ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parma, OH

Body found wrapped in plastic in basement of Ohio home

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05Y8kT_0jIkP3it00

PARMA, Ohio — Investigators said a body found wrapped in plastic in the basement of a home has been identified as a man who was reported missing in August.

The body was found after police were called to a domestic incident at a Parma home on Nov. 16. Officers arrested the homeowner, Paul Addicott II, at the time and took a woman who was inside the home to the hospital, WJW reported.

The woman was treated for non-life-threatening injuries, Parma police told Cleveland.com.

Later that day, a family member went to the home to remove guns for safekeeping and found the body, WOIO reported. That person immediately called the police.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said that Ryan Krebs, 30, was a victim of a homicide and had been shot multiple times, Cleveland.com reported.

Police have not said when Krebs was killed or how long his body was in the basement, WOIO reported.

Addicott was charged with murder, and was given a $1 million bond, Cleveland.com reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
truecrimedaily

Suspect arrested after missing Ohio man’s body found wrapped in plastic

PARMA, Ohio (TCD) -- A 40-year-old man is in custody after the body of a 33-year-old missing man was reportedly found wrapped in plastic. In August, the Parma Police Department announced that Ryan Krebs was reported missing. A few months later, on Nov. 16, his body was found inside the basement of a home on the 5200 block of W. 26th Street, WOIO-TV reports. The victim had reportedly died of gunshot wounds.
PARMA, OH
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
122K+
Followers
139K+
Post
36M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy