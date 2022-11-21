Read full article on original website
Scientists find out the reason why most humans die around the age of 80 years old
The average lifespan of most human beings is usually around 80 years old. The human life span was usually about 30 years in the last thousands of years, and the gradual increase in it is mainly because of the advancements in science and technology. People often wonder why most humans usually live till 80 years old, and scientists have found out the answer why.
Widespread HbA1c screening enables earlier type 2 diabetes diagnosis in U.K. study
Type 2 diabetes is often asymptomatic and frequently remains undiagnosed, unless caught in routine screening or if symptoms develop. Given the health risks of type 2 diabetes and the social costs and impact of the disease, especially when undiagnosed and unchecked, many countries have implemented HbA1c screening programs to diagnose and treat diabetes as early as possible in at-risk individuals.
NIH website enables anonymous reporting of at-home COVID-19 test results
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) on Tuesday launched a website, MakeMyTestCount.org, that allows anonymous reporting of the results of any brand of at-home COVID-19 test. Developed through its Rapid Acceleration of Diagnostics (RADx) Tech program, the website aims to make it easier to report a positive or negative result,...
Biological Dynamics embarks on clinical utility studies for pancreatic cancer detection assay
Biological Dynamics, a developer of exosome-isolation technology for early disease detection, on Tuesday announced that it will collaborate with Qure Healthcare and Curta on independent studies to evaluate the clinical utility and efficacy of its pancreatic cancer detection assay. Biological Dynamics said the studies will examine how providers can use...
Empatica receives FDA clearance for digital biomarker platform, closes Series B financing
Digital health and artificial intelligence company Empatica on Tuesday announced that its Empatica Health Monitoring Platform has received clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The Empatica Health Monitoring Platform is a remote health monitoring and data collection platform for researchers and clinicians which employs data collected by...
FDA grants EUA for Lucira Health’s COVID-19 and flu combination test
Lucira Health on Tuesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for its molecular point-of-care COVID-19 & Flu Test. Lucira said COVID-19 & Flu is a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) that can detect and differentiate COVID-19, influenza A, and influenza B....
AnchorDx enrolling U.S. clinical trial for bladder cancer assay
China-based biotechnology company AnchorDx on Wednesday announced the first U.S. patient enrollment for the multicenter clinical trial of its UriFind bladder cancer assay. The study, which will enroll more than 1,000 participants, is aimed to evaluate the noninvasive, quantitative real-time polymerase chain reaction (qPCR) assay which detects two DNA methylation biomarkers in urine specimens from patients suspected of having bladder cancer. The trial is expected to include three CAP/CLIA laboratories and approximately 10 urology clinics.
