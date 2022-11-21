Read full article on original website
Downtown Kennewick set for small business Saturday
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Holiday weekend shoppers can head to Historic Downtown Kennewick for small business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November, 26. Downtown shops will be open, vendors will be set up, and there will be raffles, and even a bake sale at the all-day shopping event sponsored by the Family Resource Center.
Whitstran Elementary celebrates Thanksgiving with turkey trot and giveaway in Prosser
PROSSER, Wash.- Whitstran Elementary held its 2022 Turkey Trot on November, 23, in Prosser. All the runners who finished the run received a turkey trot wristband that could be turned in for entry in a raffle for a free live turkey or gift basket prize. The event in the old...
Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
Clothing store fire briefly closes Court Street
PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Court Street around 4:30 a.m. on November, 23. When crews arrived on scene smoke could be seen coming from the Kiss of Death clothing store at 1832 West Court. According to the Pasco Fire Department, Court...
The Rock in Kennewick resolves ADA violations, will pay $11,000
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The owners of The Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Kennewick have agreed to remedial measures and fines relating to its violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Washington announced the resolution on November, 22. "Persons with disabilities have...
Morning ice causing a few delays and crashes
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The freezing rain that fell Tuesday night has left icy conditions around the Columbia Basin and is causing some delayed starts for businesses and schools in the area. City offices and facilities in West Richland will now open at 10 a.m. Heritage University in Toppenish is currently running...
PFLAG Benton Franklin, Out and About hosting vigil to honor those killed in Colorado Springs
PASCO, Wash. – PFLAG Benton Franklin is inviting the local community to honor those killed over the weekend in a deadly shooting at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. In a collaboration with Out and About and community leaders, PFLAG Benton Franklin will be hosting a vigil for the victims, as well as to recognize the heroes who stopped the mass shooting.
All aboard! Toppenish toy train Christmas hits the rails Thanksgiving weekend
TOPPENISH, Wash.- Toy Train Christmas 2022 opens on November, 26, in Toppenish. The family Holiday experience runs November, 26 and 27, and December, 3, 4, 10, 11, 17, and 18, at the Yakima Valley Rail and Steam Association at the Northern Pacific Railway Museum, located at 10 Asotin Avenue in Toppenish.
Thanksgiving crash injures family in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Kennewick Police responded to a traffic collision in the area of East 10th and South Beech Street. The driver of a white Mitsubishi hit a parked car and then ran away before Police arrived, leaving injured family members at the scene. According...
First HiVE patrol results for the region released
KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain
KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
Kamiakin High School Alum cast in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
KENNEWICK, Wash. - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' released on The Roku Channel Sept. 8th, 2022 starring Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic himself, but also a local Kamiakin Alumni. Tommy O'Brien plays Weird Al's drummer, Jon "Bermuda" Schwartz, in the movie which comes full circle for O'Brien who became inspired...
Ben Franklin Transit services resumed after weather conditions postpone them
KENNEWICK, Wash. – UPDATE 7:45 P.M. According to the Ben Franklin Transit Facebook page, all bus services have resumed as of 7 p.m. BFT asks riders to be prepared for possible delays due to road conditions. ORIGINAL COVERAGE:. The Ben Franklin Transit announced that all transit services have been...
Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud
SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stop freshly painted, recently stolen car
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies stopped a car near the intersection of 1st and Kellogg in the early morning hours of November, 24. The car appeared to have been freshly painted, including the license plate. The registration for the car came back stolen out of Walla Walla. Deputies questioned...
K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley
FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
Avoid Bombing Range Rd as crews clean after collision
WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Avoid the area of Bombing Range Road near Laurel Drive as law enforcement responds to a single-car crash. The driver is reportedly safe, but the vehicle needs to be moved from the road, according to the West Richland Police Department. The road is currently down to...
UPDATE: Benton City resident dead in single car crash on I-182 in Richland
RICHLAND, Wash. – UPDATE 10:25 P.M. Benton City resident, Stephanie Hall Mullen, 40, died on scene after she lost control of her vehicle, according to a WSP press memo. The report states that Mullen had been driving too fast for the road conditions and her car rolled through the median and came to rest on the shoulder.
Yakama Nation asks people to remember "Native American History Day" on Friday
TOPPENISH, Wash.- November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to recognize and celebrate first peoples. In 2009 President Obama signed the "Native American History Day Resolution," designating the Friday after Thanksgiving as "Native American History Day." This year the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation are encouraging...
Woman's body found in Pasco now considered a manslaughter case
PASCO, Wash.- On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault. Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy's injuries were not substantial enough to have caused...
