Saluda, SC (WOLO) — A shooting that Saluda County authorities tell us was reported over the weekend is now being investigated as a homicide. Sheriff’s deputies say they responded to a pond in the Monetta area of the county where they discovered a body. The Saluda County Coroner says the victim identified as 22 year old Zonnie Cyrus was murdered and after performing an autopsy on the remains Tuesday, determined that cause of death was from a gunshot wounds.

SALUDA COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO