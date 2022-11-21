Read full article on original website
batterypower.com
Atlanta Braves 2022 Minor League Player Review: Adam Shoemaker
The Atlanta Braves used their 11th round selection in the 2021 MLB Draft to go overslot and nab a large (6’6”) prep left-hander with some real promise: Adam Shoemaker. The Canadian hurler debuted in 2021, but only threw five innings after signing — making 2022 his first real taste of pro ball.
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: 2023 Hall of Fame Ballot Announced and Potential outfield targets for Braves
While the baseball offseason is all about moves teams could make to improve their teams for the future, it also offers a chance at immortality to some of the game’s past performers. On Monday, the 2023 Hall of Fame ballot was announced, and once again, former Braves Billy Wagner and Andruw Jones will look to take a major step toward deserved enshrinement in Cooperstown.
