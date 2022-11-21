ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North East, PA

wnynewsnow.com

Area Ski Resort Takes Advantage of Winter Weather

EDINBORO, Pa. (Erie News Now) – Last week’s historic snow storm is giving one local business owner a big lift. The owners of the Mount Pleasant Ski Resort of Edinboro took advantage of the conditions to start making snow last Thursday. It’s the earliest time they ever started...
EDINBORO, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Storm Response Wrapping Up In WNY

BUFFALO, NY (WNY News Now) – Winter storm response efforts in Western New York are coming to an end, as more areas impacted by historic lake effect snow are wrapping up clean-up efforts. New York State’s Emergency Operations Center, which was deployed last week to help respond to the...
WETM 18 News

Pennsylvania to soon ban sales of burning bush

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says the sales of burning bush will soon be banned after it was named an invasive species. Burning bush is described by state policymakers as “a non-native widely planted landscape shrub popular for its fire-engine-red fall foliage.” The shrub is said to reach up to 15 feet in […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Be grateful Pennsylvania avoided disasters from climate change this year | PennLive letters

In the year 2022 (so far), the nation has suffered 15 weather/climate disaster events with losses exceeding $1 billion each. The disasters include overwhelming Western wildfires, unprecedented drought sapping the Mississippi River of its commerce, fearsome flooding in Kentucky and Missouri, horrific hurricanes shredding central Florida and Puerto Rico, record heat baking the West, tornado swarms sweeping the Southeast, extraordinarily severe weather pummeling the Great Plains, even a rare earthquake jolting western Texas.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
echo-pilot.com

Pennsylvania hunters find more than 2,400 bears in the woods — so far

Hunters killed more bears during early archery, muzzleloader and special firearms seasons than in the four-day rifle period that ended Nov. 22. The Pennsylvania Game Commission's preliminary report reveals that hunters killed 1,010 bears in the rifle season and 1,451 in the variety of early seasons. The extended season overlapping with deer season begins Saturday in limited parts of the state.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Flashback to Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm in 1950s

While gas prices sit around $4 a gallon and temperature setting in the mid-50s, let’s flashback to the mid-1950s for Erie’s historic Thanksgiving snowstorm. At this time, gas was $0.29 per gallon, and Erie received 24 inches of snow in a little over 24 hours. State Street had its Christmas decorations already up, but it […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to hold Wednesday hiring events in Erie, commonwealth

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Department of Military and Veterans Affairs (DMVA) is hiring, and will be holding hiring events in Erie County and throughout the state. The DMVA will offer walk-in interviews every Wednesday — starting Nov. 30 — at all six of its veterans homes across the state: Delaware Valley Veterans’ Home, 2701 Southampton Rd., […]
ERIE COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Garbage collection rates vary across townships

The closure of Raccoon Refuse continues to impact communities months after bankruptcy as some Union City residents have questions about the borough’s current garbage disposal contract with tri-county. This involves steep price increases and limitations on pickups. Residents are to pay $118 every three months for one can of garbage pickup, while neighboring areas, like […]
UNION CITY, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Federal Aid For Storm Recovery Is Coming To Western New York

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WNY News Now) – Federal aid is coming to Western New York, to assist state and local clean-up efforts following last week’s massive lake effect storm that dumped more than six feet of snow in our region. The White House announced the news in response to...
BUFFALO, NY
explorejeffersonpa.com

Pennsylvania’s Firearms Deer Season to Kick Off Saturday

HARRISBURG, Pa. – It’s one thing to dream of winning the lottery. It’s another to base your entire financial future on the long odds of it actually happening. The wiser course is to seek out an investment offering reliable, consistent returns. (Photo courtesy of Pa. Game Commission)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Business Report

Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties

Sharon-based Penn Power announced Monday it would continue to expand its Smart Grid in Mercer and Crawford counties. The work, the company said, would reinforce the local power system and help prevent service disruptions. Work includes installing new automated equipment and technology, the company said. “Penn Power has made significant investments in smart grid technologies […] The post Penn Power expands Smart Grid in Mercer, Crawford counties appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Pennsylvania AG calls for payment suspensions for Pink Energy solar customers

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Attorney General’s office is calling on social lending companies to suspend repayment for pink energy customers with non-working solar systems. Josh Shapiro’s office joined eight other Attorneys General in sending a letter to Dividend Solar Finance, GoodLeap, Cross Riverbank, Sunlight Financial, and Solar Mosaic asking them to suspend loan payments and […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
YourErie

Trailer with $43K in scrap metal stolen from Erie travel center

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are investigating after a commercial trailer was stolen from an Erie travel center containing thousands of dollars worth of scrap metal. PSP Erie reported on Nov. 22 that a white commercial vehicle trailer containing a load of scrap metal was allegedly stolen from the TA Travel Center on […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police investigate retail theft at mall

Although the season of giving is upon us, people should be more guarded with their belongings as Millcreek Police Department investigates a recent theft at the mall. The incident happened on Nov. 14 at the Millcreek Mall. Police said the suspects are two women who took merchandise from inside a store and then left in […]
MILLCREEK TOWNSHIP, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police looking for ammunition owner

New Columbia, Pa. — Police are looking for the owner of a handgun magazine found near a hotel in White Deer Township. State Police at Milton were called to 160 Commerce Park Drive, near the Holiday Inn Express, on Tuesday morning after someone found a Smith & Wesson 9mm magazine with 7 rounds inside. The magazine and rounds are valued at $55, police say. Anyone with information about its owner is asked to call the barracks at 570-524-2662.
MILTON, PA
erienewsnow.com

Pennsylvania State Police Investigate Theft at Walmart in Harborcreek

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) at Troop E, Erie is investigating a theft of cash. On November 22nd, around 12:10 p.m., two suspects were involved in the theft of cash at Walmart located in Harborcreek. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Corey Lewandoski at PSP Erie, 814-898-1641.
ERIE, PA

