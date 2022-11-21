Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press reportAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
This Huge Antique Mall in South Carolina is One of the Best Places To Shop in the StateJoe MertensNorth Augusta, SC
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAugusta, GA
Winston Churchill Once Stayed in This Historical SC HotelKennardo G. JamesAiken, SC
WJBF.com
Third murder suspect wanted in shooting death of Augusta man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating a murder suspect. 19-year-old Ricard Daggett is wanted in reference to the murder of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr., that occurred on Tullocks Hill Drive, November 20th. Daggett was last seen...
WRDW-TV
Man arrested over kidnapping, burglary in Aiken County
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office arrested a man in connection with a kidnapping and burglary case. According to authorities, Corrin Jeffrey Cannon, 25, was arrested Monday and charged with burglary in the first degree and kidnapping, for the incident that occurred on Nov. 14. According...
wgac.com
Local Teacher Identified as Second Suspect in Sunday Murder
A Pre-K teacher at Lake Forest Hills Elementary School was taken into custody yesterday in connection with a man’s death in Richmond County on Sunday. 38-year-old Stephanie Overton was booked into the Charles B. Webster Detention Center in connection with the death of 46-year-old Ahmed Jabari Hill Sr. on Tullicks Hills Road. Overton was the second person charged with murder in the case. Forty-year-old Angel Burley, Hill’s former girlfriend, was arrested Monday.
WRDW-TV
20-year-old suspect arrested in Hancock County killing
SPARTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A suspect has been arrested in connection with a weekend fatal shooting in Sparta, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. The shooting was reported early Saturday on College Avenue in Sparta, where Hancock County deputies found a man had been shot and was lying in the street.
WRDW-TV
2nd suspect arrested in Glenn Hills killing of 46-year-old man
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities on Tuesday arrested a second suspect in a slaying in the Glenn Hills neighborhood, one of two fatal shootings over the weekend in Augusta. Stephanie Overton, 38, was arrested on a murder charge and was booked into Richmond County jail, according to jail records. According...
wgxa.tv
One kidnapped, another shot at in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- One person was kidnapped and another was shot at in Washington County overnight on Tuesday. According to the Washington County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call about shots fired on 4th Street in Tennille around midnight. Deputies made contact with the two victims and...
Suspect wanted after shooting incident at Tobacco Road SRP
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Deputies were called to the SRP Federal Credit Union located at 2215 Tobacco Road for a shooting incident. According to investigators, the man pictured, hit an ATM multiple times with his hands. He also allegedly flicked off and fired multiple shots at the machine’s camera. As of right now there is […]
WRDW-TV
Richmond County coroner’s investigates 2nd weekend shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Coroner’s Office is investigating another weekend shooting that left one man dead. Coroner Mark Bowen says Lance Coleman, 49, of Augusta, was shot at least one time on the 2900 block of Larkspur Drive on Nov. 20 around 10:01 p.m. ELSEWHERE IN...
Driver flees after crash with mail delivery truck in North Augusta
A local mail carrier is recovering from injuries in a hit-and-run crash that occurred Wednesday on Martintown Road near Jersey Avenue.
WJBF.com
WANTED: Three suspects accused of robbing Hephzibah salon
HEPHZIBAH, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s help in locating three alleged Armed Robbery suspects. The three unknown subjects are wanted in reference to a Burglary that occurred on November 22, 2022 at Country Cuts Hair and Tanning Salon located at 2242 Hephzibah McBean Road.
wfxg.com
Richmond county coroner investigates Larkspur drive murder
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office is investigating the shooting of an Augusta man which led to his death death two days later. The coroner's office tells FOX54 the incident happened on Sunday, November 20th around 10:00pm. 49-year-old Lance Coleman was shot at least one time on...
South Augusta man dies in hospital after weekend shooting
A South Augusta man is dead following a shooting that happened in the Meadowbrook neighborhood between Windsor Spring and Deans Bridge Road on Sunday night.
WIS-TV
Autopsy shows Saluda County man found next to a pond was shot to death
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - An autopsy reveals that a 22-year-old Saluda County man, whose body was found next to a pond over the weekend, was shot to death. A hunter discovered Ridge Spring native Zonnie Cyrus’ body on Hiland Farm Road in Monetta shortly after 11 A.M. Saturday. The...
SLED charges Aiken County woman with identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) arrested Melissa Denise Redd, 42, of Warrenville, SC, on Friday, November 18th for Identity Fraud. SLED was requested to investigate by the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles. Investigators say in May of 2022, Redd went to the DMV on Ascauga […]
WRDW-TV
Family pleads for justice after Saluda County slaying
SALUDA, S.C. - The suspicious death of a 22-year-old Saluda County man has been ruled a homicide, and his family is torn with heartache over it. The Saluda County Coroner’s Office said the autopsy Tuesday morning revealed that he died of a gunshot wound. A hunter discovered Zonnie Cyrus’...
abccolumbia.com
Saluda county coroner rules weekend shooting a homicide
Saluda, SC (WOLO) — A shooting that Saluda County authorities tell us was reported over the weekend is now being investigated as a homicide. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a pond in the Monetta area of the county where they discovered a body. The Saluda County Coroner says the victim identified as 22 year old Zonnie Cyrus was murdered and after performing an autopsy on the remains Tuesday, determined that cause of death was from a gunshot wounds.
Georgia man accused reaching through Wendy’s drive-thru window, stealing cash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Washington County man is arrested after police say he stole money from a Wendy’s drive-thru. Channel 2′s ABC affiliate WJBF reported that Sandersville police responded to Wendy’s restaurant around 9:30 p.m. Monday night about a robbery. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
wach.com
Aiken County women arrested after committing identity fraud
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — An Aiken County woman was arrested after SLED officials say she went to a North Augusta DMV, pretending to be someone else. Officials say 42-year-old Melissa Redd of Warrenville walked into a DMV and told employees that she was someone else without that other person's knowledge.
WJBF.com
Deadly I-77 chopper wreck witness: 'Metal crushing down'
One terrified witness to the accident said she was thinking to herself, "please let this be a drone." The helicopter belonged to news station WBTV and a meteorologist along with the pilot were killled. Deadly I-77 chopper wreck witness: ‘Metal crushing …. One terrified witness to the accident said...
WJBF.com
Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming Walmart
Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive items. Police release video of over 20 shoplifters storming …. Memphis Police released surveillance video Tuesday after more than a dozen shoplifters stormed Walmart and got away with some expensive...
