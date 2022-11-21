Read full article on original website
Vogue
Shakira Shakes Up A Christmas Dinner In A Sheer Gown In Burberry’s Festive Campaign
What does Shakira look forward to most at this time of year? “Slowing down. Eating too much. Celebrating life,” she tells Vogue. This Christmas, the global superstar can add settling back to watch her debut appearance in a major fashion campaign to that list. The “Hips Don’t Lie” singer is the star of Burberry’s 2022 festive campaign, including a short film called The Night Before that finds Shakira wearing a sheer gown that echoes Lila Moss’s Met Gala look, and striding along a dining table clad in the British brand’s iconic house check.
Vogue
Alessandro Michele’s Best Gucci Street-Style Looks
Alessandro Michele is leaving Gucci, the Italian luxury goods company that he helmed from 2015 to 23 November. His time at the brand will be remembered for name-in-lights collaborations with the likes of Dapper Dan and Harry Styles, as well as brands such as Balenciaga and Adidas. Few labels have been as popular in our street-style pictures. Scroll through to see famous faces, from A$AP Rocky to Rihanna, in their best Gucci looks.
reviewed.com
Shop 10 party-ready plus-size outfits for an unforgettable holiday season
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Everywhere you look, restaurants and shops are stringing up twinkle lights, adorning their windows and doors with ribbons, and adding festive greenery wherever it fits. You know what that means: The holidays are here. As you begin to think over your calendar for the next few weeks, you may find that you have more than a few parties on your agenda. No matter the number of events, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of time to find a holiday outfit worthy of stepping out in.
A shopping guide to the best … knee-high boots
From the snake print to the spangly, get through the winter in a pair of stylish statement boots
Vogue
Florence Nails ’90s Grunge Style In A Slip Dress And Platforms
#Barbiecore may increasingly seem like a distant summer memory, but Florence Pugh is keen to keep interest in the colour pink alive. From rose to blush, peach to magenta, pink is a colour that the actor returns to time and again – see the sheer Valentino PP pink gown she wore to the house’s couture show in July, for just one example.
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales’s Dazzling State Dinner Outfit Honoured Both Princess Diana And The Queen
Kate Middleton has made her first black-tie appearance as the Princess of Wales. At a state banquet for President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa, she stepped out in a white caped gown by Jenny Packham. Adorned with shimmering beading and a boat neckline, the dress was a demure, yet still high-fashion, choice for an evening at Buckingham Palace.
Stay Chic & Cozy With These 25 Slippers for Women; Your Feet Will Thank Us Later!
There’s nothing quite like the rude awakening of your toasty toes hitting a cold cruel floor in the morning. Although it is a confirmation that we are firmly in fall—with the holiday season right around the corner—it’s also perhaps a sign that it’s time to add slippers to your shopping list. Not only do they genuinely serve a purpose of keeping your feet warm and protected when you’re hanging out at home, they’re also a small way to give yourself some much needed pampering. Pro tip: wear your slippers with fuzzy socks for a truly indulgent experience.
Vogue
The Vogue Beauty Editors’ Picks From Sephora’s Black Friday Sale
There isn’t a better time to stock up on your most-wanted beauty products than during the Black Friday sales, and all the other Cyber-related deals that come with it. And with everything from big ticket items, such as ghd hair tools, to time-tested make-up heroes, Sephora is a one-stop bargain beauty shop this week.
Kristin Cavallari Elevates Red High-Slit Minidress With Matching Lace-Up Sandals for 21 Seeds Cookbook Party
Kristin Cavallari gave holiday style a slick spin on Wednesday night. Posing at an event she hosted at Casita Hollywood in Los Angeles for the launch of low-calorie tequila brand 21 Seeds’ Infused Tequila Cookbook Club, Cavallari wore a bright red minidress with a structural paneled base. The piece featured thin asymmetric straps attached to a draped neckline, given a sharp twist with a short thigh-high slit. A thick gold watch completed the “Hills” star’s ensemble, as well as a deep black manicure and pedicure. When it came to footwear, Cavallari strapped into a set of slick heeled sandals. Her pair featured red...
ETOnline.com
Michael Kors Black Friday Deals Are Here: Save Up to 60% On Handbags, Puffer Jackets, Loafers and More
Black Friday is always the perfect excuse to do a little shopping. As we revamp our wardrobes for the chillier months with affordable designer clothing, Michael Kors is here to help us celebrate the season with can't-miss deals. The Michael Kors Cyber Week Event is taking up to 60% off over a thousand styles, so you can save on new totes, handbags, loafers, dresses, and even coats for the winter.
Elite Daily
Zara’s Pre-Black Friday 2022 Sales Include 40% Off Outerwear
The Black Friday shopping frenzy starts earlier and earlier every year. Setting aside the existential terrors of late-stage capitalism, the rise of pre-Black Friday sales is a nice way to sidestep the chaos of shopping directly after Thanksgiving. One brand that understands how overwhelming scrambling for deals on Black Friday can be is Zara. While Zara does have a Black Friday sale every year, the brand beloved by fashion girlies on a budget also has some pre-Black Friday sales you can shop right now. From puffer jackets to vegan leather leggings, the clothes in Zara’s pre-Black Friday 2022 sales include both on-trend statement pieces and wardrobe staples.
TODAY.com
This $34 dress will be my go-to layering piece now through winter
When the temperature starts to drop, I firmly lean into sweater weather season. I'm talking cozy knits, jeans, boots and tons of layers every day until spring rolls back around. So, when a fall dress does catch my eye, it has to be both very cute and deeply versatile. (Bonus if it also happens to be affordable.)
Vogue
Keira Knightley Has A Night In White Lace At A Candlelit Dinner In Honour Of Erdem
Erdem Moralıoğlu hosted friends including Keira Knightley, Sheila Atim and Orlando director Sally Potter at an intimate dinner at Sessions Arts Club in London on Thursday night. Knightley, who has been wearing Erdem on the red carpet since the London brand’s early days, attended with her husband James Righton, and wore a white lace confection from the spring/summer 2023 collection, unveiled at the British Museum in September.
goodmorningamerica.com
15 cozy sweaters that feel just like cashmere but won't break the bank
We love the feel of cashmere but not the hefty price tag that comes along with it. The good news is there are plenty of sweaters out there that feel just as soft as the real deal, with prices that fit a wider range of budgets. Shop our picks below,...
Vogue
The Princess Of Wales Has Made The Cape Her Occasionwear Superpower
Anyone hoping to make an entrance at a big event this party season should revisit Elizabeth Taylor arriving in Ancient Rome in Cleopatra. In a famous (and famously expensive) scene in Joseph L Mankiewicz’s 1963 epic, the Egyptian queen leaves the crowds awestruck as she sweeps into the city on an enormous marble sphinx. In reality, litters are difficult to come by (though Billy Porter managed it for the 2019 Met Gala), but it wasn’t only the props that made her arrival so memorable. There was also the not insignificant matter of that gold dress – complete with a cape crafted to resemble the wings of a phoenix.
Men's Health
Stylish Gifts For Men Who Have Everything
In case you hadn’t heard, the holidays are coming up fast. Like, right around the corner. These days, it behooves every man to beat the holiday rush, so he’s not shopping at the last minute—and coming up with nothing in the end. The struggle is doubly hard...
Hypebae
Harry Styles’ Pleasing Pop-Ups Return for Christmas
Harry Styles‘ whimsical beauty brand, Pleasing, is set to return to its physical glory, just in time for the holidays. In the run-up to the festive season, Pleasing will open three ‘holiday’ stores in London, New York and Los Angeles to mark the brand’s first 12 months in business. Visitors will have the opportunity to check out a range of in-store exclusives and get the chance to customize their PleasingPolish sets for loved ones. Through American Express, the brand’s official holiday partner, AE cardholders will have exclusive access to the pop-ups, with the ability to shop products at all three locations one hour before opening.
Avec Les Filles Early Black Friday Sale: Shop Faux Leather Faves From Just $55
The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!. Thanksgiving is just around the corner, which means the biggest shopping weekend of the entire year is closer...
Vogue
All It Took Was One Last Pair Of Baggy Thigh-High Boots For Kim To Reach Peak Kardashian
You might have thought we reached peak Kim Kardashian at the point the star was marching on a treadmill wearing a sauna suit during her quest to lose 16 pounds for the Met Gala. Or when she wrapped her entire person in Balenciaga hazard tape. Her morph suit? That was close too.
ETOnline.com
Kate Spade's Black Friday Sale Is Happening Now: Save Up to 50% On Designer Handbags and Holiday Gifts
One thing we love even more than a brand new designer bag is a good sale, and you can score both with Kate Spade's site-wide Black Friday sale offering discounts on everything right now. The New York-based fashion house is revered for its collection of polished purses, clothing, shoes, jewelry, and even phone cases. Through November 27, the Kate Spade Black Friday sale is offering designer deals up to 50% off using code BLACKFRIYAY — including fall and winter style essentials like gorgeous leather handbags and boots.
