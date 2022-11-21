ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seward, NE

Daily Nebraskan

DN score predictions: Nebraska at Iowa

Gavin Struve, senior sports editor: Iowa 16, Nebraska 10. As has been the case for each of the Huskers’ divisional games this season, they won’t be overmatched talent-wise, which means they have a chance. But this game presents an increasingly uphill battle despite the opponent not being all too superior.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

University of Nebraska awarded $248,000 to create development plan for Knox County

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The University of Nebraska board of regents was awarded over $247,000 to create a plan to attract people to rural areas of the state. Undersecretary Xochitl Torres Small of the U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that the USDA is awarding a total of $4 million in grants to 17 organizations, including the board of regents.
KNOX COUNTY, NE
Corn Nation

How to watch Nebraska vs. Iowa in Week 13

The Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-8, 2-6) will finish the 2022 season on the road against the Iowa Hawkeyes (7-4, 5-3) in Iowa City, Iowa for a Black Friday matchup. The Huskers will look to play the spoiler as a Hawkeye win will punch Iowa’s ticket to Indianapolis for a second straight season and third time overall for the program.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Huskers Finish Regular Season at Home

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - • The No. 5 Nebraska volleyball team heads into the final weekend of the regular season with a chance to play for a Big Ten championship. The Huskers host No. 3 Wisconsin on Friday at 7 p.m. at the Bob Devaney Sports Center, and they will finish the regular season on Saturday at 8 p.m. against No. 9 Minnesota at the Devaney Center.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Nebraska State Patrol is keeping the roads safe for Thanksgiving

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The NSP is sounding the alarm on safe roadway travel today. Experts warn it could be the deadliest Thanksgiving on the roads. The NSP is participating with the annual “Click it or Ticket” nationwide campaign. Troopers across Nebraska will be working overtime today...
LINCOLN, NE
FanSided

Nebraska Football Recruiting: Omaha prospect getting love from B1G West

Nebraska football recruiting is ramping down the 2023 cycle, but that doesn’t mean there isn’t quite a bit of action when it comes to the 2024 cycle. Mickey Joseph has been plenty busy handing out new offers, but the Cornhuskers are also doing quite a bit of work trying to fend off competition for players’ they’ve already offered. Right at the top of the list is Omaha Central offensive lineman Caleb Pyfrom.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln gay bar grieves after shooting in Colorado Springs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A gay bar in Lincoln was brought together by the tragic shooting at Club Q in Colorado. Justin Witthuhn, a drag queen, said he felt shocked when he heard that five people were killed and 17 wounded at one of the first clubs he had performed in.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Meet Arielle: available now at Capital Humane Society

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Arielle is a four or five-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who came into the shelter two months ago with a respiratory infection. She is feeling all better and is ready to find her forever home. She is currently available at the Capital Humane Society. Matt said...
LINCOLN, NE
saturdaytradition.com

Benjamin Brahmer, Nebraska TE commit, sets HS playoff receiving record

Nebraska commit Benjamin Brahmer recently set an 11-man playoff record for receiving yards. The 2023 3-star tight end collected 11 catches for 249 yards and 3 touchdowns in a playoff game against Aurora High School. Brahmer caught all 11 of his targets in the game. The 6’5″ TE also had an interception on defense.
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Man dies in Lincoln motorcycle accident

LINCOLN, Neb. -- A Lincoln man was pronounced dead after a motorcycle accident Wednesday afternoon. The Lincoln Police Department said officers were sent to the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th St., along with Lincoln Fire, for a reported motorcycle crash around 1:10 p.m. on Wednesday. Officers said a...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Blue Angels to dazzle Lincoln in Guardians of Freedom Airshow

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Next August, the sound of jet engines roaring across the sky will thrill the city of Lincoln. The Guardians of Freedom Airshow is returning to Lincoln on Aug. 26-27. The family-friendly air show will be held at the Lincoln Airpark, offering stunt performances, exhibits and displays.
LINCOLN, NE
1011now.com

Lincoln police identify motorcyclist in fatal single-vehicle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department continues to investigate a motorcycle crash that occurred in the area of Rosa Parks Way and 9th Street. That crash resulted in the death of a Lincoln man who police identified Thursday as 53-year-old Arthur Schmidt. On Wednesday, shortly after 1 p.m....
LINCOLN, NE
News Channel Nebraska

Emotional sentencing after four deaths in Highway 75 accident

PLATTSMOUTH – Cassgram reports on an emotional sentencing hearing after four people died as a result of injuries sustained in the Jan. 31, 2021, collision on Highway 75 about one mile south of the Highway 34 intersection near Union. The victims were age 4, age 5, age 21 and...
CASS COUNTY, NE

