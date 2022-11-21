ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
dbusiness.com

Great Lakes Water Authority Names Two to Leadership Roles

Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) in Detroit, an independent regional authority which is the state of Michigan’s largest water and wastewater treatment services provider, has named Jody Caldwell chief planning officer and Jordie Kramer as chief organizational development officer. After serving GLWA as its interim chief planning officer since...
DETROIT, MI
1470 WFNT

Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan

Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
DETROIT, MI
WILX-TV

MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
LANSING, MI
fox2detroit.com

Detroit nonprofit buying hotel rooms to house homeless for Black Friday

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit-based nonprofit chapter is buying out two floors of a hotel this Black Friday to give homeless people a place to stay for part of the holidays. New Era Detroit's Zeek Williams said on Black Friday, the nonprofit will give family's a place to stay while also connecting them with services for treatment, jobs, and housing. The nonprofit is also looking for any groups that offer resources that could help homeless people.
DETROIT, MI
dbusiness.com

Hob Nobble Gobble 2022

The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
DETROIT, MI
visitdetroit.com

Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit

The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
DETROIT, MI
The Detroit Free Press

Detroit Denim Company, artist Mike Han team up for limited edition bags

Wearable art is becoming a thing in Detroit, thanks to one local brand and artist.  Detroit Denim Co, a denim company specializing in made-to-order items, is collaborating with Detroit artist Mike Han for a limited edition "Blackout Bag" design to highlight intentional, wearable art. There are only eight bags being made for this collection, and each will be unique.  The bags are being made available starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to Detroit Denim and Mike Han email...
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy