gave way to one of the season’s strongest relationships: Tyler Norris and Brittany Galvin. The pair clicked right away and continued their relationship at the beach, too. “The first night, we talked for hours,” Tyler told Bustle in October. “Everyone else went to bed, and we were up until 3 or 4 a.m., just talking. Right then and there, I was like, OK, obviously I have something good. We can talk about anything. It’s fun. My head was just thinking that I found something pretty awesome.”

