Photo: Genna Martin via Getty ImagesTuesday's rain marks a return to normal for Seattle after the city set a new November dry streak record of 14 days, breaking the previous 13-day record set in 2000. The unusual dry spell was caused by a high pressure system that kept storms out and led to stagnant air, poor air quality and burn bans. Driving the news: Seattle is predicted to get .25 to .50 inches of rain in 24 hours before the skies dry up again between Wednesday and Thursday, according to Justin Shaw of Seattle Weather Blog and the National...

SEATTLE, WA ・ 3 DAYS AGO