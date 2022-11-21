Welcome back to the Bob Iger Clubhouse. That crowd out front? Oh, just Wall Street analysts and investors lining up to kiss the ring. Following the shocking news Sunday night that Robert Iger had returned as Disney CEO to replace his own successor in Bob Chapek, company stock (DIS) jumped as much as 10 percent. Don’t let the park gates hit you on the way out, Chapek. The Iger resurrection was enough for research firm Moffett Nathanson to declare the “Magic Is Back.” The equity analysts upgraded shares of DIS to “outperform,” or a Buy, with a new price target of $120...

2 DAYS AGO