The Pennywise origin story TV show is actually happening
The revival of the It movies gave us genuinely good scares at movie theatres for the first time in ages. Following a group of curious suburban kids in America as they fall into the lethal grasp of a fanged killer clown named Pennywise, the new adaptations of the Stephen King horror story, released in 2017 and 2019, were box office gold, raking in over $1 billion for Warner Bros. Now we know that HBO Max will officially produce an origin story TV series, with a creative team forming behind it already.
‘Disenchanted’ Producer Barry Josephson On Why ‘Enchanted’ Sequel Went Straight To Disney+ – Crew Call Podcast
The success of Hocus Pocus 2 as the most watched Disney+ movie of all-time with a first weekend of 2.7 billion views viewed spurred many to question whether the sequel to the near 30 year old movie should have gone theatrical, especially during a dry spell at the fall box office when theaters were desperate for it. The thing is some of these greenlights for direct-to-Disney+ movies happened during the pandemic, when movie theaters were closed and research showed that women would be the most difficult to return to cinemas. In addition, such long-awaited sequels to female-skewing fare seemed...
Kindred Trailer: A Young Black Woman Is Mysteriously Transported to an 1815 Plantation in Hulu Adaptation
Time travel has never been this terrifying. FX has released the official trailer for Kindred, an adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s popular sci-fi novel, which will be available to stream in its entirety on Hulu beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13. Kindred stars Mallori Johnson (WeCrashed) as Dana James, ” a young Black woman and aspiring writer who has uprooted her life of familial obligation and relocated to Los Angeles, ready to claim a future that, for once, feels all her own,” per the FX on Hulu series’ official description. “But, before she can settle into her new home, she finds herself being violently pulled...
‘White Lotus’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO
“The White Lotus” has been renewed for Season 3 at HBO. The news of the renewal comes as creator Mike White’s hit anthology series has aired just three out of seven episodes of its second season. Like the seasons before it, the third season will follow a new group of guests at an entirely different White Lotus resort. The first season was set in Hawaii, while the second is set in Sicily. “Reflecting on ‘The White Lotus’’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest...
Netflix saves doomed series in last-minute deal
Netflix has just saved one of its oldest shows in a last-minute U-turn that will see the fan-favourite series remain on the streaming service for the foreseeable future. Back in October it emerged that Netflix would be getting rid of its oldest original series as the deal to continue hosting it had expired.
Steven Spielberg Thinks The COVID-19 Pandemic Streamers Caused Streamers Like HBO Max To “Throw Some Of My Best Filmmaker Friends Under The Bus”
Steven Spielberg‘s latest movie, “The Fabelmans,” is all about the power of film and the theatrical experience. But in a new interview with The New York Times in the leadup to the film’s release, Spielberg argued the magic of moviegoing took a hit during the COVID-19 pandemic, and Warner Bros. and HBO Max are to blame.
What Is ‘1899’ on Netflix About?
Curious about the new Netflix show, '1899?' Here's everything we know from what it's about, who it stars, and more.
11 Best New Shows on Netflix: November 2022’s Top Upcoming Series to Watch
Netflix is serving up plenty of delectable titles in their list of new content available this November that will make you feel thankful all month long. While it’s always hard to say goodbye to the titles leaving Netflix, you won’t be feeling down for long once you get a good look at the impressive array of Netflix Original series coming to the platform to take their place. With everything from brand new titles to long-awaited continuations of fan favorites, Netflix’s diverse and delightful November 2022 premieres are sure to have something for everyone.
The redundant prequel to a blockbuster that bombed catastrophically raises hell on the Netflix Top 10
Based entirely on Rotten Tomatoes scores, 2013’s R.I.P.D. can inarguably be called the worst movie of Ryan Reynolds’ entire career after scraping together an embarrassing 13 percent score on the aggregation site. It’s also one of the biggest box office bombs of the last decade, having earned a...
Netflix confirms Vikings: Valhalla season 2 release date – and new characters
We're heading back to Valhalla very soon
Salem's Lot's Official Rating Will Excite Stephen King Fans Prepared For Vampire Mayhem In The Remake
It's an unfortunate state of affairs, but we don't presently know when we can expect to see writer/director Gary Dauberman's upcoming remake of Salem's Lot. The film has completed principal photography and is now in post-production, but Warner Bros. has not yet given it a date on the studio's release calendar. Sadly, this article features no update on that particular front, but we do know that when the film does arrive, it won't be skimping on the blood in order to try and get four quadrant appeal.
Top 10 most-watched series on Netflix: Nov. 7-13
The talk of streaming (Photo by Thiago Prudencio / SOPA Images/Sipa USA) Ready or not, there's a Netflix show out there calling your name. We've all gotten fixated on a show we just can't take our eyes off of. There's nothing wrong with that. Sometimes the biggest issue is finding the next one to fire up once your latest choice comes to an end. Allow us to help. Check out the series that have been the most watched on Netflix over the past week ending November 13:10. "Guillermo del Toro's Cabinet of Curiosities: Season 1" Netflix Hours watched: 18,170,000 | Weeks in top 10: 39....
Watch: 'Kaleidoscope' featurette introduces non-linear Netflix series
"Kaleidoscope," a heist drama from Eric Garcia and Ridley Scott starring Giancarlo Esposito, is coming to Netflix in January.
Netflix New Releases: Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, Bullet Train, And Other Movies And TV Shows Streaming December 2022
Benoit Blanc's return in Glass Onion is only the beginning of what's to come in Netflix's big 2022 closer.
Netflix’s New Bank Heist Series 'Kaleidoscope' Can Be Watched in Any Order
Netflix is at it again. After changing the way we watch TV and then subverting the nature of storytelling with the Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch, the streamer will kick off 2023 with another viewing experience that might change the game. Kaleidoscope (formerly titled Jigsaw), a bank heist series that comes on the very first day of the year, offers a non-linear episode structure, meaning that whoever’s watching can pick the order of the episodes as they sift through the story.
Netflix drops "neon-drenched" trailer for Nicolas Winding Refn’s Copenhagen Cowboy
Copenhagen Cowboy has Nicolas Winding Refn’s neon fingerprints all over it. Netflix has released a new trailer for six-episode series, which premieres January 5, 2023, and it has all the hallmarks of a Winding Refn production. The auteur behind Drive and The Neon Demon previously teased that he was “returning to my past to shape my future” with the new show, which is his first production in his native Denmark in 15 years, according to Deadline.
New ‘White Noise’ Trailer: Noah Baumbach’s Latest Get A Limited Theatrical Run On November 23, Then Hits Netflix On December 30
Could anticipation be any higher for Noah Baumbach‘s “White Noise“? Critics loved his last film, 2019’s “Marriage Story,” which racked up six nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards, including Best Picture. But is Baumbach over his head adapting Don Delillo‘s 1985 novel? Critical generally like it, but now audiences get to have their say, as the film hits select theaters before its exclusive Netflix premiere.
‘Strange World’ Could Stand To Be A Bit Stranger [Review]
There’s at least one element of Disney’s “Strange World” that lives up to the title: the animation. This hybrid of retro pulp magazine adventure with CGI spectacle throws out the rulebook when it comes to conjuring the flora and fauna of an underground world. This realm goes by Pando, and it often feels like the characters are stopping one syllable short of saying what their surroundings most resemble: Pandora, the magic kingdom of James Cameron’s “Avatar.”
James Cameron Says ‘Avatar 2’ Has To Be The 3rd Or 4th Highest Grossing Film Ever To Be “Break Even”
James Cameron is a madman, right? Twice in history, the filmmaker took on two ambitious films that pundits had written off as probable flops. Instead, “Titanic,” went on to become the highest-grossing film of all time. Then years later, “Avatar” did the same (and it should be noted, “Avengers: Endgame” briefly became the highest-grossing film of all time until Cameron re-released “Avatar” worldwide and has reclaimed that throne). So we’ve always said, don’t bet against and or don’t ever count out James Cameron.
Marvel’s ‘Blade’ Starts Over With New Director Yann Demange & New Writer
Marvel’s “Blade” franchise is starting over creatively. After losing its original director, Bassam Tariq, who parted ways with the studio earlier this year, Marvel has not only found a new director but a new writer and appears to be starting from scratch. According to THR, Yann Demange...
