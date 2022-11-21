ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Look: NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show Got Booed

The Detroit Lions fell to the Buffalo Bills, 28-25, at Ford Field on Thursday afternoon. Detroit had an admirable performance against Buffalo, despite coming into the game as a pretty significant underdog on Thursday afternoon. While the Lions' performance stood out on the field, so did the halftime show. Bebe...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Cardinals fire assistant Sean Kugler after Mexico incident

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Cardinals have fired offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler. The Cardinals haven't confirmed Kugler's dismissal but the coach was no longer listed on the team's website on Tuesday. Coach Kliff Kingsbury told The Arizona Republic that Kugler was fired for an incident that happened on Sunday night in Mexico City, one day before the team's 38-10 loss to the San Francisco 49ers at Estadio Azteca.
FOX Sports

49ers' balanced offense provides big challenge to Saints

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Coach Kyle Shanahan knows it's a challenge to keep all of his playmakers involved in the San Francisco 49ers' offense after the addition of Christian McCaffrey. Imagine how hard it is to defend a group that features McCaffrey and Elijah Mitchell at running back,...
FOX Sports

NFL's 5 healthiest, most injured teams; previewing Giants-Cowboys

A great Week 11 is behind us. The Cowboys came off a loss with a real chip on their shoulder by hanging 40 points on the Vikings. A walk-off punt return kept the Patriots' 14-game win streak against the Jets alive, and a Chargers team that thought they would finally be at near full strength at wide receiver again saw Mike Williams re-injure his right ankle on his first catch of the game on Sunday.
FOX Sports

College Football Playoff Rankings: What's at stake for Ohio State, Michigan?

Former Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith knows what’s at stake for his Buckeyes in the latest edition of college football's most famous rivalry. "I mean, it's everything," Smith said of "The Game" between Ohio State and Michigan. "The emotion runs deep. Tensions run high. Special players come out in special games, and it'll create a buzz for you for the rest of your life."
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Rangers hire Maddux as pitching coach, Moore as advisor

The Texas Rangers hired Mike Maddux as their new pitching coach Wednesday, and added former Kansas City Royals general manager Dayton Moore as a senior advisor in their baseball operations department. Maddux is returning to Texas to be on new manager Bruce Bochy's staff. Maddux was first the pitching coach...
FOX Sports

Michigan State's Malik Hall out 3 weeks with foot injury

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Michigan State forward Malik Hall will be sidelined for about three weeks due to a stress reaction in his left foot, the school announced Thursday. The 12th-ranked Spartans face No. 18 Alabama on Thursday night in the opening round of the Phil Knight Invitational. Along with Hall, the Spartans are not expected to have staring guard Jaden Akins against the Crimson Tide.
EAST LANSING, MI
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 12: How to bet Bills-Lions, pick

The Buffalo Bills will travel to Detroit to face the Lions in a Week 12 NFL matchup between two teams that have had completely different seasons. Both of these teams are coming off Week 11 wins. The Bills are coming off a 31-23 victory over the Cleveland Browns, while the Lions defeated the New York Giants, 31-18, for their third straight win.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Michigan vs. Ohio State: The top 14 NFL Draft prospects in The Game

It is called The Game for a reason. Ohio State vs. Michigan is — at least in my opinion — the very best, most passionate rivalry in sports. So, while we’ve highlighted the best prospects in the top college football games all season long, this week we’re focusing strictly on Columbus, Ohio, where the No. 2 Buckeyes will play host to the No. 3 Wolverines (Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Super Bowl odds: Futures for every team; Cowboys, Niners title odds on move

The San Francisco 49ers have won three in a row to move into a tie for first place in the NFC West Division with the Seattle Seahawks, and Super Bowl bettors have noticed. The 49ers were at +2500 to win it all in late September but have won five of their past seven games to improve to 6-4. San Francisco's odds have shortened to +650 at FOX Bet (bet $10 to win $75 total) after being at +800 the week before. The 49ers have the fourth-lowest odds of winning it all.
FOX Sports

No. 20 Ole Miss goes for 3 in row against Mississippi State

Lane Kiffin normally isn't one to mince words, but his description of the Egg Bowl is definitely on the diplomatic side. Kiffin and No. 20 Mississippi (8-3, 4-3 Southeastern Conference) will seek their third straight win over Mississippi State (7-4, 3-4) on Thursday in a rivalry that's not always polite. To put it diplomatically.
OXFORD, MS

