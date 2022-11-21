ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zeeland, MI

whtc.com

Holland Police Log November 22-23, 2022

HOLLAND (WHTC-AM/FM) –Below is a Holland Department of Public Safety log for the dates and times listed. If you need police help for an emergency, call 911. For non-emergency police matters, call (616) 355-1100 during normal business hours, or the county’s non-emergency line during off hours: ‎(800) 249-0911.
Missing Allegan County Man Sought; Vehicle Found on Holland’s North Side

LEIGHTON TWP, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – The Allegan County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old Wayland area man. Avel T. Martinez hasn’t been seen since Monday, as his wife told authorities that he had been depressed recently. On Tuesday, his abandoned vehicle was found near Riley Street and Lakeshore Drive on Holland’s North Side, and despite an extensive search by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department, as well as Park Township fire department personnel, no trace of the man was discovered.
Holland Woman Charged in Stolen Vehicle, Credit Card Incident

GRAND HAVEN, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – A 25-year-old Holland woman has been arraigned on charges stemming from a Monday morning stolen vehicle and stolen credit cards incident on Holland’s North Side. On Tuesday, Alyssa Aplin was ordered held on $35,000 bond by Grand Haven District Court...
Mother Charged in Drowning Death of One-Year-Old at Gateway Mission Facility

HOLLAND, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 23, 2022) – Charges have been filed against a Holland woman whose one-year-old child died in an August incident at the Gateway Mission women’s facility. On Wednesday, the Holland Department of Public Safety announced that Elizabeth May Robinson had been arraigned earlier in the...
HOLLAND, MI

