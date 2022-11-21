Read full article on original website
Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks
(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
WVU Extension announces next year’s free seeds for West Virginia Garden Challenge
Every year since 2018, the West Virginia University Extension Service gives away free seeds to promote West Virginians to start or continue their own garden.
Most popular baby names for girls in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in West Virginia using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by the number of babies born in West Virginia in 2021.
West Virginia DHHR warns of EBT card scams
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is warning West Virginians to protect their EBT benefits after several scams were reported.
Where to get your Christmas tree in north central West Virginia
Now that Thanksgiving is over, it's time to get a Christmas tree!
Most commonly seen birds in West Virginia
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen near feeders in West Virginia using data from the Cornell Lab of Ornithology's Project FeederWatch.
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
West Virginia’s first nursing program charter school gets greenlight
CHARLESTON — After giving program leaders a week to address concerns, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved Wednesday an application for the state’s first charter school dedicated to nursing education. The board voted unanimously to approve an application submitted by the Workforce Initiatives for Nursing Academy,...
West Virginia hates this Thanksgiving food the most
Several recent studies aimed to find West Virginia's least favorite Thanksgiving dish.
wchstv.com
Four more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday while other virus totals also increased. The latest deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,594, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
Where to hike in West Virginia in November
With this Thanksgiving week's warm temperatures, you may be tempted to spend some of your time off outdoors.
WSAZ
New charter school approved in West Virginia
SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has approved its seventh charter school, the latest ran by a community college with an emphasis on nursing education for high school juniors and seniors. The state’s Professional School Charter Board approved the Workforce Initiative for Nurses Academy during a virtual meeting Wednesday....
Demolition project in St. Albans, West Virginia on hold due to inflation
ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A demolition project to tear down the old St. Albans Junior High School is looking at a bigger price tag, according to St. Albans Mayor Scott James. “We approved up to $500,000 to demolish this. We’re hoping that covers it, but we’re looking at other options because everything else has […]
WDTV
Rain to affect holiday travel in West Virginia
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Skies cleared this afternoon after rain in the morning, and will stay clear until Saturday night, where clouds return ahead of rain. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
Daycare operators warn of statewide closures, when Covid relief funds end
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Close to 70,000 West Virginia children live in households where all parents work, according to data the West Virginia Center for Policy and Budget released in 2020. For every available childcare provider, more than three children are waiting. Like those in most industries, Beckley daycare providers said, since the pandemic, finding […]
WTOV 9
Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge
A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
Kanawha Commission opposes West Virginia Waste Management rate increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Commission says they oppose an automatic rate increase from Waste Management of West Virginia. In a press release, the commission said West Virginia customers would see a 5.34% increase in their trash bills if the rate increase is allowed to take effect on Jan. 1, 2023. Commissioner Lance Wheeler […]
Snow outlook for ski season in West Virginia
(WOWK) — The following article was written by chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins for the Ski Southeast web site as a contribution to their winter snow outlook. I am glad I waited a little bit to look into snow forecasts for the high terrain of West Virginia. Just one week ago we were sitting with temperatures […]
columnsfairmontstate.com
A Red Wave Materializes Over West Virginia
Republicans across West Virginia exited election day with even more control of the state’s political landscape. While none of West Virginia’s executive offices or senate seats were on the ballot, it was a consequential election for the state. 2022 was the first election cycle since West Virginia lost a congressional seat following the 2020 census. West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District was eliminated due to the loss of population in the mountain state since the 2010 census. Each of these races saw Republicans winning by sizable margins. In West Virginia’s first congressional district, Incumbent Carol Miller, representing Southern West Virginia, defeated Democratic challenger Lacy Watson with 66.7% of votes. Earlier in the year, Alex Mooney unseated David McKinley to become the Republican candidate for West Virginia’s second congressional district. Mooney, representing Northern West Virginia, emerged victorious against Democratic challenger Barry Wendell with 65.6% of votes.
WOUB
Rare earth metals to be extracted from West Virginia coal impoundments
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A company will hire 100 people and invest $60 million in southern West Virginia to extract rare earth metals from coal waste impoundments. Gov. Jim Justice says Omnis Sublimation Recovery Technologies is expected to build its Wyoming County facility and install equipment by mid-2023. Currently...
