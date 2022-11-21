Read full article on original website
Green bitcoin miner crashes, takes Aussie billionaire with it
An Australian software billionaire and climate change activist has likely taken a hit after a ‘green’ bitcoin mining firm he invested in saw its share price plummet by 94%. Atlassian founder Mike Cannon-Brookes owns shares in Iris Energy, a New South Wales-based sustainable mining firm that claims to...
Market manipulator liquidated trying to short Curve
A notorious market manipulator, responsible for last month’s attack on Mango Markets, yesterday attempted to crash the price of DeFi exchange Curve’s CRV token. DeFi users tracked his movements on-chain. They rallied around the token, pumping the price by over 40% and leading to Eisenberg’s short position being liquidated. However, DeFi lending protocol Aave was left with 2.64 million CRV (worth approximately $1.6 million) in bad debt upon liquidating the collateral.
FTX owes $3B to 50 creditors including Genesis and BlockFi
Legal filings have revealed that collapsed crypto exchange FTX owes its 50 biggest creditors more than $3 billion — and it could take them years to get even a small portion of it back. In the filings, released on Sunday, the company said it owed a minimum of $100...
Was Tether at the center of Sam Bankman-Fried’s empire?
Out of all the companies in the crypto industry, the demise of Sam Bankman-Fried’s (SBF) crypto exchange FTX was the most likely to pull stablecoin Tether (USDT) down with it. Tether has always maintained close links with SBF’s former empire. Indeed, the vast majority of all transactions that FTX processed involved USDT.
Stocks close mixed on Wall Street; S&P notches weekly gain
Stocks are closing mixed on Wall Street Friday, but major indexes all notched weekly gains. The S&P 500 edged lower Friday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose and the Nasdaq fell. Technology stocks were the biggest drags on the broader market. Markets were closed on Thursday for the Thanksgiving holiday and closed at 1 p.m. Eastern Friday. Long-term bond yields edged higher. Crude oil prices remained steady. Global shares were mixed amid worries about China’s lockdowns and restrictions to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
Report: 41% of small businesses can't pay rent this month
(The Center Square) – More than 40% of U.S. small business owners say they couldn’t pay rent on time or in full for the month of November, the highest this year. The small business network group Alignable released the survey, which found that the hardship varies by industry. A notable 57% of beauty salons said they couldn’t make rent as well as 45% of gyms, 44% of retail and 44% of restaurants. ...
Over 460 of the most promising startups of 2022 in edtech, fintech, crypto, cloud, proptech and more, according to VCs
Despite the rough economic environment for tech startups, some are thriving. We asked VCs to name the most promising ones across industries.
Online bank SoFi struggles amid FTX-inspired crypto probe
Online bank SoFi is fighting on two fronts after the White House paused student loans and senators began to probe its crypto operations in the wake of the collapse of Bahamas-based exchange FTX. This week, US senators wrote open letters to several bank regulators inquiring about SoFi’s crypto asset trading....
The curious case of FTX and Farmington State Bank, aka Moonstone
In bankruptcy filings, crypto exchange FTX revealed a curious connection to stablecoin Tether through a small bank in rural Washington. Farmington State Bank is in fact the 26th smallest bank in the US, out of over 4,700. Until this year, it employed three people. The bank was first formed in...
