Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Low-cost carriers to expand service at Pennsylvania airport | Today in Pa.
You can listen to the latest episode of “Today in Pa” at this link, or on any of your favorite apps including Alexa, Apple, Spotify, and Stitcher. Episodes are available every weekday on PennLive. Feel free to subscribe, follow or rate “Today in Pa.” as you see fit!
wnynewsnow.com
Area Ski Resort Takes Advantage of Winter Weather
EDINBORO, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Last week’s historic snow storm is giving one local business owner a big lift. The owners of the Mount Pleasant Ski Resort of Edinboro took advantage of the conditions to start making snow last Thursday. It’s the earliest time they ever started...
What are the chances of a white Christmas in PA this year? See what forecasters say
How likely is it central Pennsylvania residents will have a snowy Christmas this year? Here’s what local forecasters say, plus the Farmers’ Almanac’s prediction.
Public utility to pipe water to residents of ‘Gasland’ town in Pennsylvania
SPRINGVILLE, Pa. — A new water line will deliver something that residents of a rural Pennsylvania community have gone without for the last 14 years — a clean, reliable supply of drinking water — after a public utility on Tuesday released the first details of a plan to mitigate the damage that a gas driller is charged with causing.
wnynewsnow.com
Storm Response Wrapping Up In WNY
BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – Winter storm response efforts in Western New York are coming to an end, as more areas impacted by historic lake effect snow are wrapping up clean-up efforts. New York State’s Emergency Operations Center, which was deployed last week to help respond to the...
Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
Be grateful Pennsylvania avoided disasters from climate change this year | PennLive letters
In the year 2022 (so far), the nation has suffered 15 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each. The disasters include overwhelming Western wildfires, unprecedented drought sapping the Mississippi River of its commerce, fearsome flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, horrific hurricanes shredding central Florida and Puerto Rico, record heat baking the West, tornado swarms sweeping the Southeast, extraordinarily severe weather pummeling the Great Plains, even a rare earthquake jolting western Texas.
echo-pilot.com
Pennsylvania hunters find more than 2,400 bears in the woods — so far
Hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that ended Nov. 22. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's preliminary report reveals that hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in the variety of early seasons. The extended season overlapping with deer season begins Saturday in limited parts of the state.
Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s
While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to hold Wednesday hiring events in Erie, commonwealth
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is hiring, and will be holding hiring events in Erie County and throughout the state. The DMVA will offer walk-in interviews every Wednesday — starting Nov. 30 — at all six of its veterans homes across the state: Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home, 2701 Southampton Rd., […]
Garbage collection rates vary across townships
The closure of Raccoon Refuse continues to impact communities months after bankruptcy as some Union City residents have questions about the borough’s current garbage disposal contract with tri-county. This involves steep price increases and limitations on pickups. Residents are to pay $118 every three months for one can of garbage pickup, while neighboring areas, like […]
Have questions about Pennsylvania’s traffic laws and protocols?
More people travel this weekend than any other of the year. Families getting together for Thanksgiving make up the bulk of the travelers, but there’s college students coming home from school and in Pennsylvania – deer hunters on their way to camp for the start of the firearm deer season.
wnynewsnow.com
Federal Aid For Storm Recovery Is Coming To Western New York
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Federal aid is coming to Western New York, to assist state and local clean-up efforts following last week’s massive lake effect storm that dumped more than six feet of snow in our region. The White House announced the news in response to...
explorejeffersonpa.com
Pennsylvania’s Firearms Deer Season to Kick Off Saturday
HARRISBURG, Pa. – It’s one thing to dream of winning the lottery. It’s another to base your entire financial future on the long odds of it actually happening. The wiser course is to seek out an investment offering reliable, consistent returns. (Photo courtesy of Pa. Game Commission)
Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties
Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers
(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
Trailer with $43K in scrap metal stolen from Erie travel center
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a commercial trailer was stolen from an Erie travel center containing thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal. PSP Erie reported on Nov. 22 that a white commercial vehicle trailer containing a load of scrap metal was allegedly stolen from the TA Travel Center on […]
Millcreek Police investigate retail theft at mall
Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall. The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in […]
Police looking for ammunition owner
New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
erienewsnow.com
Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek
The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
Comments / 0