labpulse.com
Sense Biodetection inks deal for distribution of COVID-19 testing platform in the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg
Sense Biodetection on Tuesday announced that it has signed an agreement with R-Biopharm Nederland for the nonexclusive distribution of its Veros COVID-19 molecular testing platform in the Netherlands, Belgium, and Luxembourg. The agreement is Sense’s latest partnership aimed at expanding the commercialization of Veros COVID-19. The company recently signed a...
Widespread HbA1c screening enables earlier type 2 diabetes diagnosis in U.K. study
Type 2 diabetes is often asymptomatic and frequently remains undiagnosed, unless caught in routine screening or if symptoms develop. Given the health risks of type 2 diabetes and the social costs and impact of the disease, especially when undiagnosed and unchecked, many countries have implemented HbA1c screening programs to diagnose and treat diabetes as early as possible in at-risk individuals.
FDA grants EUA for Lucira Health’s COVID-19 and flu combination test
Lucira Health on Tuesday announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted emergency use authorization (EUA) for its molecular point-of-care COVID-19 & Flu Test. Lucira said COVID-19 & Flu is a nucleic acid amplification test (NAAT) that can detect and differentiate COVID-19, influenza A, and influenza B....
