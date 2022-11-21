ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
JoJo Siwa Says She Probably Won't Talk To Candace Cameron Bure Again After Her Gay Marriage Comments

By Larry Fitzmaurice
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ghXJz_0jIkBNeO00

JoJo Siwa might have just given the final word on the ongoing feud between her and Candace Cameron Bure .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q1Nty_0jIkBNeO00
Steve Granitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images, Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

OK, brief recap: Back in July, JoJo posted a since-deleted TikTok calling Candace the "rudest" celebrity she'd ever met. Candace apologized , family members got involved , and the whole thing just kind of died down.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y2g3Z_0jIkBNeO00
Momodu Mansaray / Getty Images, Paul Archuleta / Getty Images

Then, last week, Candace made comments regarding her role at the Great American Family Network — suggesting that, unlike the Hallmark Network, the channel would focus on highlighting "traditional marriage" instead of depicting gay marriage as well. People weren't happy , and understandably so.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1skU2C_0jIkBNeO00
Jose Perez / GC Images / Getty Images

One of those people was JoJo, who called out Candace on Instagram and said that her comments were "rude and hurtful to a whole community of people."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dEIgm_0jIkBNeO00

"Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with the intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press," she wrote.

Jc Olivera / Getty Images

In an interview with People , JoJo said that her response to Candace was a result of "learning that I have a chance to use my voice, use my platform for something good and to change the world for the better."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=235XLJ_0jIkBNeO00
Mega / GC Images / Getty Images

"I think that's a really cool position to be in. I am being honest and maybe being a little disruptive to somebody's life, but it's what I believe in. And so to have good people stand behind you with it felt really nice."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49p0ST_0jIkBNeO00
Steve Granitz / WireImage / Getty Images

JoJo also said that she hadn't spoken to Candace since her comments, and that "I don't think we ever will again" — which is very reasonable!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0lmGjB_0jIkBNeO00
Jose Perez / GC Images / Bauer-Griffin / Getty Images

"That's what's fucked up," she added. "You not liking gay marriage, do your thing girl. You being religious, do your thing girl. Of course, I would want everybody to do what they want to do."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WSBhL_0jIkBNeO00
Gregg Deguire / Getty Images

"But to purposely exclude someone because of who they love, that's shitty."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34N6Bn_0jIkBNeO00
Steven Ferdman / Getty Images

We'll let you know if Candace decides to respond.

Comments / 49

Donna Cooper
2d ago

why is it people doing things against God commands feelings and opinions matter more than someone who obeys God laws this country was better off when people shared the fundamental principles of the Bible I comend Candice for her bravery for standing up for her Christian values

Reply(6)
31
Guest
2d ago

No one cares jo jo. Get your woke head out of your butt. It’s ok to believe in traditional marriage. Not everyone sleeps around with anything that has a pulse

Reply(2)
30
uncle fu ker
2d ago

I'm sure Candace won't miss any sleep. BTW if gay marriage is against someone's religion or faith then that's their beliefs just like it's your right to have yours. that's the beauty of living in America. go to the middle east and see how your treated for voicing your beliefs and faith.

Reply(1)
19
