Get your holiday shopping done with Captain Marty at the Outlet in Nags Head; Black Friday deals galore!
While you make arrangements to get your Christmas shopping done, keep an eye out for Captain Marty! Captain Marty will be making four separate appearances at the Outlets in Nags Head this holiday season between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. starting Friday, November 25, 2022. Capt. Marty’s full schedule of...
Joint Human Trafficking Task Force awarded to Outer Banks Hotline and Dare County Sheriff’s Office
For the past two years, Outer Banks Hotline, Inc., Dare County’s local domestic abuse, sexual assault and human trafficking crisis intervention and prevention center, in partnership with the Dare County Sheriff’s Office have worked to provide community outreach, awareness and prosecution of human trafficking. “Through the effort, we recognized the urgent need for a multidisciplinary regional human trafficking workforce so we jointly applied for a large federal grant through the U.S. Office for Victims of Crime to address the issue,” said Bronwyn Thornton, Executive Director of OB Hotline. To qualify for the grant, submissions required two agencies to collaborate on efforts that “support victim-centered and trauma-informed programs, policies and resources that promote justice, access and empowerment.”
Holiday diaper drive underway; Two drop-off locations in Kill Devil Hills
The Town of Kill Devil Hills is currently holding a holiday diaper drive to collect diapers for babies in the local community. The diapers collected will be donated to Children and Youth Partnership Diaper Bank. There are two collection boxes located within the town for drop-off:. Kill Devil Hills Town...
