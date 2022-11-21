Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Sports
Brazil Coach Defends Players Dancing After World Cup Goals: ‘Like We Respect the Arab Culture, Please Respect Ours'
Brazil coach Tite pleaded for “respect” if his players celebrate goals at the World Cup by dancing. Forward Raphinha revealed earlier this week that the team has prepared dances “up to the 10th goal” ahead of Brazil’s debut against Serbia on Thursday. Fellow forward Vinícius...
NBC Sports
World Cup tables – Group stage standings in full
The World Cup tables are shaping up to be very intriguing viewing as the group stage unfolds in Qatar. With teams now scrambling to be in the top two in order to reach the last 16, goal difference will make a big difference and it is going to be very tight and tense over the next few days.
NBC Sports
Iranian Players End National Anthem Silence at World Cup Vs. Wales
Iranian players sang their country’s national anthem ahead of their World Cup match against Wales on Friday, just four days after they stayed silent in an apparent act of support for protesters in Iran. Though the players were singing, there were a variety of emotional reactions from spectators inside...
NBC Sports
What Are the Best Rivalries to Watch for at the 2022 World Cup?
USA, England – Group B. Starting with rivalries in group games, Group B gets us started as there’s not a rivalry matchup in Group A (Qatar, Ecuador, Senegal, Netherlands). Group B will provide two, with USA vs. England surely being No. 1. The history between these two teams goes well beyond the football pitch, but USA has a win-tie-loss record of 1-1-0 against the Three Lions. Let’s see what fireworks this Thanksgiving matchup will have in store.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 schedule – how to watch, groups, calendar, match schedule, brackets, dates
The World Cup 2022 schedule is locked in and there is so much to look forward to ahead of the tournament in Qatar in November and December, as it is officially underway!. From the USMNT facing England the day after Thanksgiving to Mexico and Argentina squaring off in the group stages, Spain facing Germany, and Belgium vs Canada, there are plenty of intriguing games in the opening round.
Siya Kolisi urges South Africa not to be distracted by Erasmus ‘sideshow’
Siya Kolisi has called for a resolution to be found to the Rassie Erasmus saga, the Springboks captain insisting South Africa will not use it as an excuse as they seek a first win at Twickenham in eight years. Erasmus is banned from attending Saturday’s match after being sanctioned by...
NBC Sports
FIFA Fines Ecuador Over Fans' Discriminatory Chants in World Cup Opener
Ecuador won its opening match at the World Cup over Qatar, but it suffered a monetary loss in the wake of the game. FIFA fined the Ecuadorian soccer federation after fans at Al Bayt Stadium chanted discriminatory comments about Chileans. The jeers were reportedly aimed at Chile, which tried to...
NBC Sports
Mohammed Muntari Scores Qatar's First Ever World Cup Goal
Qatar is making its first World Cup appearance this year on home soil, and it now has its first goal. Mohammed Muntari scored in the 78th minute of Friday’s match against Senegal, becoming the first player to net a World Cup goal for Qatar. Ismaeel Mohammad earned the assist...
NBC Sports
Ronaldo Makes History as Portugal Holds On to Defeat Ghana in World Cup
For Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal, in between the tears and cheers, there was some history mixed in. Before taking the field in what could be his fifth and final World Cup, the 37-year-old Ronaldo was brought to tears during the national anthem. He went on to make history during Portugal’s 3-2 win over Ghana in Group H play on Sunday, becoming the first male player to score in five separate World Cups.
NBC Sports
World Cup player rankings: Who are the top 25 players in Qatar?
Our World Cup player rankings have landed, as we select the top 25 players in Qatar after the first round of games for all 32 teams at the tournament. Of course, this is going to change a lot during the World Cup and we will be updating this list as all the action happens in Qatar.
NBC Sports
World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings
With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. And the intrigue’s only increased with Saudi Arabia’s upset of Argentina. While Mexico and Poland battled to a 0-0 draw.
NBC Sports
Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales
Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage time and Ramin Rezaeian added another tally three minutes later to give Iran a stunning 2-0 victory at Ahmad bin Ali Stadium on Friday.
NBC Sports
When and where is the 2026 World Cup?
This year marks the very first time that the World Cup is taking place in the Middle East. Qatar, which is the smallest nation to ever host the event, has average high temperatures in June and July of over 100 degrees Fahrenheit, which is why FIFA made the decision to host the 22nd edition of the World Cup in the Fall. As always, this year’s World Cup marks four years until the next edition of the tournament, which will make history with three different nations hosting matches. See below for location information for both the 2022 and 2026 World Cups.
Comments / 0