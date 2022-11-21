Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Everywhere you look, restaurants and shops are stringing up twinkle lights, adorning their windows and doors with ribbons, and adding festive greenery wherever it fits. You know what that means: The holidays are here. As you begin to think over your calendar for the next few weeks, you may find that you have more than a few parties on your agenda. No matter the number of events, you’ll want to make sure you have plenty of time to find a holiday outfit worthy of stepping out in.

6 DAYS AGO