Florida State

BBC

Disney: Bob Iger begins major shake-up after returning to firm

Less than 24 hours after his shock return as Disney's chief executive, Bob Iger says he is planning a major shake-up of the business. One of his first moves has resulted in the exit of the head of company's Media and Entertainment Distribution division, Kareem Daniel. Mr Daniel was a...
Advocate

Disney Fires Bob Chapek, Rehires Bob Iger After 'Don't Say Gay' Mess

Disney fired CEO Bob Chapek after less than two years on the job and brought back former CEO Bob Iger. That comes after missteps on public issues, most notably a failure to oppose Florida’s “don’t say gay” law early. That prompted Chapek in March to publicly apologize to its employees and cease all political donations.
invezz.com

Jim Cramer reacts to Disney ‘renaming’ Bob Iger as its CEO

Walt Disney Co renames Bob Iger as its Chief Executive Officer. Jim Cramer reacts to the announcement on CNBC's "Squawk Box". Disney stock opened nearly 10% up on the news this morning. Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS), on Monday, renamed Bob Iger as its Chief Executive, replacing Bob Chapek after...
BGR.com

Disney stuns as Bob Iger returns as CEO, replacing Bob Chapek

Disney stunned the world on Sunday evening as the giant announced an unexpected change at the top of the company. Bob Iger returns as Disney’s CEO. He is replacing Bob Chapek, who has served as the company’s top executive for almost three years. Chapek was Iger’s choice as successor, with Iger serving as Disney’s executive chairman until the end of 2021.
IndieWire

Bob Iger Back at Disney Makes Wall Street Really, Really Happy

Welcome back to the Bob Iger Clubhouse. That crowd out front? Oh, just Wall Street analysts and investors lining up to kiss the ring. Following the shocking news Sunday night that Robert Iger had returned as Disney CEO to replace his own successor in Bob Chapek, company stock (DIS) jumped as much as 10 percent. Don’t let the park gates hit you on the way out, Chapek. The Iger resurrection was enough for research firm Moffett Nathanson to declare the “Magic Is Back.” The equity analysts upgraded shares of DIS to “outperform,” or a Buy, with a new price target of $120...
disneytips.com

Reinstated Disney CEO Bob Iger Sends Heartfelt Message to Cast Members

After less than a year of retirement, former CEO of the Walt Disney Company Bob Iger has been reinstated by the Board of Directors, replacing Bob Chapek. The Walt Disney Company released an official notice that Bob Chapek had stepped down as CEO, and Bob Iger is returning to his former position effective immediately on Sunday, November 20, 2022. Iger, who originally left the position in the hands of Bob Chapek at the beginning of 2020, only retired at the end of last year.
CoinTelegraph

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO: Here’s the crypto connection

Metaverse-backer Bob Iger has announced a surprise return to his former role as CEO of Disney, taking over from now-former CEO Bob Chapek. While Iger is most well known for serving 15 years as the CEO of the global entertainment conglomerate, the Disney executive became known in the crypto community after becoming a director, adviser and investor in Genies, a digital avatar platform running on Dapper Labs’ Flow blockchain.
Reuters

Disney brings back Bob Iger as CEO in bid to boost growth

LOS ANGELES, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Bob Iger is returning to Walt Disney Co (DIS.N) as chief executive less than a year after he retired, a surprise comeback that coincides with the entertainment company's attempt to boost investor confidence and profits at its streaming media unit.
CNBC

Disney CEO Bob Iger to hold town hall with employees on Monday

Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT Monday in a town hall. Iger said in a memo to employees he will discuss the future of Disney and answer questions about what's ahead. Chief Executive Bob Iger will speak to employees at 9 a.m. PT...
Sportico

Bob Iger’s Boomerang Augurs Change Ahead for ESPN

Bob Iger’s return to the helm of the Walt Disney Co. will have far-reaching implications across all segments of the media and entertainment colossus, but perhaps no division will face greater scrutiny during his relief outing than ESPN. Among the areas Iger must address in his second turn as Disney CEO are a money-hemorrhaging direct-to-consumer initiative, a clarification of ESPN’s objectives in the sports-gambling space and a potential spinoff of the cable network assets. As he labors to un-do many of the decisions made by his hand-picked successor, Bob Chapek, the un-retired Iger will face an ongoing erosion in ESPN’s legacy...
