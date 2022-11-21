ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

The Center Square

Justice awards $1 million to two WV food banks

(The Center Square) – West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded $1 million to two West Virginia food banks. The governor awarded a $500,000 check to the Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway and another $500,000 check to the Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington. The funding was approved by the state legislature in the budget deal earlier this year. “As long as I'm here, I'm going to put this in my budget,”...
HUNTINGTON, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

West Virginia’s first nursing program charter school gets greenlight

CHARLESTON — After giving program leaders a week to address concerns, the West Virginia Professional Charter School Board approved Wednesday an application for the state’s first charter school dedicated to nursing education. The board voted unanimously to approve an application submitted by the Workforce Initiatives for Nursing Academy,...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Four more COVID-19-related deaths added in West Virginia

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Four more COVID-19-related deaths were reported in West Virginia on Wednesday while other virus totals also increased. The latest deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,594, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WSAZ

New charter school approved in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia has approved its seventh charter school, the latest ran by a community college with an emphasis on nursing education for high school juniors and seniors. The state’s Professional School Charter Board approved the Workforce Initiative for Nurses Academy during a virtual meeting Wednesday....
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia highway worker flagger hit by car

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) – The West Virginia Division of Highways is reminding drivers to be careful in work zones after a flagger was injured Monday morning. According to the DOH, the flagger was hit at around 8:30 a.m. at a construction site in Raleigh County; they were treated for minor injuries. “It’s a constant reminder […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Daycare operators warn of statewide closures, when Covid relief funds end

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Close to 70,000 West Virginia children live in households where all parents work, according to data the West Virginia Center for Policy and Budget released in 2020. For every available childcare provider, more than three children are waiting. Like those in most industries, Beckley daycare providers said, since the pandemic, finding […]
RALEIGH COUNTY, WV
WTOV 9

Hummel resigns as West Virginia circuit court judge

A Northern Panhandle circuit court judge has resigned his position. According to the West Virginia Governor's Office, David Hummel has resigned his position. Hummel has been the judge for the 2nd Judicial Circuit, which includes Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties since 2009. We are working to learn more details on...
TYLER COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Snow outlook for ski season in West Virginia

(WOWK) — The following article was written by chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins for the Ski Southeast web site as a contribution to their winter snow outlook. I am glad I waited a little bit to look into snow forecasts for the high terrain of West Virginia.  Just one week ago we were sitting with temperatures […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
columnsfairmontstate.com

A Red Wave Materializes Over West Virginia

Republicans across West Virginia exited election day with even more control of the state’s political landscape. While none of West Virginia’s executive offices or senate seats were on the ballot, it was a consequential election for the state. 2022 was the first election cycle since West Virginia lost a congressional seat following the 2020 census. West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District was eliminated due to the loss of population in the mountain state since the 2010 census. Each of these races saw Republicans winning by sizable margins. In West Virginia’s first congressional district, Incumbent Carol Miller, representing Southern West Virginia, defeated Democratic challenger Lacy Watson with 66.7% of votes. Earlier in the year, Alex Mooney unseated David McKinley to become the Republican candidate for West Virginia’s second congressional district. Mooney, representing Northern West Virginia, emerged victorious against Democratic challenger Barry Wendell with 65.6% of votes.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE

