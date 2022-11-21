Read full article on original website
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
Steven Spielberg Has Made A Film Loosely Based On His Life
What kind of a childhood did award winning filmmaker Steven Spielberg have? Well, it looked similar to his many movies over the years and now he's made a movie about his childhood. Hap Erstein with PalmBeachArtsPaper.com shares his take on "The Fabelmans" and other new films at theaters, as well...
Legendary Television Producer Dies
We have received sad news from the entertainment world as legendary television producer Gene Perret, who worked on shows such as “The Carol Burnett Show,” “Three’s Company” and “Welcome Back Kotter,” has died at 85, according to Deadline.
‘The Flatshare’ stars did their own stunts: writing Post-its
LONDON (AP) — “The Flatshare” stars Jessica Brown Findlay and Anthony Welsh got to do all their own stunts in their new rom-com TV series. The stunts in question? Writing Post-it notes, which sometimes required multiple takes: “I got so many sent back being like, ‘It’s great, but that’s not how you spell that word,’” Brown Findlay laughed.
Drake Announces New Nike Collection Ft. Edot Baby, on Day of His Funeral
On the day of Edot Baby’s funeral, Drake released official photos of his line with NOCTA. The line features street uniform-wear “for all generations,” promoted by photos featuring young rappers Sugarhill Dot, DD Osama and Edot Baby. In his announcement about the “new Cardinal Stock” dropping soon,...
