Strictly judge Shirley Ballas in tears as son Mark wins Dancing With The Stars
Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas shed a few tears after her son Mark Ballas won Dancing With The Stars. Professional dancer Mark and his celebrity partner Charli D'Amelio were crowned the 2022 winners of DWTS on Monday (November 21), so Shirley took to social media to congratulate the pair in a heartfelt post.
‘Love Actually’ cast reunites after 20 years for ABC special
It’s been 20 years since the cast of the holiday classic “Love Actually” have all been in the same room.
Corrie 23/11/22: Awkward Questions (8pm Start)
Martha (Stephanie Beacham) in on her way back. Who should Ken be with?. Welcome to the first Corrie thread of the week. Thanks to sam_gee and FM Lover for last week’s episode threads. This is Monday’s episode, delayed due to some malarkey called the World Cup. The next...
I'm A Celebrity 2022 - Day 19: Vote off #6 - November 24 - 9pm - ITV1
One week of November left, 2 steps away from Cyclone, and 3 steps from the winner being crowned. Fifth person to leave is.... https://tellymix.co.uk/reality-tv/643443-tonights-im-a-celebrity-2022-results-who-left-fifth-celebrity-leaves-camp.html. And then there were 6 left in there, as we head into the final Thursday in camp. Reminder, technically not the final Thursday of the series...
Corrie - Mary
I actually believe Patti Clare is a decent actress. However, oh my good God, what have the producers/writers done to the character of Mary? Every appearance is cringingly awful. I’m presuming the powers that be consider her funny but it’s just so bad I almost have to look away. This play nonsense is totally horrendous to sit through.
Corrie. Thursday 24th November, at 8pm. If I Had a Hammer.
Good evening fellow Corrie watchers, and welcome to tonight's episode discussion - on a Thursday. Hope steals a hammer from Tyrone's tool box and hides her cash in a tin in a cupboard. In the school corridor, Hope approaches a couple of year 11 girls and tells them that she'll be giving a reading from the John Stape book later.
Best and Worst Choreographers
Of the pros, past and present, who’s choreography do you rate highly/ not at all?. Of the current line up, I’d say Nikita and Gio have been smashing it recently, with Amy and Dianne creating some uninspired routines. Everyone has had their dud weeks/series but I would say...
EastEnders' Lola Pearce shares heartbreaking news in brain tumour story
EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders' Lola Pearce was forced to share the sad news about her diagnosis publicly tonight (November 24). Lola was diagnosed with a brain tumour earlier this month, and was later told that her illness is terminal. While Lola's loved ones have been supporting her through treatment, she...
2022 Week 10 Spoiler/Cats/Cheese/Chat Thread - DO NOT POST RESULTS OUTSIDE THIS THREAD
Week 10 already? How fast is this series flying by?. Welcome to the spoiler thread, where discussion about furry friends, food and general waffle is also very welcome (had to tweak it all slightly to fit it in the title, but I tried my best). As ever, we send a...
EE: which characters wouldn’t you mind returning as a recast?
Some characters are too iconic to recast but other past characters could probably return if the original actor/actress didn’t want to come back. I’d be ok with a little mo and Zoe recast. It’s been long enough that they could look a bit different and I personally didn’t feel like either were ‘iconic’ characters. But I do think their characters would benefit and enhance current storylines.
ED: Victoria's make-up.
Has anyone else noticed how over made-up Victoria is since she's reappeared. The actress is naturally pretty and doesn't need it, it looks silly and clown- like in her role, which in terms of location and uniform, is very casual. It's not like she's Priya or Leyla. Has anyone else...
Sharon Marshall
Sharon Marshall the lady’s who speaks about the soaps on this morning … I saw her at the park a few days ago…. Sharon Marshall the lady’s who speaks about the soaps on this morning … I saw her at the park a few days ago….
Will This TV Still Get BBC in the Future?
Next to my computer desk I have a small, 9 inch screen, TV. It is badged as "Maplin" which gives an idea of its age. Model No: A00WG. I have done re-scans on both "auto" and manually on each of the 6 Freeview muxes, but I don't get anything when I select 799 - the BBC's new Information Channel - it says "Invalid Channel".
The Lone Ranger BBC TV 1949-1960’s
Only us oldies will remember this USA TV series broadcast on BBC TV children's hour during the 1950’s andthe 1960”s! 🌞🌞🌞. There were some episodes shown on Talking Pictures TV when they started their Saturday Morning Pictures slot, as I recall they showed about seven or eight episodes before taking it off, a few months later it came back with another batch, again only a handful of episodes, don’t think they’ve shown anymore since.
ED - Chloe
Went from being afraid of her own shadow to now being the new loose lipped bitch in town........there is no doubt in her mind, she can't possibly be wrong about her suspicions even though she is sharing with all and sundry. It's poor filler. She's a poor actress. Please let...
It's clear as day that Matt will win
Let's be honest the rest of them are too boring with the exception of Owen, but youngsters don't follow this show and won't be voting for him and his looks. Good on Matt for redeeming himself. By going on a reality TV show he is redeeming himself, in what way...
Hollyoaks casts Izzie Yip as Honour's niece Shing Lin
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Hollyoaks psychologist Honour Chen-Williams welcomes her niece Shing Lin to the village over Christmas. It's now confirmed that Izzie Yip will play the newcomer, who turns up with her parents Mei Lian and Meng Chye in the hope of raising Mason Chen-Williams's spirits. However, the excitement of...
Channel 5 Problem
Has anyone else had problems with recoedings on Channel 5?. Last week I found that Motorway Cops had been recorded instead of another programme that I had not set to be recorded. I was also unable to record Alexander Armstrong's South Korea from the EPG. Last night The Yorkshire Vet was recorded and then again, but it was actually Alexander Armstrong's South Korea. Surely it's not my Humax at Fault. It has only been Channel 5 with problems. No problems with any other channels when future programmes have failed to record.
"You won't believe this" - C4
In this show Ellie Taylor was the host as 4 "suspects" telling preposterous stories about alleged real life encounters were grilled by 2 interrogators such as experienced police detectives. This was done twice during the programme, i.e. 8 suspects in all. Only one of the 4 suspects was telling the...
Sorry but Babatunde did not deserve to be voted out ahead of Chris tonight
I really dont know why the public think Chris Moyles is more entertaining than others as he acts so miserable in camp. The bloke is useless at doing trials and could not answer a question that he is suppose to know the answer to. I would like to know the reason why Babatunde who is more entertaining in my opinion was voted out tonight ahead of Chris as at this rate he could make Celebrity Cyclone.
