Peep Pics Of The Run The Jewels & Nike SB Dunk High Collaboration

Not too long ago we reported that a rumored collaboration between Nike and fan favorite rap duo Run The Jewels was in the works and now we’ve gotten a good look at what they have coming down the pike and it’s definitely a standout piece of work.



According to Hypebeast , pics of the new Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High have leaked and the colorway itself is enough to give it grail status amongst hardcore sneakerheads who bump RTJ on the regular. Aside from the hot pink and black color blocking of the classic silhouette, the textures and materials used to construct the collaboration definitely speak to the uniqueness that makes the Killer Mike and El-P tag team such a hit amongst their fanbase.

To match up with the artists’ high-energy flows and bass-jumping beats, the Nike SB design team implemented flamboyant design details onto their kicks. Overlays are materialized with pony hair and dyed in a bright fuchsia tone to match with the laces while the toe boxes, quarters and collars are fitted in black. To call out the group’s moniker in a literal sense, Nike reworks the Swooshes with tonal jeweled textures and adds metallic gold jewel lace deubres. Pops of neon yellow also appear on the insoles, heel tabs and outsoles.

Heads are going to go crazy over these. Pink Panther Cam’ron would’ve been rocking these to death back in the early 2000’s.

No word on when the Run The Jewels x Nike SB Dunk High’s will release but rumors have them dropping on Killer Mike’s birthday of April 20th, 2023.

Check out pics of the kicks below and let us know if you’ll be checking for these when they release sometime next year.

