The Jewish Press
Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism
There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
Biden official mocks 'oppression' voiced by 'White protesters' against lockdowns, shares defense of BLM riots
The DOE official said, 'That feeling of ‘oppression’ these white protesters have voiced is [because of]... their perceived loss of power & privilege'
Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends
Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
Opinion: Christian Homophobia Is Dividing the Country
The United States of America is too divided and it’s making our country weak. One of the main problems facing our society is the open hostility the Christian community shows to the LGBTQ community.
Washington Examiner
Gisele Fetterman attacks the free press and women of color
One month after attacking NBC journalist Dasha Burns for doing her job, Gisele Fetterman has launched another assault on female journalists. "The right-wing hates women," said the wife of Pennsylvania's senator-elect in response to a humorous segment on Fox News. "They especially hate strong women, and I think that’s what you’re seeing. ... Hopefully, it’s not like this for the next young Latina or person of color or spouse who enters this space."
Mass shooting at LGBT+ club follows wave of threats to drag performers and venues
Moments after he entered, a 22-year-old gunman allegedly fired into a LGBT+ club in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others.The attack inside the drag venue and club, which has served as safe haven for the city’s LGBT+ community for more than two decades, follows a wave of politicised harassment aimed at drag performers and the venues that host them.Law enforcement officials have not yet discussed or revealed a motive in the attack at Club Q, in which the suspected gunman fired multiple rounds from an AR-15-style rifle immediately upon entering on 19 November.LGBT+ advocates and...
ABC News
Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed
Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
Advocate
Gays Against Groomers Blames Gender-Affirming Care for Club Q Massacre
The founder of the anti-trans hate group Gays Against Groomers appeared on Fox News Tuesday night and put the blame on the mass shooting at Club Q on gender-affirming health care. Jaimee Michell spoke to Tucker Carlson and suggested that shootings like the one at Club Q in Colorado Springs,...
Man gets jail for joining Capitol riot after Tinder date
A Delaware business owner has been sentenced to 30 days for storming the U.S. Capitol after seeing the riot on a Tinder date's TV and joining the attack.
The Colorado shooting comes in a year rife with anti-LGBTQ sentiment, advocates say
The shooting, which occurred on the eve of Transgender Remembrance Day, is the latest tragedy in a year that's felt particularly bleak, according to LGBTQ advocates.
Advocate
Creator of Transgender Flag: 'I Fear for Our Youth'
Transgender Awareness Month marks a time to celebrate the history and perseverance of trans and gender-nonconforming people and uplift our voices and experiences. But we face increasing legislative attacks against our health care, history, and existence. As the creator of the Transgender Pride Flag, I fear where I may safely fly our flag.
Interactive play gives Spain teens insight into gender violence
The row started with something minor: 'Edu' was laughing at something on his phone but refused to show it to his girlfriend 'Ali'. - 'Pretty realistic' - "It's good to show it like this.
Spanish right launch sexist attacks on equality minister over consent law
Opposition parties make personal jibes against Irene Montero after she championed controversial measure
With Anti-LGBTQ Hate From The Right On The Rise, Violence Was Sure To Follow
"When politicians and pundits keep perpetuating tropes, insults, and misinformation ... this is a result," said Brianna Titone, Colorado's first openly trans state rep.
City Journal
Hate Crimes Can Be Solved or Stopped Like Any Other Crimes
New Yorkers Christopher Brown, 21, and Matthew Mahrer, 22, were reportedly carrying a Glock 17, 30 rounds of ammo, an 8-inch knife, and a swastika armband when they were arrested over the weekend in Penn Station. Police and prosecutors allege that the pair had prepared an attack on a New York City synagogue. A Twitter account linked to Mahrer and Brown had previously tweeted, “Gonna ask a priest if I should become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die.”
Edy Zoo
Opinion: Feminism 2.0: The emergence of misandry as a social movement
While most people think of the feminist movement as being focused on the fight for women's rights, a growing segment of the movement centered around hating men. The feminist movement has always been about equality, regardless of gender.
Washington Examiner
Leftists pounce on the Club Q tragedy to attack not the shooter, but the GOP
The shocking loss of life at Club Q should never have happened. On Saturday night, a shooter killed five people and injured 17 at the gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado. In a better world, the innocent victims would be unharmed and alive, their names unknown to a wider audience. Unfortunately, deranged, cowardly individuals can and do target other human beings. It's a story repeated far too often. And in this case, red flag laws didn't stop the shooter before he committed acts of violence.
BBC
Oath Keepers trial: US Capitol riot case goes to jury
A jury has begun deliberations in the trial of five people accused of the most serious crimes to date in connection with the 6 January 2021 assault on the US Capitol. Five members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, including founder Stewart Rhodes, are in court in Washington. They are...
Feds: Oath Keepers sought ‘violent overthrow’ of government
WASHINGTON (AP) — For weeks leading up to Jan. 6, 2021, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four associates discussed using violence to overturn the results of the 2020 election, and when rioters started storming the Capitol they saw an opportunity to do it, a federal prosecutor told jurors Friday as the seditious conspiracy case wound toward a close.
Edy Zoo
Opinion: The LGBTQ community mourns after the Colorado Springs tragedy
Hate has no name. Sadly, we have to revisit this again and again. However, it is necessary to create an effective dialogue on how hate crimes can affect our country as a whole.
