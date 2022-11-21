Call of Duty is teaming up with the World Cup for some awesome in-game content, and it’s not just limited to some baller operator skins of soccer’s greatest stars. By simply picking some match winners during the tournament, players can earn some weapon blueprints and more to use in Modern Warfare 2 or Warzone 2. And the best part is that everyone will earn something, regardless of who wins, and it’s an effortless and free event to take part in.

2 DAYS AGO