Starbucks Unexpectedly Closing This LocationBryan DijkhuizenSeattle, WA
3 Great Pizza Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Chronicle
Snow in Washington Mountain Passes Could Affect Holiday Travel This Weekend
Rain and mountain snow expected to hit Western Washington this weekend could make holiday travel difficult, especially on Sunday in the Cascade mountain passes, the National Weather Service warned Thursday. The worst of the weather is expected Saturday night through late Sunday, when the heaviest of the snowfall will blanket...
natureworldnews.com
Heavy Rains and Mountain Snow to Unload in Northwest; Seattle Could Expect Relief from Dry weather
Residents in Seattle will feel relief from the dry weather conditions due to heavy rain. The latest weather noted that rain and mountain snow would emerge in the Northwest. As many travelers were ready for Thanksgiving in a few days, the forecast revealed that Seattle's recorded dry weather streak would end after rain unloaded this week.
KING-5
Best of Western Washington winners revealed! - 2022's Best
WASHINGTON — As 2022 wraps up, we've polled our viewers once again to see which local spots deserve to win a title in our annual Best of Western Washington contest. Below is the final list of winners. Congratulations to all!. This Kitsap County shop serves up authentic poke with...
Seattle's record-setting dry spell ends — and icy winds are coming
Photo: Genna Martin via Getty ImagesTuesday's rain marks a return to normal for Seattle after the city set a new November dry streak record of 14 days, breaking the previous 13-day record set in 2000. The unusual dry spell was caused by a high pressure system that kept storms out and led to stagnant air, poor air quality and burn bans. Driving the news: Seattle is predicted to get .25 to .50 inches of rain in 24 hours before the skies dry up again between Wednesday and Thursday, according to Justin Shaw of Seattle Weather Blog and the National...
Timeline: Tracking Tuesday's rain, wind, and mountain snow
SEATTLE — The past two weeks of November have been quiet and dry for western Washington. November is typically the wettest month of the year at Sea-Tac, averaging 6.31 inches of precipitation. This November, Sea-Tac has only picked up 1.67 inches of rain and is in the midst of a 14-day dry streak.
bonnersferryherald.com
VIDEO: Freezing rain and a wintry mix falls on the Inland Northwest
Rain, snow, and ice return to the Inland Northwest Tuesday as an incoming storm sweeps the region. Winter Weather Advisories are in place in anticipation of the impacts of the storm. The worst of it will be Tuesday before slow improvements arrive in time for Thanksgiving day. The biggest impacts...
Chronicle
Free Entry at Washington State Parks the Day After Thanksgiving
Want to skip the Black Friday sales and get outside instead? Washington state parks will offer free entry Friday for Native American Heritage Day. A Discover Pass — normally $10 for a day or $30 for a year — won't be required to access state parks. Access to recreation areas managed by the state Department of Natural Resources and the Department of Fish and Wildlife is also free.
MyNorthwest.com
Snow causes spinouts, closes stretches of I-90 in Cascades
Snow and ice made Thanksgiving travel through the Cascade passes difficult Tuesday, with eastbound I-90 traffic shut down in two places because of spinouts. Tuesday morning saw freezing rain on Snoqualmie Pass, which quickly escalated to several inches of snow falling as the day continued. The issues started when large...
KREM
Multiple crashes reported across Inland Northwest following Tuesday snow
SPOKANE, Wash. — Law enforcement and other agencies reported numerous car crashes around the Inland Northwest on Tuesday, as snow fell across the region. By Wednesday morning, most major roads were clear but the fog was an issue in many areas. WSDOT reminded drivers to "turn on your headlights and don't out drive your visibility."
q13fox.com
Pediatric respiratory cases, flu strain Pacific Northwest hospitals
PORTLAND, Ore. - Children’s hospitals in the Pacific Northwest are struggling to maintain enough space for their young patients, and some report being over capacity amid increasing strain due to a surge in respiratory illness and hospitalizations. At the same time, the Seattle area’s first pediatric death from flu...
KREM
School closures: Snow and ice cancel, delay Washington schools ahead of Thanksgiving
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A storm that brought snow and ice to central and eastern Washington has forced some school districts to cancel or delay school on Wednesday, Nov. 23. Closures include Moses Lake and Quincy School Districts. For drivers heading out this morning be prepared for slick roads,...
Chronicle
Washington Bans Spring Black Bear Hunting
Spring recreational black bear hunting was banned indefinitely by the state last week. The state Fish and Wildlife Commission voted 5-4 on Friday against recreational black bear hunting in the spring, effectively banning the annual practice unless the commission reverses. The commission said Friday the ban doesn't preclude the Washington...
seattlemedium.com
Ports In Washington To Share $71 Million
There are five Washington ports that will receive $71.4 million dollars to boost the local and state maritime economy. To be exact, $71,488,445 in federal grants have been awarded to Port of Grays Harbor, Northwest Seaport Alliance Port of Seattle, Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, Port of Olympia, and the Port of Port Angeles.
MyNorthwest.com
Flu season wreaking havoc on kids in Washington state
Flu season has started early this year, creating a perfect storm with RSV and COVID that is wreaking havoc on kids. In Snohomish County, a quarter of flu tests came back positive at last count 10 days ago — and the county believes that figure now may be closer to half of all tests.
opb.org
King Tides are ready to roll onto Oregon Coast
This week, the Oregon Coast is expecting a series of King Tides, which are the highest tides of the year. The term is non-scientific and refers to when the moon, sun and Earth align at their closest points and the gravitational pull on the Earth is the greatest. Meg Reed...
KOMO News
Truck nearly goes off Ballard Bridge in Seattle
SEATTLE, Wash. — Traffic was backed up on the Ballard Bridge in Seattle during the evening commute Tuesday following a collision on the bridge. A pickup truck struck the railing of the bridge and ended up with its two front wheels over the side of the bridge. The driver...
3 Great Pizza Places in Washington
Pizza on a platePhoto byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Washington and you also happen to love pizza, this article is for you because below I have put together a list of three amazing pizza spots in Washington that are known for serving delicious food every day of the week.
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
mltnews.com
Washington State Patrol ‘HiVE’ enforcement week two happening Nov. 26
The Washington State Patrol (WSP) will once again be focusing its efforts to reduce serious injury and fatality collisions during a “High Visibility Enforcement” (HiVE) patrol Saturday, Nov. 26. This will be the second of four HiVE patrols occurring in conjunction with statewide efforts during the upcoming holiday...
alaskasnewssource.com
4 die outside Seattle after Alaska company’s plane crashes
Nolan Klouda of the University of Alaska's Center for Economic Development details the Center's latest report, which indicates Alaska's economic performance is among the worst in the country. Incentive program to shop local enters its fifth year in Palmer. Updated: 5 hours ago. The chamber has calculated $2,151,900 in revenue...
