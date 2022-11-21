ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Jewish Press

Black Lives Matter Is Driving Anti-Semitism

There is a lot of commentary floating in mainstream and social media about Kanye West’s repeated anti-Semitic comments, and whether he represents much of Black America, right-wing America or the Black entertainment industry. Authors pull an example here and there to make generalizations but no one has done a deeper dive into the matter.
The Independent

Outrage after Tucker Carlson guest says shootings will continue until ‘evil agenda’ of gender affirming care ends

Twitter users who came out in support of gay and transgender Americans reacted with shock and disgust after a guest on Tucker Carlon’s immensely popular Fox show claimed that more attacks like the Colorado Springs shooting would occur unless doctors ceased performing voluntary gender-affirming care for any American.It was a moment viewed as a direct threat of violence by those who circulated the video on Twitter and came as some conservatives loudly protested being linked to the same rhetoric that is now blamed for inspiring the attack.The remark came from Jaimee Michell, founder of the anti-trans group “Gays against...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Washington Examiner

Gisele Fetterman attacks the free press and women of color

One month after attacking NBC journalist Dasha Burns for doing her job, Gisele Fetterman has launched another assault on female journalists. "The right-wing hates women," said the wife of Pennsylvania's senator-elect in response to a humorous segment on Fox News. "They especially hate strong women, and I think that’s what you’re seeing. ... Hopefully, it’s not like this for the next young Latina or person of color or spouse who enters this space."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Mass shooting at LGBT+ club follows wave of threats to drag performers and venues

Moments after he entered, a 22-year-old gunman allegedly fired into a LGBT+ club in Colorado Springs, killing at least five people and injuring 25 others.The attack inside the drag venue and club, which has served as safe haven for the city’s LGBT+ community for more than two decades, follows a wave of politicised harassment aimed at drag performers and the venues that host them.Law enforcement officials have not yet discussed or revealed a motive in the attack at Club Q, in which the suspected gunman fired multiple rounds from an AR-15-style rifle immediately upon entering on 19 November.LGBT+ advocates and...
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
ABC News

Former 'detransitioner' fights anti-transgender movement she once backed

Ky Schevers is fighting back against the anti-trans movement she once took part in. Schevers was assigned the sex of female at birth and later chose to start gender-affirming care by taking testosterone to transition from female to male in her mid-20s. She stopped taking testosterone, though, in the years that followed while she continued to explore and question her gender, later falling into an online anti-trans group of "detransitioners" – people who once did but no longer identify as transgender.
ALABAMA STATE
Advocate

Creator of Transgender Flag: 'I Fear for Our Youth'

Transgender Awareness Month marks a time to celebrate the history and perseverance of trans and gender-nonconforming people and uplift our voices and experiences. But we face increasing legislative attacks against our health care, history, and existence. As the creator of the Transgender Pride Flag, I fear where I may safely fly our flag.
ALABAMA STATE
City Journal

Hate Crimes Can Be Solved or Stopped Like Any Other Crimes

New Yorkers Christopher Brown, 21, and Matthew Mahrer, 22, were reportedly carrying a Glock 17, 30 rounds of ammo, an 8-inch knife, and a swastika armband when they were arrested over the weekend in Penn Station. Police and prosecutors allege that the pair had prepared an attack on a New York City synagogue. A Twitter account linked to Mahrer and Brown had previously tweeted, “Gonna ask a priest if I should become a husband or shoot up a synagogue and die.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Washington Examiner

Leftists pounce on the Club Q tragedy to attack not the shooter, but the GOP

The shocking loss of life at Club Q should never have happened. On Saturday night, a shooter killed five people and injured 17 at the gay and lesbian nightclub in Colorado. In a better world, the innocent victims would be unharmed and alive, their names unknown to a wider audience. Unfortunately, deranged, cowardly individuals can and do target other human beings. It's a story repeated far too often. And in this case, red flag laws didn't stop the shooter before he committed acts of violence.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
BBC

Oath Keepers trial: US Capitol riot case goes to jury

A jury has begun deliberations in the trial of five people accused of the most serious crimes to date in connection with the 6 January 2021 assault on the US Capitol. Five members of the far-right Oath Keepers militia, including founder Stewart Rhodes, are in court in Washington. They are...
WASHINGTON, DC

