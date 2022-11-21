Read full article on original website
therecord-online.com
Pa. House Democrats will lose their majority for at least a few weeks. Here’s why.
HARRISBURG — Democrats won control of the Pennsylvania state House on Nov. 8, but their majority is going to disappear for at least a few weeks in the new year. Republicans will have a temporary 101-99 edge in the 203-seat chamber, in part because of the death of a longtime lawmaker whose seat must be filled in a special election.
How Democrat Josh Shapiro won Pennsylvania’s 2022 election for governor
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — In his successful bid for Pennsylvania governor, Josh Shapiro received more votes than any other gubernatorial candidate in commonwealth history. And he didn’t just get a lot of votes. The attorney general also won by a margin not...
Doug Mastriano supporters flooding Pa. courts with baseless recount petitions
PHILADELPHIA — Doug Mastriano lost by a lot. But some of his supporters wrongly believe the results are inaccurate, and they think they’ve found a way to do something about it. So now election denial groups are flooding Pennsylvania courts with petitions seeking to force hand recounts under a little-known provision of state election law.
Pa. House Republican leadership gets a shakeup as control of the chamber is in limbo
House Majority Leader Kerry Benninghoff, R-Centre, is bowing out of his leadership role with control of the lower chamber uncertain. The post Pa. House Republican leadership gets a shakeup as control of the chamber is in limbo appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Future of bicycle safety bill uncertain after Pennsylvania Senate amendments lead to veto
PITTSBURGH — A white bicycle adorned in flowers sits at the intersection of Forbes and South Bellefield avenues in Oakland, where Susan Hicks died in 2015 while riding her bicycle. “I think it really woke a lot of people up, from PennDOT, from the universities, from the city …...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Protected bike lane bill named for Pittsburgher vetoed over late GOP amendments
Pittsburgh officials have tried for years to make streets safer for cyclists by installing bike lanes protected by parked cars. Those efforts recently hit a snag after Gov. Tom Wolf vetoed a road safety bill because of an amendment added to it. After cyclist and University of Pittsburgh staffer Susan...
abc27.com
Why the ‘red wave’ never happened in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Looking back on Election Day, a heavily anticipated “red wave” never materialized and the Democratic party scored major wins. However, there is still debate as to why Election Day results favored the Democrats. An election dissection is currently happening in Harrisburg, and even...
wdiy.org
Pennsylvania Is Asking Counties to Conduct a ‘Risk-Limiting Audit.’ Here’s What That Is
As part of what will be a routine effort to verify Pennsylvania’s election results, the Department of State has asked counties to perform what’s known as a risk-limiting audit. WITF’s Sam Dunklau explains what that is. Read the full story at: https://www.witf.org/2022/11/18/pennsylvanias-risk-limiting-election-audit-explained/. (Original air-date: 11/21/22)
newsfromthestates.com
Krasner hits GOP in post-impeachment presser
PHILADELPHIA — In his first media appearance since a sharply divided state House voted 107 to 85 on Nov. 16 to send articles of impeachment against him to the state Senate for a trial, Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner joined community leaders in calling House Republicans’ efforts to remove him from office a move to “silence” Philadelphia voters.
PennLive.com
DeSantis-Trump battle already starts to take shape in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH — With a loud crowd in Pittsburgh thrusting signs in the air, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took to the stage at the downtown hotel and stirred the people to their feet with calls to “make Pennsylvania free” and “put on the full armor of God.”
townsquaredelaware.com
Republican chair asks NCC election officials to resign
The chair of the Delaware Republican Party is calling for two election officials to resign after an election she calls “flawed in ways Delaware has never experienced, and should never experience again.”. According to GOP leader Jane Brady, “ineffective and incompetent management” caused 10 or more polling locations to...
Strong voter turnout in Allegheny County and lower turnout in Philadelphia raises questions
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Despite fewer registered voters, Allegheny County out-voted Philadelphia County in this year's general election.Voters in Allegheny County turned out to vote, while those in Philadelphia County were just so-so, which meant Allegheny outvoted its bigger brother by 67,000 votes."That is really going to translate into greater political influence," Democratic political strategist J.J. Balaban of Philadelphia said. "People around the state are paying attention to that sort of thing."Balaban said Allegheny County's strength helps in Democratic primaries but the surrounding counties have lost influence in Democratic contests. "The challenge is the whole Pittsburgh region as a whole has...
Yardley-Based Politician to Move His District Office. Read to Learn When and Where
A Bucks County politician will be moving his district office to another part of the area as he continues to work on important local issues. Perry Warren, a State Representative for the 31st Legislative District, is moving his longtime office to another part of town. His new headquarters will be located at 509 Floral Vale Boulevard in Yardley.
beavercountyradio.com
Inflation Gives Pay Raise Gift to Top Pennsylvania Officials
(File Photo of The Pennsylvania State Capitol Building, in downtown Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.) HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Inflation is gift-wrapping a salary increase for Pennsylvania state lawmakers, judges and top executive branch officials in 2023. That includes boosting rank-and-file lawmakers and district judges into six-figure territory. Salaries will rise nearly 8%, a figure tied by state law to the year-over-year change in the area consumer price index. That’s about 50% higher than what federal data shows for average private sector wages in Pennsylvania. The increase applies to more than 1,300 positions, including the governor, all lawmakers and state and county judges. They are already enjoying a substantial bump in pay this year. The highest paid will be state Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Todd at about $252,000.
Red-to-Blue Flip of the Pa. House Came Down to Voters in Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler
Hyper-local voters from Montgomery County communities have statewide political implications.Photo byiStock. The recent win for Democrat Melissa Cerrato flipped a seat in the Commonwealth’s red-to-blue political spectrum. The majority-party shift resulted from voters in the state’s 151st Legislative District, comprising Upper Dublin, Montgomeryville, Horsham, and Ambler. Jon Kamp and Scott Calvert brought nationwide coverage of the change to readers of The Wall Street Journal.
billypenn.com
What to know about James ‘Jimmy’ DeLeon, the former judge running for Philadelphia mayor
Former judge James “Jimmy” DeLeon has entered the race for Philadelphia mayor, announcing Tuesday that he will run in the crowded Democratic primary. DeLeon served as a municipal judge for 34 years, and he’s involved in the Philadelphia Democratic City Committee as chair of the legal committee.The 75-year-old Germantown resident said he will bring a “no-shenanigans-let’s-follow-the-law-there-will-be-order-in-the-courtroom” style to City Hall, if elected.
Party Lines Arise in Commissioner Discussion on Montgomery County’s 2023 Budget Proposal
Party lines were sharply drawn at a recent meeting in Norristown to discuss the county’s 2023 budget. Democrats Valerie Arkoosh (chair) and Ken Lawrence (vice chair) indicated approval. And Republican Joe Gale voiced dissent. Rachel Ravina captured the divergence for The Reporter Online.
A Good Number Of The Nation’s “Karens” Call Philly & Jersey Home
Uh-oh. That's not something this region wanted to hear. However, unfortunately, it's not that hard to believe. Philly, Jersey, listen up. We've got to take several seats. According to a new study published by Bionic, both Pennsylvania AND New Jersey make the list of top 20 states with the most "Karens" within the United States. That is not a list you want to make...
beavercountyradio.com
Plea hearing scheduled in ‘Gasland’ drilling pollution case
MONTROSE, Pa. (AP) — A plea hearing has been scheduled for next week in the case of a natural gas driller facing felony charges in Pennsylvania over allegations it polluted a small community’s drinking water. Houston-based Coterra Energy Inc. will appear in Susquehanna County Court on Tuesday. That’s according to online court records. Coterra’s corporate predecessor, Cabot Oil & Gas Corp., was charged with drilling faulty gas wells that leaked flammable methane into residential water supplies in Dimock and surrounding communities. Dimock drew national notoriety after residents were filmed lighting their tap water on fire in the 2010 documentary “Gasland.”
Two new candidates for the Mayor's race in Philadelphia
The panel previews Jeff Brown and Allan Domb's candidacy for Mayor. Plus, will the PA GOP support Donald Trump's 2024 bid for President and the move to impeach Philly DA Larry Krasner.
