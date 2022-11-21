ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

nbcrightnow.com

Downtown Kennewick set for small business Saturday

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Holiday weekend shoppers can head to Historic Downtown Kennewick for small business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on November, 26. Downtown shops will be open, vendors will be set up, and there will be raffles, and even a bake sale at the all-day shopping event sponsored by the Family Resource Center.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kennewick Doctor develops cranberry skin-care booster

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Dr. Rachel Fidino of New U Women's Clinic and Aesthetics in Kennewick has launched a new cranberry based skin-care line. After having trouble finding natural products that could help with acne, hyperpigmentation and skin sensitivity for her clinic, Dr. Fidino created her own. Dr. Fidino's research found that...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Clothing store fire briefly closes Court Street

PASCO, Wash.- The Pasco Fire Department was dispatched to a commercial structure fire on Court Street around 4:30 a.m. on November, 23. When crews arrived on scene smoke could be seen coming from the Kiss of Death clothing store at 1832 West Court. According to the Pasco Fire Department, Court...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

The Rock in Kennewick resolves ADA violations, will pay $11,000

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The owners of The Rock Wood Fired Pizza in Kennewick have agreed to remedial measures and fines relating to its violation of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). Vanessa Waldref, U.S. Attorney for the eastern district of Washington announced the resolution on November, 22. "Persons with disabilities have...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Morning ice causing a few delays and crashes

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The freezing rain that fell Tuesday night has left icy conditions around the Columbia Basin and is causing some delayed starts for businesses and schools in the area. City offices and facilities in West Richland will now open at 10 a.m. Heritage University in Toppenish is currently running...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

PFLAG Benton Franklin, Out and About hosting vigil to honor those killed in Colorado Springs

PASCO, Wash. – PFLAG Benton Franklin is inviting the local community to honor those killed over the weekend in a deadly shooting at a LGBTQ club in Colorado Springs. In a collaboration with Out and About and community leaders, PFLAG Benton Franklin will be hosting a vigil for the victims, as well as to recognize the heroes who stopped the mass shooting.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
nbcrightnow.com

Thanksgiving crash injures family in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after 11 p.m. on Thanksgiving, Kennewick Police responded to a traffic collision in the area of East 10th and South Beech Street. The driver of a white Mitsubishi hit a parked car and then ran away before Police arrived, leaving injured family members at the scene. According...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

First HiVE patrol results for the region released

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol’s first HiVE patrols through the region brought in big numbers, according to a tweet from WSP’s Public Information Officer, Trooper Thorson. The "High Visibility Enforcement" or HiVE patrols were established in areas with high car crash rates in order to...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Local emergency responders ask public to stay home amid freezing rain

KENNEWICK, Wash. – YAKIMA COUNTY. Yakima County Fire District 5 is currently responding to multiple accidents within the district due to weather conditions. In a Facebook post, Fire District 5 is asking the public to take their time if they have to go out or don't go out at all as they expect the roads to get worse with overnight temperatures.
YAKIMA COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Kamiakin High School Alum cast in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'

KENNEWICK, Wash. - 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story' released on The Roku Channel Sept. 8th, 2022 starring Daniel Radcliffe as Al Yankovic himself, but also a local Kamiakin Alumni. Tommy O'Brien plays Weird Al's drummer, Jon "Bermuda" Schwartz, in the movie which comes full circle for O'Brien who became inspired...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Strike force convicts West Richland woman of COVID relief fraud

SPOKANE, Wash.- U.S. Attorney Vanessa R. Waldref has announced three more convictions for individuals that fraudulently obtained COVID relief funding. The three convictions are the latest by the Eastern Washington COVID-19 Fraud Strike Force. One of those convicted was Jimia Rae Cain, 52, of West Richland. According to court documents,...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

K-9 subdues harassment suspect in Finley

FINLEY, Wash.- Benton County Sheriff's Deputies responded to a residence in Finley for reports of threats with a firearm over the past few days. Deputies established probable cause for a felony harassment arrest and attempted to take a male suspect into custody. The suspect was uncooperative and when Deputies tried...
FINLEY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Avoid Bombing Range Rd as crews clean after collision

WEST RICHLAND, Wash. - Avoid the area of Bombing Range Road near Laurel Drive as law enforcement responds to a single-car crash. The driver is reportedly safe, but the vehicle needs to be moved from the road, according to the West Richland Police Department. The road is currently down to...
WEST RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

UPDATE: Benton City resident dead in single car crash on I-182 in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. – UPDATE 10:25 P.M. Benton City resident, Stephanie Hall Mullen, 40, died on scene after she lost control of her vehicle, according to a WSP press memo. The report states that Mullen had been driving too fast for the road conditions and her car rolled through the median and came to rest on the shoulder.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Yakama Nation asks people to remember "Native American History Day" on Friday

TOPPENISH, Wash.- November is Native American Heritage Month, a time to recognize and celebrate first peoples. In 2009 President Obama signed the "Native American History Day Resolution," designating the Friday after Thanksgiving as "Native American History Day." This year the Confederated Tribes and Bands of the Yakama Nation are encouraging...
TOPPENISH, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Woman's body found in Pasco now considered a manslaughter case

PASCO, Wash.- On November, 6, Pasco Police responded to the area of 28th and Hopkins for a potential homicide investigation. They found 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy dead from an apparent assault. Through their investigation the Pasco Police Department (PPD) has determined that Gooldy's injuries were not substantial enough to have caused...
PASCO, WA

