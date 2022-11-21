Read full article on original website
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Woman Faces 43 Felony Counts After Tax CrimesTaxBuzzSouthfield, MI
Top NFL Rookie Receiver Returns To PracticeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
The richest person in Michigan is giving away millionsAsh JurbergMichigan State
Detroit's HBCU Pensole Lewis college has 'huge plans' for the future
Pensole Lewis College of Business and Design is Detroit's only Historically Black College, and it reopened last year with a new name after closing in 2013.
dbusiness.com
Great Lakes Water Authority Names Two to Leadership Roles
Great Lakes Water Authority (GLWA) in Detroit, an independent regional authority which is the state of Michigan’s largest water and wastewater treatment services provider, has named Jody Caldwell chief planning officer and Jordie Kramer as chief organizational development officer. After serving GLWA as its interim chief planning officer since...
1470 WFNT
Inside the Abandoned Lee Plaza Hotel: Detroit, Michigan
Wow...this place was really somethin' in its day...and local companies and residents are doing what they can to bring it back. Built in 1928 and named after Detroit city developer Ralph Lee, Lee Plaza was actually more of an upscale apartment building which featured hotel services. Oddly, not long after it was built, Lee was in a hurry to sell it...and it was purchased by the Detroit Investment Company. Wonder what the hurry was?
Strike possible for food service workers at Detroit’s downtown convention center
Workers at Huntington Place are demanding better wages and health care benefits
dbusiness.com
Back to the Future: The Kingsley Hotel in Bloomfield Hills Returns to Original Name
The Kingsley, formerly known as Doubletree By Hilton Bloomfield Hills Detroit, celebrated going back to its original roots after a commemorative event on Nov. 16, welcoming more than 150 attendees. Originally named The Kingston Inn from 1927-1938, the rebranding marked a major milestone for the property and the hospitality industry...
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins Tarence Wheeler Foundation to distribute 3k turkeys to Wayne County families
Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and the Tarence Wheeler Foundation are looking to spread holiday cheer on Tuesday as they join efforts to hand out thousands of turkeys to Wayne County families in need.
ClickOnDetroit.com
4 from Detroit, Northville, Sterling Heights charged in 500,000-pill telehealth opioid scheme
DETROIT – Three pain clinic operators from Detroit and Northville and a patient recruiter from Sterling Heights have been charged in a scheme to schedule telehealth visits and prescribe more than 500,000 opioids in exchange for cash payments. Angelo Foster, 33, of Detroit; Brandy King, 33, of Detroit; and...
WILX-TV
MSHDA Board approve new affordable multifamily housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State Housing Development Authority (MSHDA) Board approved the construction of four new affordable multifamily housing projects and moved to preserve apartments at another property. “Four of the development projects will create over 600 new affordable housing units in Michigan at a time when availability...
fox2detroit.com
Detroit nonprofit buying hotel rooms to house homeless for Black Friday
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Detroit-based nonprofit chapter is buying out two floors of a hotel this Black Friday to give homeless people a place to stay for part of the holidays. New Era Detroit's Zeek Williams said on Black Friday, the nonprofit will give family's a place to stay while also connecting them with services for treatment, jobs, and housing. The nonprofit is also looking for any groups that offer resources that could help homeless people.
dbusiness.com
Hob Nobble Gobble 2022
The Parade Co. in Detroit hosted its annual Hob Nobble Gobble event presented by Ford Motor Co. on Friday, Nov. 18, at Ford Field in downtown Detroit. Funds raised go to support the Detroit nonprofit’s production of America’s Thanksgiving Parade presented by Gardner White, in addition to other community activities. Guests enjoyed a carnival midway, games, free prizes, a gourmet buffet dinner, and live entertainment spanning the length of the football field. // Photographs by Patrick Gloria.
Slalom's rapid Detroit growth is connected to an ongoing commitment to diversity
Headquartered in Seattle, Slalom LLC is a global consulting company with more than 10,000 employees worldwide. But locally, Jennifer Ebenhoeh points to another number that makes her equally proud. “Slalom Detroit’s team has grown by 300% in the past couple of years,” reports Ebenhoeh, a managing director at Slalom, who...
fox2detroit.com
New Era Detroit buying out hotel for homeless on Black Friday
Zeek Williams from New Era World says the organization will be buying out hotel rooms to give homeless people a place to sleep Friday night after Thanksgiving. The temporary housing will also come with job services and treatment options.
Detroit neighborhood in court to hold industrial polluter accountable
Residents of River Rouge want the court to stop a DTE Energy subsidiary from emitting sulfur dioxide and other toxic substances from its Aug Island plant
Public Urination is a Real Problem for This Michigan City
What do you do when you have to relieve yourself and there's absolutely nowhere to go? Well, apparently in this busy Michigan city, you go wherever you want and that includes the streets, sidewalks, and alleys. Sure it's a natural thing but that doesn't mean people want to see it...
fox2detroit.com
Transit for Detroit residents with disabilities in limbo after council rejects $49M contract
DETROIT (FOX 2) - The Detroit City Council rejected a contract with an out-of-state company to provide transportation options to disabled Detroit citizens in a dramatic vote this week. After initially approving the $50 million contract with Transdev by a 5-3 vote, the council reversed course after District 6 Councilwoman...
visitdetroit.com
Black Owned Bakeries in Detroit
The holiday season is upon us. It is a time for togetherness and fellowship; nothing says love like sweet treats. Many Detroit bakeries are more than a business–they are a legacy of family entrepreneurship and recipes passed down throughout generations. Take Sweet Potato Sensations on the city’s Northwest side....
Zana opens in downtown Birmingham, promising alluring ambiance
A restaurant with a focus on modern American fare with European flair, including its lavish and elegant interior, is downtown Birmingham's newest spot. Zana is at 210 Old Woodward in the former space occupied by The Bird & The Bread restaurant. According to its website, Zana translates to "fairy of the mountains and is derived from Albanian folklore."
Detroit Denim Company, artist Mike Han team up for limited edition bags
Wearable art is becoming a thing in Detroit, thanks to one local brand and artist. Detroit Denim Co, a denim company specializing in made-to-order items, is collaborating with Detroit artist Mike Han for a limited edition "Blackout Bag" design to highlight intentional, wearable art. There are only eight bags being made for this collection, and each will be unique. The bags are being made available starting at 11 a.m. on Tuesday to Detroit Denim and Mike Han email...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Job fair offers second chances to returning citizens looking for fresh starts in Detroit
DETROIT – Detroit held a job fair in August for those incarcerated or released and looking for a fresh start and returning citizens are making their mark all across the city. On Rohns Street, that work includes clearing the abandoned house so it can be something else again. “We...
Rihanna's Savage X Fenty to open along Woodward Ave. in 2023
Savage X Fenty announces the location for its new Detroit shop, opening in 2023 at Bedrock’s 1442 Woodward Ave.
