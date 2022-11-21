Read full article on original website
Aimé Leon Dore Welcomes Back The New Balance Rainier In Three Colorways
Prepped in three outdoors-ready color combinations, ALD’s Rainer boots introduce several new looks to Santis’ collaborative catalog. Shades of brown, tan, and grey set the stage for contrasting green, maroon, and navy, respectively, for aesthetics that simultaneously harken back to past decades while breathing new life into the boot space. Aimé Leon Dore branding is left to a minimum on New Balance‘s hiking proposition, landing on the top of the tongue; “NB” logos and GORE-TEX labels appear throughout the shoe, too. The Rainier silhouette doesn’t boast the modern technology that other silhouettes within the Boston-based brand’s roster do, but its metal eyelets, protective upper, and Vibram® sole unit deliver a tried-and-proven ride for casual and savvy consumers alike.
A$AP NAST’s Reebok Zig Kinetica 2.5 Releases December 2nd
Having grown exponentially within the fashion world, A$AP NAST’s collaborations within the sneaker ecosystem have increased as a result, holding a special kinship with Reebok’s Zig Kinetica line. Continuing his obsession with outdoorsy ensembles, official brand imagery has landed for the A$AP Mob member’s latest team-up with the Massachusetts-based institution.
The Nike Dunk High Pairs Tumbled Tan Leather With Brown Patent Swooshes
In addition to countless restocks of straightforward, two-tone styles, the Nike Dunk High continues to deliver new ensembles for savvy and casual sneaker enthusiasts alike. Recently, the late Peter Moore’s design from 1985 emerged in a medley of brown tones atop a smooth white leather base. Overlays around the toe, along the tongue, and across the heel favor a tan makeup, while profile swooshes deviate from their surroundings in both color and material: dark brown takes over the sidewalls’ logos, with patent leather also joining the mix. Branding on top of the tongue and traction underfoot also indulges in a dark brown hue, giving the Nike Dunk a fall-appropriate look. The sneakers’ design inspiration hasn’t been disclosed by the brand, but similarities to both the Nike Air Force 1 “Brown Pride” and Nike SB Dunk High “Ferris Bueller” from 2005 and 2008, respectively, can be made.
JJJJound’s Next New Balance 990v3 Is A Montreal Exclusive
Many of JJJJound‘s sneaker collaborations are offered well outside the reaches of their Montreal-based studio. That, however, is not quite the case for their upcoming 990v3, whose colorway and release is dedicated to the brand’s founding city. Deceptively simple much like many of their collaborative works, this upcoming...
The Nike Dunk High Previewed In “White/Green” Ahead Of 2023 Release
Since its “Be True To Your School” campaign of the 80’s, the Nike Dunk has routinely returned to the latter’s two-toned color-blocking throughout the silhouettes recent resurgence. With first-looks and previews of the Beaverton-based brand’s slate of offerings for next year slowly making their rounds, the pictured Nike Dunk High looks to reverse the tonal placement of the 1980’s style.
Kanye West made a Yeezy designer sit on the floor during an hours-long meeting and told her she didn't 'deserve to sit at the table,' report says
Former Yeezy and Adidas staffers said Kanye West created a toxic environment at the brand. One former employee accused him of "playing mind games."
Detailed Look At The Air Jordan 3 “Wizards”
While some Jordan fanatics like to ignore the GOAT’s two-year stint with the Washington Wizards, there was plenty to remember during that post-Bulls timeline. The early-mid 2000s was a time when Jordan Brand went absolutely ham with Player Exclusives, with few holding mythical status like this Air Jordan 3.
Nike Deviates From The AF-1 “Color Of The Month” Flight Plan With Textured Leathers
Among the wide assortment of Air Force 1 tributes in its soon-to-end 40th Anniversary campaign, few touched on the street-focused foundations of the model like the “Color Of The Month” program. After all, consumers adopting the basketball shoe for casual wear is the reason why we’re even celebrating this milestone in the first place, isn’t it?
The Nike LeBron 20 Sets The Mood With Pink And Animal Print
The Nike LeBron 20 is undoubtedly one of King James’ best signatures, receiving a much better reception than his last two combined. And ever since the sneaker was first unveiled back in June, the Lakers forward has laced up many a different colorway. He’s even used the court to provide numerous sneak peeks, one of which — the all-pink pair shown off in October — has just surfaced via official images.
The Swooshes Tartan Collection Enjoys A Greyscale Nike Blazer Low ’77
With Christmas lights already being strung and holiday drink choices hitting your favorite coffee shops, The Swoosh too is expanding its slate of merry offerings fit for the ensuing season with yet another tartan constructed Nike Blazer. Explored most often on its low-top construction, the previously employed titular hues harkening...
Stone Island Brings “Steel Blue” To Its New Balance 574 Legacy Collaboration
Having announced its Football Drop just a few days before the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Stone Island x New Balance are set to extend the legacy of the Boston-based brand’s beloved 1988 construction in a tasteful conclusion the two cohort’s latest collaborative collection. Military influences are harkened to...
The Nike Air Max 95 Ultra Receives A Greyscale Makeover
Continuously released in seldom propositions, the Nike Air Max 95 Ultra isn’t upending its inspired counterpart anytime soon, but the return of the silhouette in this clad grey and orange outfit is worthy of additional recognition. Near identical to the last released AM 95 Ultra fit with topographical prints,...
Spray Paint Splatter Decorates This Nike Air Force 1 Low
Over the last 40 years, the Nike Air Force 1 Low has been tied to sports, fashion, culture, and music unlike most other sneakers in history. For its latest ensemble, Bruce Kilgore’s design has taken on a graffiti-inspired look to seemingly harken back to its origins. A predominantly white...
BEST COUNTRY-THEMED
A World Cup isn’t complete without flashes of green and yellow. Few honorary sneakers are able to perfectly encapsulate the energy and vibes emulating from their inspired home country. The Swoosh, though, has never been one to turn down a challenge, employing the Brazilian Flag’s discernable color scheme onto the Nike Dunk Low in 2001. Returning for the first time amidst the silhouette’s raucous widespread revival in 2020, the synonymous green and yellow treated leathers evoke memories of the greatest Brazilian footballers to grace the pitch. From Pelé to Ronaldinho and now the Neymar-led squad in the 2022 Word Cup, the South American country’s heritage and greatness seeps from the stitching.
The New Balance 1906R “Protection Pack” Sees A Classic Grey Colorway
Ironically, the New Balance 1906R is following in the footsteps of its much more successful younger brother, the 2002R, going as far to replicate the themes of its most successful collection: the “Protection Pack.”. Alongside a denim-constructed colorway, which was revealed back in August, the 1906R “Protection Pack” is...
The Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 Emerges In Knicks-Friendly Blue And Orange
Having recently named Ronnie Fieg its Creative Director, the New York Knicks franchise is looking to make ripples in the fashion world, if nowhere else. And while not an official collaboration, an upcoming Nike Vapormax Flyknit 2021 could help it. The Swoosh’s tried-and-proven Flyknit construction throughout the upper indulges in...
This Air Jordan 1 Low Prepares Another Green Toe Colorway
Jordan Brand is clearly stocking up on Air Jordan 1 Lows, as new colorways are surfacing almost every day. And alongside what’s already been revealed — the “True Blue,” “UNC To CHI,” “Black Toe,” etc — the silhouette is expected to take 2023 in yet another “Green Toe” colorway.
ASICS Releases A Two-Pack Of Tweed GEL-Lyte IIIs
Following a summer featuring vibrantly-hued pastels, ASICS has continued to push its 1991 runner turned lifestyle proposition to new heights, most recently alongside the collaborative aid of Ronnie Fieg and atmos. Disparate textiles too, have run rampant across the GEL-Lyte III as the Japan-based institution continues its two-pack offerings of the OG silhouette, now coupled with tweed tooling.
Cactus Plant Flea Market’s Nike CPFM Flea 1 Is Releasing On November 25th
The zany Nike CPFM Flea 1 by Cynthia Lu’s Cactus Plant Flea Market has an established release date of November 25th. Officially presented via a video featuring the multi-talented Goldie, the Nike CPFM Flea 1 undergoes a bit of gardening maintenance at the hands of the British DJ as he takes scissors to the hairy upper. He then adds exterior Swoosh onto to the trimmed upper to his liking, although you’re welcome to apply the adhesive logo wherever you please. The other CPFM Nike shoe makes a quick cameo appearance, although it appears that the 11/25 release date applies only to the CPFM Flea 1.
Nike’s Safari Print Covered “Kiss My Airs” Returns On The Nike Air Max 97
Nike’s irreverent “Kiss My Airs” pack is returning. First seen in late 2020 and early 2021, the “Kiss My Airs” collection saw a variety of Nike Sportswear classics donning the bold slogan via an exterior tab on the upper, further market by the use of Tinker Hatfield’s safari print. Nearly two years later, we’re seeing the Air Max 97 of that in-line collection, utilizing a familiar “Silver Bullet” style colorway with the textured material on the chief layer of the upper. Hits of light neon green are seen on the miniature Swoosh logo as well as the forefoot sector of the visible Air Unit.
