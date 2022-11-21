ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seahawks open as favorites for Week 12 matchup with Raiders

 3 days ago
The bye week is over and the Seahawks will now prepare for their next opponent, the Raiders.

Las Vegas is coming off an overtime victory over Russell Wilson’s Broncos thanks to a walkoff touchdown by Davante Adams. However, that only improved the Raiders’ record to 3-7 on the season. Meanwhile, the Seahawks are 6-4 and have fresh legs plus homefield advantage. It only makes sense that they should be the favorites and for once the oddsmakers agree.

According to Tipico Sportsbook, Seattle is favored by 3.5 points.

These teams usually meet in the preseason but the last time they played in a real game was back in 2018, a 27-3 win for the Seahawks. The Raiders lead the all-time series 29-26, though.

