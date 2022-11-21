ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

UNC Basketball vs. Iowa State: Game preview, info, prediction and more

The North Carolina Tar Heels’ men’s basketball program returns to action on Friday in the winner’s bracket of the Phil Knight Invitational. And after surviving a scare against Portland, the test gets a little tougher. Up next for the Tar Heels is Iowa State, fresh off a win over Villanova in overtime. The Cyclones improved to 4-0 with the win over the Wildcats, holding the lead for most of the second half before it went to overtime. They got the job done in the extra session and will now face its toughest test yet in No. 1 North Carolina. UNC used a late...
AMES, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy