Yakima, WA

Michael Petrov
3d ago

A 20 time convicted felon should have been locked up for life no later than conviction number 5…..

Debra Ellis
3d ago

why the hell is this guy still on the streets? talk about a slap on the hand. lock him up permanently!!!!

nbcrightnow.com

K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
FINLEY, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

Police arrest murder suspect after fatal shooting of Kennewick man

LINCOLN COUNTY, Washington – A suspect wanted in connection to a homicide that occurred Saturday in Benton County, Washington, is now in custody. Kennewick police arrested Antonio James Aguilar-Hartman, 24, of Kennewick on Wednesday in Lincoln County, which is located west of Spokane, in connection to the fatal shooting of Mark Jurgens, 67, of Kennewick. Officers were called to a residence on the 4100 block of West Third Avenue in Kennewick where they found Jurgens deceased from an apparent gunshot wound.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

MISSING RUNAWAY: 14-year-old Ruben in Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash. - The Yakima Police Department is asking for public help finding 14-year-old Ruben Barrera-Martinez, according to a social media post. Barrera-Martinez is around 130 pounds, 5'2" and has brown eyes and black hair. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should call 9-1-1 or 509-575-6200.
YAKIMA, WA
News Talk KIT

Information Denied In Missing Yakima Boy Case

It's week 11 and still no sign of a 5-year-old Yakima boy missing since September 10 from Sarge Hubbard Park. KIT News has requested all available investigative information from the Yakima Police Department through a Freedom of Information request but like other media organizations the city has denied releasing information claiming it's part of an ongoing investigation.
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YCSO looking for Modelo bandits

YAKIMA, Wash.- UPDATE: November 23, 5 p.m. One of the two men was identified and arrested, according to an update from YCSO. Community feedback led to the arrest of the suspect who is now in the Yakima County Jail. YCSO is still asking for help identifying the other suspect. NOVEMBER...
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Suspect in East Chestnut Avenue homicide charged with aggravated first-degree murder

Yakima County prosecutors have charged a Yakima man with aggravated first-degree murder in an East Chestnut Avenue shooting death. Andrew Sanchez Chacon, 36, is also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm due to a 2016 conviction for attempted vehicular assault, according to court documents. Prosecutors allege that Chacon...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Tools stolen from volunteer's truck at Selah Fire Dept.

SELAH, Wash. — The Selah Fire Department is asking for the public’s help after tools were stolen from a volunteer’s pickup truck at Station 24 on November 22. The thief drove into the station on Wenas Road at 8:18 p.m., according to a post by SFD. While a volunteer firefighter and EMT cleaned up in the station, the thief stole work tools from his pickup truck. SFD says the volunteer uses the tools “for his livelihood.”
SELAH, WA
98.3 The KEY

Man Found in Burned Out Car Near Wapato Identified

It appears a man bound in a burned-out car near Wapato in August was shot before the fire was lit. Back on August 16th, Yakima County Deputies were notified about a car on fire in the 100 block of Progressive Road, about a mile from Wapato near Highway 97. The car was seen in the early morning hours.
WAPATO, WA
97 Rock

West Richland Woman to Be Sentenced for COVID Relief Fraud

The U.S. District Attorney's Office in Spokane announced Wednesday, three more convictions for COVID relief fraud for Eastern WA residents, including one from West Richland. Woman accused of setting up a fake construction company. 52-year-old Jimia Rae Cain of West Richland will be sentenced next June for her setting up...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud

SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Avoid Bombing Range Rd as crews clean after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Avoid the area of Bombing Range Road near Laurel Drive as law enforcement responds to a single-car crash. The driver is reportedly safe, but the vehicle needs to be moved from the road, according to the West Richland Police Department. The road is currently down to...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakima settles road design lawsuit for $3 million

YAKIMA, Wash.- The City of Yakima has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of a man that was seriously injured in a car crash at the intersection of 34th Avenue and Fruitvale Boulevard. The family's lawsuit alleged that the width of the intersection was too wide to safely...
YAKIMA, WA

Comments / 0

