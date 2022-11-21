Read full article on original website
Valencia scores World Cup-best third goal in Ecuador draw
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) — Ecuador striker Énner Valencia scored a World Cup-best third goal Friday in a 1-1 draw against the Netherlands that eliminated host nation Qatar from the tournament. The draw gave both the Dutch and Ecuador one point apiece to move them to four points...
World Cup notes: What's up with all the scoreless draws this year?
There have already been four times as many scoreless draws in this year's World Cup in Qatar as there were in the entire 2018 tournament. What gives?
Soccer-Qatar eliminated from World Cup after Netherlands and Ecuador draw
DOHA, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Qatar became the first team to be eliminated from the World Cup on Friday after Group A rivals the Netherlands and Ecuador drew 1-1. The Dutch and Ecuador each have four points, Senegal have three. Qatar are without a point after they lost their opening game 2-0 to Ecuador and then went down 3-1 to Senegal earlier on Friday. They cannot qualify whatever happens in their final match against the Dutch on Tuesday.
China sentences Chinese-Canadian star Kris Wu to 13 years
A Chinese court on Friday sentenced Chinese-Canadian pop star Kris Wu to 13 years in prison on charges including rape. Beijing’s Chaoyang District Court said Wu was given 11 years and 6 months for a 2020 rape, and 1 year and 10 months for the “crime of assembling a crowd to engage in sexual promiscuity” in a 2018 incident in which he and others allegedly assaulted two women they had gotten drunk. The court said the three victims in the rape case had also been drunk and were unable to resist. It said a combined 13-year sentence was agreed...
